The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Wednesday 01/18:
North Bend
• 7:00 am, theft of gas, 2600 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 11:40 am, phone harassment, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, theft of mislaid phone, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:39 pm, loud noise, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:14 pm, civil problem, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:54 pm, located runaway juvenile, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 6:33 pm, animal inside vehicle appears injured, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 9:57 pm, threats, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:13 am, 44 year old male served on a warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 9:56 am, fraud, 900 block of Webster Avenue.
• 11:35 am, theft of trailer and POD (Ubox), 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:42 pm, burglary, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:36 pm, 20 year old cited result of traffic stop, 4th and Johnson.
• 3:44 pm, juvenile problem, 800 block of Seagate Avenue.
• 3:51 pm, theft of mail, 800 block of S 4th Street.
• 4:31 pm, 25 year old male lodged at Marion County jail on warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 5:58 pm, male subject served on a warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 6:48 pm, damage to city property, 400 block of Elrod Avenue.
• 7:13 pm, theft, 800 block of Garfield Street.
• 8:38 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:50 pm, 32 year old female cited on warrant, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 9:06 pm, domestic harassment/assault, 200 block of N Wall Street.
• 11:10 pm, loud noise, Newmark and Ackerman.
Coquille
• 1:37 pm, burglary, 1400 block of N Collier Street.
• 2:48 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of N Oak Street.
Reedsport
• 7:00 am, trespassing, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 2:27 pm, harassment, 2700 block of Greenbriar Street.
• 2:29 pm, stolen vehicle, Riverfront Way and Fire Avenue.
• 5:52 pm, animal problem, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
Thursday 01/19:
North Bend
• 3:45 am, violation of restraining order, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 5:41 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:49 pm, 27 year old male cited on warrant, Connecticut and Sherman.
• 8:07 pm, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:18 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 9:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:59 am, 59 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 300 block of N Wasson Street.
• 11:12 am, 22 year old female transported to Coos County jail for reckless driving, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 1:10 pm, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and theft III, 100 block of S 7th.
• 1:48 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:50 pm, dog bite, 1500 block of Hillside Court.
• 3:07 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and Johnson.
• 3:36 pm, theft of mislaid property and attempted fraudulent use of card, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:43 pm, theft, 2000 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, 49 year old male cited for theft III and unlawful possession of meth, 100 block of S 7th.
• 5:20 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 6:02 pm, injured deer, Ocean Boulevard and Pacific Pride.
• 8:01 pm, 57 year old cited for criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:26 pm, disturbance, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 9:32 pm, disorderly conduct, Anderson and 2nd.
• 11:10 pm, theft, Newmark and Main entry way.
Coquille
• 2:14 am, prowler, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
• 8:21 am, theft and fraud, 500 block of W 4th Street.
Reedsport
• 7:08 am, criminal mischief, The Log Lot.
• 9:49 am, fraud, Tavennier Highland Apartments.
• 10:28 am, trespassing, McKay’s.
• 11:12 am, disturbance, COHO RV Park and Marina.
Friday 01/20:
North Bend
• 6:09 am, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Everett Avenue.
• 10:31 am, gas leak, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 2:47 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Winsor Avenue.
• 4:29 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Stanton.
• 4:37 pm, theft, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:09 pm, hit and run accident, Sherman and Virginia.
• 9:27 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of Bayview Street.
• 9:59 pm, stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Hayes Street.
Coos Bay
• 8:26 am, dispute, 1600 block of Kingwood Avenue.
• 8:29 am, 31 year old female cited on warrant, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 9:07 am, juvenile problem, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 10:09 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 10:26 am, 52 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 2600 block of D Street.
• 10:37 am, disorderly conduct, Anderson and S 5th.
• 4:04 pm, menacing, 8th and Commercial.
• 6:26 pm, violation of restraining order, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 7:52 pm, 45 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Newmark and LaClair.
• 8:57 pm, 28 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:35 pm, 43 year old male served on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 9:39 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:20 pm, assault, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:22 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:36 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:32 am, criminal mischief, 70 block of W Highway 42.
• 2:22 pm, juvenile problem, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 1:15 am, disturbance, McKay’s.
• 1:22 am, fraud, 600 block of Evergreen Loop.
• 7:45 pm, burglary, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
Saturday 01/21:
North Bend
• 5:16 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 400 block of N Main Street.
• 8:33 am, 29 year old female cited for theft III, 2200 block of Newmark.
• 1:42 pm, 52 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Hamilton and Connecticut.
• 3:35 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle gas tank, 1700 block of Maple Street.
• 5:19 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.
• 5:40 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 7:06 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Brussells and State.
• 8:34 pm, civil problem, 2700 block of Stanton Street.
• 10:33 pm, 31 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Commercial.
• 10:51 pm, barking dog, 3500 block of Edgewood Drive.
• 10:59 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway.
Coos Bay
• 1:09 am, theft of bike, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:05 am, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Lakeshore and Fenwick.
• 8:19 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Main.
• 10:55 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, EZ Mart and Newmark.
• 1:02 pm, 34 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on a warrant, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 1:34 pm, theft of bicycle, 800 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:15 pm, burglary, 1100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:36 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:03 pm, civil problem, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 5:25 pm, civil problem, 500 block of S Marple Street.
• 7:53 pm, threats, 900 block of E Street.
• 8:02 pm, 49 year old male served on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 500 block of Liberty Street, Salem.
Coquille
• 8:14 pm, dispute, 900 block of E 2nd Street.
Reedsport
• 11:04 am, animal problem, Hahn Park.
• 3:28 pm, ordinance problem, 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
