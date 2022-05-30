Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

 

Friday, 5/20/2022:

North Bend

2:10 pm, 2400 block of Delores Lane, theft of mail.

9:05 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, suspicious subject.  Subject trying to break into building.

Coos Bay

11:20 am, Empire Lakes, assisted fire department.  Brush fire.

11:44 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, threats.  Transient threating subject with knife.  A 50 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

6:31 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 42 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coquille

11:25 am, N Adams, criminal trespass / probation violation.  A 27 year old male was charged with probation violation.  P & P took custody of subject and transported to Reedsport Police department.

Reedsport

8:43 am, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing.

2:38 pm, Recreation Station, fraud.

7:32 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, civil dispute.

9:45 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, civil dispute.

 

Saturday, 5/21/2022:

North Bend

2:32 am, 3500 block of Broadway Avenue, alarm activation resulted in criminal mischief.  A 47 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

12:03 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of gas.

2:36 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.  A 54 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

5:34 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coquille

10:14 am, 40 block of S Cedar Street, theft.

5:52 pm, 700 block of E 12th Street, criminal trespass.

Reedsport

8:31 am, 1300 block of Ranch Road, animal problem.

5:09 pm, 2400 block of Arthur Drive, animal problem.

6:23 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, stolen vehicle.

6:42 pm, Highway 101 and S 20th Street, DUI.

 

Sunday, 5/22/2022:

North Bend

12:23 am, Sherman Avenue and Virginia Avenue, traffic stop / elude.  A 36 year old female was charged with reckless driving and elude.

8:52 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of fuel.

Coos Bay

11:20 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft III.

1:37 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II and lodged at Coos County jail.

4:32 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I, theft III and lodged at Coos County jail.

10:03 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  Subject previously trespassed is back in the store possibly attempting to shoplift.  A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft III.

Coquille

4:42 pm, 1000 block of W 12th Street, civil problem.

7:20 pm, 100 block of E 3rd Street, dog at large / criminal trespass.

7:36 pm, Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct.

Reedsport

8:10 am, 300 block of Winchester Avenue, trespassing.

2:04 pm, Fir Grove Motel, fraud.

7:49 pm, 200 block of Cedar Avenue, trespassing.

 

Monday, 5/23/2022:

North Bend

5:17 pm, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue, non-injury accident.  A 37 year old female was cited.

Coos Bay

8:33 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.

9:39 am, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I.

9:39 800 block of Central Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.

2:20 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.  A 46 year old male was charged with theft II and lodged at Coos County jail.

8:00 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, possible theft of fuel.  A 44 year old male was charged with theft III, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and trespassed from business.

9:34 pm, 800 block of Date Avenue, domestic harassment.  Subject recalled.  Still having issue with landlord kicking him out.  A 39 year old male was charged with domestic harassment and transported to Coos County jail.  A 76 year old female was cited in lieu of custody on a warrant out of Coos County.

Coquille

9:46 am, 200 block of N Baxter, violation of court order.  Violation of release agreement.

Reedsport

1:15 am, 800 block of Vista Court, animal problem. 

6:42 am, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, disturbance.

10:46 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, civil dispute.

5:38 pm, Back to the Best, trespassing.

