The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 05/08:
North Bend
• 7:05 am, assault, 2100 block of McPherson.
• 10:07 am, civil problem, 500 block of Lewis Street.
• 11:14 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:19 am, animal complaint, Ash and Connecticut.
• 11:44 am, burglary, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 11:50 am, 32 year old male cited result of pedestrian vs vehicle accident, Broadway and 13th.
• 1:43 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:52 pm, theft of check, 1100 block of Winsor Avenue.
• 5:13 am, intoxicated subject, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:22 pm, 26 year old male cited on warrant, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:03 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of Fenwick Street.
• 7:18 am, criminal mischief/theft, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 7:46 am, burglary, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:20 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft II and unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2600 block of Commercial Street.
• 9:29 am, threats, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:49 am, theft, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:12 pm, assault, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 12:26 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:41 pm, stolen trailer, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:43 pm, neighbor dispute, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 1:23 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:08 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 6:00 pm, hit and run accident, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:12 pm, juvenile problem, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 8:58 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Ocean Court.
• 10:37 pm, disorderly conduct, N Wasson and Taylor.
Coquille
• 9:38 am, 47 year old male cited on criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 900 block of E 5th Street.
• 10:26 am, theft of services, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 6:38 pm, burglary, 1400 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 8:04 am, criminal mischief, Champion Park.
• 10:01 am, civil dispute, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
• 9:58 pm, animal problem, Fir Grove Motel.
Tuesday 05/09:
North Bend
• 2:09 am, barking dog, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, threats, 2600 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 1:58 pm, 35 year old male/fraud, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:58 pm, fraud, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:24 pm, missing person, 1800 block of Pine Street.
• 3:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 5:22 pm, phone harassment, 1100 block of Clark Street.
• 6:15 pm, criminal mischief, Vista and Edgewood.
• 7:16 pm, threats, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:11 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Arthur Street.
• 10:28 pm, loud noise complaint, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, shots fired and possible dispute, downtown area.
• 12:09 am, 44 year old female served on four warrants, 700 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 12:42 am, 45 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ingersoll and Broadway.
• 1:47 am, curfew violation, Lakewood and Morrison.
• 2:51 am, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and chip pile.
• 3:42 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Wasson.
• 5:21 am, 35 year old male cited on DUII, 2nd and Kruse.
• 5:38 am, 29 year old male served on five warrants, 1800 block of NW Lamonta Road.
• 9:18 am, dispute, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:22 am, 23 year old male served on warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 10:56 am, located stolen property, 1st and Ingersoll.
• 11:05 am, ID theft, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 12:12 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:39 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:31 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:43 pm, dispute, 1100 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 5:47 pm, 35 year old female cited on warrant, 800 block of S Front Street.
• 6:02 pm, civil problem/family dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 9:39 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:44 pm, 32 year old male cited on DUII, Radar and Fulton.
Coquille
• 4:17 pm, theft of meds, 1600 block of N Henry Street.
• 9:10 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1500 block of N Hemlock.
Reedsport
• 11:56 am, domestic disturbance, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 1:55 pm, animal problem, Highway 101 and Highway 38.
• 2:26 pm, theft, COHO RV Park and Marina.
• 3:55 pm, criminal mischief, Highland Mobile Home Park.
Wednesday 05/10:
North Bend
• 12:20 am, shots fired, 1600 block of Ash Street.
• 1:05 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Harris.
• 3:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 5:22 pm, burglary, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:28 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 8:06 pm, 61 year old male, cited for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 10:21 pm, shots fired, Virginia and Marion.
• 10:32 pm, loud Noise, 3500 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 8:03 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Inland Drive and Broadway Avenue.
• 8:41 am, located stolen property, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:42 am, drinking unlicensed premises, glass pavilion and Boardwalk.
• 10:59 am, dispute, 100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 11:03 am, dispute, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 1:01 pm, animal abuse, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:06 pm, 64 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:37 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:53 pm, burglary, 1700 block of Milligan Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, 64 year old male cited on warrant, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive.
• 2:43 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark.
• 2:46 pm, fraud, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 3:49 pm, 47 year old transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 6th and Kingwood.
• 3:51 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 4:02 pm, runaway juvenile, 500 block of S Main Street.
• 5:06 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:24 pm, phone harassment, 100 block of N 11th Street.
• 5:38 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:15 pm, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Empire boat ramp.
• 8:06 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 400 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 8:44 pm, located runaway, 93800 block of Shutters Landing Lane.
• 9:03 pm, civil problem, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 9:22 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Idaho Drive.
• 9:46 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Wasson.
• 10:03 pm, elderly abuse, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:28 pm, civil problem, 100 block of N 9th Street.
Coquille
• 5:10 am, family dispute reported, Highway 42 and Highway 42S.
• 7:49 am, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 4th and Elliott.
Reedsport
• 3:20 am, disturbance, 400 block of N 18th Street.
• 8:45 am, assault, Aztlan.
• 11:24 am, disturbance, Champion Park.
