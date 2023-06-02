The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 05/18:
North Bend
• 12:24 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and State.
• 11:20 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:47 pm, fight, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 1:54 pm, phone harassment, 2200 block of Madrona.
• 3:49 pm, harassment, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:52 pm, intoxicated subject, Newmark and Tremont.
• 7:05 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, Unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and possession of a dangerous weapon on public building grounds, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 8:35 pm, animal abuse, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:25 pm, domestic assault, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:17 am, loud noise complaint, S Cammann and Pacific.
• 6:13 am, theft from vehicle, 900 block of Seabreeze Terrace.
• 10:01 am, animal abuse, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:50 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 11:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, S 2nd Street and Johnson Avenue.
• 12:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:25 pm, theft, 1400 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 2:04 pm, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:44 pm, assault, 2800 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 3:55 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 3:52 pm, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Tremont.
• 6:55 pm, located missing person, 2200 block of S Kaen Road.
• 7:06 pm, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 7:29 pm, burglary, 500 block of Wisconsin St.
• 7:32 pm, 28 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on robbery III, harassment and theft III, Newmark and Wooldridge.
• 8:13 pm, 64 year old male cited on warrant, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:29 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:44 pm, threats, 1000 block of W Ingersoll Ave.
Coquille
• 11:42 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on failure to register as a sex offender, 600 block of E Highway 42 Street.
• 5:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 8:27 am, domestic disturbance, NAPA Auto Parts.
• 10:50 am, animal problem, Fir Grove Motel.
• 1:08 pm, fraud, 40 block of Holly Court.
• 2:55 pm, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
Friday 05/19:
North Bend
• 12:22 am, 31 year old cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Maryland.
• 1:50 am, 45 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 5:22 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 2100 block of McPherson Ave.
• 8:00 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of 16th St.
• 10:26 am, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 400 block of Virginia Ave.
• 10:46 am, 48 year old male cooked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1800 block of Maple St.
• 11:06 am, theft, 2200 block of Newmark St.
• 11:24 am, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 11:51 am, animal neglect, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:24 pm, theft, 2000 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:11 pm, located runaway, 2700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:03 pm, harassment, 1500 block of Johnson Street.
• 4:31 pm, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:20 pm, runaway juvenile, 2000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:46 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Hayes Street.
• 8:30 pm, juvenile problem, Virginia and Sherman.
• 8:52 pm, family dispute, 2600 block of State Street.
• 9:11 pm, loud music, 2800 block of Myrtle St.
• 10:34 pm, illegal fireworks, Lewis and A Street.
• 10:42 pm, loud noise, Commercial and Cedar.
Coos Bay
• 12:32 am, 19 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Commercial and 2nd.
• 12:36 am, 20 year old cited for DUII, 100 block of S Main Street.
• 7:47 am, 38 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant and fail to register sex offender, 800 block of S 2nd Street.
• 10:01 am, disorderly conduct, Evans and Kruse.
• 10:46 am, 48 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 12:03 pm, juvenile runaway, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 12:25 pm, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:31 pm, missing person, 600 block of S 11th Street.
• 2:36 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:03 pm, located runaway juveniles, 1300 block of Teakwood Ave.
• 3:29 pm, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 4:49 pm, 76 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 4:56 pm, located wanted subject, 4th and Curtis.
• 6:10 pm, theft, N 6th Street.
• 7:08 pm, theft, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 8:09 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I and theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, fight, S 3rd Street by 7 Devils.
Coquille
• 6:07 am, disorderly conduct, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 3:28 pm, dog bite, 1200 block of N Dean St.
• 6:41 pm, 47 year old male booked at Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 12:02 pm, domestic disturbance, 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 8:01 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Saturday 05/20:
North Bend
• 12:00 am, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:32 am, barking dogs, 2500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:16 am, located runaway, 2000 block of N Virginia Court.
• 10:01 am, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 1:29 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:05 pm, injured animal, 3000 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:58 pm, dispute, Monroe Avenue and Simpson Park.
• 4:41 pm, civil problem, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 10:13 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
Coos Bay
• 12:19 am, 51 year old male cited on DUII, N 4th Street and Commercial Avenue.
• 12:41 am, two 18 year old females and a 19 year old male cited minor in possession liquor, SWOCC student housing.
• 1:48 am, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:03 am, phone harassment, 1400 block of Kingwood Avenue.
• 9:23 am, 70 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, Ocean Boulevard and Woodland Drive.
• 10:48 am, 70 year old male cited for DUII, Woodland Drive and Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:51 pm, theft, 1800 block of Thomas Ave.
• 5:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 4th Street and Elrod Avenue.
• 5:31 pm, disorderly conduct, S Empire and Fulton.
• 10:07 pm, 28 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:04 am, neighbor dispute, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 11:21 am, 28 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Central.
• 8:10 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Riverwalk.
• 8:36 pm, 28 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, GP lot.
• 8:38 pm, burglary, 800 block of N Folsom St.
Sunday 05/21:
North Bend
• 12:57 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Meade Avenue.
• 10:59 am, intoxicated subject, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:01 pm, animal neglect, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 1:13 pm, 22 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, strangulation domestic and menacing domestic, Newmark Street and Kozy Kitchen.
• 3:06 pm, fraud/counterfeit money, 3300 block of Broadway Ave.
• 7:29 pm, family dispute, 1700 block of Johnson Street.
• 8:12 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 8:26 pm, animal at large, Virginia and Garfield.
• 8:47 pm, neighbor dispute, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 10:10 pm, loud noise, 3100 block of Myrtle St.
• 10:12 pm, barking dog, 3400 block of Oak St.
Coos Bay
• 2:22 am, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Broadway Street and Curtis Avenue.
• 2:51 am, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:09 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail, Salmon and Woolridge.
• 7:22 am, 24 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Anderson Avenue and S Broadway.
• 8:12 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct and menacing, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:52 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:20 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:29 pm, burglary, Wisconsin Avenue.
• 12:56 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean.
• 3:32 pm, juvenile problem, 500 block of Madison Street.
• 4:51 pm, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Empire boat ramp.
• 4:57 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of S Broadway St.
• 6:40 pm, 33 year old female lodged in Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:42 pm, fraud, 300 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:17 pm, 44 year old in custody on warrant, 1100 block of SE Jackson Street.
• 9:34 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:45 pm, 50 year old female lodged in Coos County jail on theft, II, criminal trespass II and a warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:22 pm, 55 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Wallace.
Coquille
• 12:05 am, fight, 1000 block of N Dean Street.
• 1:18 pm, animal complaint, 1400 block of N Collier Street.
• 6:36 pm, misuse of 911, 100 block of E 10th Street.
