The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 11/16:
North Bend
• 1:14 am, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:24 am, 48 year old male cited for DUII, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:52 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:22 am, prowler, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 11:56 am, fraud, 2900 block of Oak Street.
• 12:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 12:31 pm, 50 year old male cited result of two vehicle accident, Newmark and Broadway.
• 12:51 pm, dog complaint, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, 45 year old male cited on Roseburg Police warrant, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:17 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:08 pm, 58 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Virginia and Hamilton.
Coos Bay
• 8:15 am, theft of gas, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:20 am, theft of electric cart, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9.27 am, 25 year old cited for driving while suspended, S Empire and Noble
• 10:29 am, civil problem, 1100 block of E Park Roadway.
• 12:48 pm, dispute, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:01 pm, theft of credit/debit card/civil problem, 300 block of N Marple Street.
• 1:56 pm, missing person, 200 block of S Broadway St.
• 2:57 pm, family dispute, 900 block of California Ave.
• 3:27 am, vehicle vs pedestrian, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 5:11 pm, traffic hazard, 1900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:47 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 6:33 pm, traffic hazard, E Street and 5th Avenue.
• 7:12 pm, shoplifter, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:49 pm, menacing, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 8:34 pm, 51 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S Broadway and Golden.
• 8:36 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 8:47 pm, criminal mischief, SWOCC Coaledo Hall.
• 8:59 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:35 pm, Medford served/cited 22 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 400 block of W 8th Street.
Coquille
• 8:09 am, animal complaint, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
• 2:09 pm, violation of restraining order, 1200 block of W 10th Street.
• 4:41 pm, theft from vehicle, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 7:49 pm, dog at large, 500 block of N Collier Street.
• 9:56 pm, counterfeit money, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 2:43 am, domestic disturbance, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 6:21 am, assault, Oregon Coast Pizzeria.
• 12:10 pm, trespassing, Best Western.
• 1:24 pm, ordinance violation, 500 block of S 5th Street.
Thursday 11/17:
North Bend
Coos Bay
• 1:16 am, dispute, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:49 am, 58 year old cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 9:33 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 10:06 am, civil problem, 1100 block of Augustine St.
• 10:51 am, burglary, 200 block of S Wasson Street.
• 11:05, dispute, Human Bean.
• 1:16 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Ave.
• 1:22 pm, found child, 2500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:34 pm, fraud, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail for theft III and Coquille Police warrant, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 5:05 pm, civil problem, 600 block of N 4th Court.
• 5:54 pm, located wanted subject, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:33 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Cascade.
• 8:48 pm, 21 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Bayshore and Cedar.
• 9:38 pm, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:19 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean and LaClair.
• 11:04 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
Coquille
5:04 am, graffiti calls, W Central and Fairview.
Reedsport
• 7:44 am, fraud, McDonald’s.
• 8:45 am, trespassing, Safeway.
• 9:52 am, criminal mischief, 900 block of Winchester.
• 10:20 am, disturbance, Green Lightening Laundry.
• 11:52 am, burglary, 2900 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 12:13 pm, theft, Oregon Coast Pizzeria.
• 4:00 pm, DUI, McDonald’s.
