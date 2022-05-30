The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 5/20/2022:
North Bend
2:10 pm, 2400 block of Delores Lane, theft of mail.
9:05 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, suspicious subject. Subject trying to break into building.
Coos Bay
11:20 am, Empire Lakes, assisted fire department. Brush fire.
11:44 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, threats. Transient threating subject with knife. A 50 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
6:31 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 42 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
11:25 am, N Adams, criminal trespass / probation violation. A 27 year old male was charged with probation violation. P & P took custody of subject and transported to Reedsport Police department.
Reedsport
8:43 am, Fullhart Insurance, trespassing.
2:38 pm, Recreation Station, fraud.
7:32 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, civil dispute.
9:45 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, civil dispute.
Saturday, 5/21/2022:
North Bend
2:32 am, 3500 block of Broadway Avenue, alarm activation resulted in criminal mischief. A 47 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
12:03 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of gas.
2:36 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III. A 54 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
5:34 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
10:14 am, 40 block of S Cedar Street, theft.
5:52 pm, 700 block of E 12th Street, criminal trespass.
Reedsport
8:31 am, 1300 block of Ranch Road, animal problem.
5:09 pm, 2400 block of Arthur Drive, animal problem.
6:23 pm, 2600 block of Frontage Road, stolen vehicle.
6:42 pm, Highway 101 and S 20th Street, DUI.
Sunday, 5/22/2022:
North Bend
12:23 am, Sherman Avenue and Virginia Avenue, traffic stop / elude. A 36 year old female was charged with reckless driving and elude.
8:52 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of fuel.
Coos Bay
11:20 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft III.
1:37 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II and lodged at Coos County jail.
4:32 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I, theft III and lodged at Coos County jail.
10:03 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. Subject previously trespassed is back in the store possibly attempting to shoplift. A 46 year old male was charged with criminal trespass I and theft III.
Coquille
4:42 pm, 1000 block of W 12th Street, civil problem.
7:20 pm, 100 block of E 3rd Street, dog at large / criminal trespass.
7:36 pm, Highway 42 S, disorderly conduct.
Reedsport
8:10 am, 300 block of Winchester Avenue, trespassing.
2:04 pm, Fir Grove Motel, fraud.
7:49 pm, 200 block of Cedar Avenue, trespassing.
Monday, 5/23/2022:
North Bend
5:17 pm, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue, non-injury accident. A 37 year old female was cited.
Coos Bay
8:33 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old was cited for criminal trespass II.
9:39 am, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I.
9:39 800 block of Central Avenue, criminal trespass. A 46 year old male was cited for criminal trespass I and theft III.
2:20 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, theft. A 46 year old male was charged with theft II and lodged at Coos County jail.
8:00 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, possible theft of fuel. A 44 year old male was charged with theft III, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and trespassed from business.
9:34 pm, 800 block of Date Avenue, domestic harassment. Subject recalled. Still having issue with landlord kicking him out. A 39 year old male was charged with domestic harassment and transported to Coos County jail. A 76 year old female was cited in lieu of custody on a warrant out of Coos County.
Coquille
9:46 am, 200 block of N Baxter, violation of court order. Violation of release agreement.
Reedsport
1:15 am, 800 block of Vista Court, animal problem.
6:42 am, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, disturbance.
10:46 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, civil dispute.
5:38 pm, Back to the Best, trespassing.
