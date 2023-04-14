The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 03/30:
North Bend
• 2:10 am, 29 year old male cited on theft III, 1800 block of Newmark St.
• 11:21 am, theft and fraud, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:52 am, criminal mischief, California and Sherman.
• 1:06 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Public Square Court.
• 1:09 pm, subject with long rifle, Broadway and Clark.
• 4:28 pm, theft of packages, 2200 block of Pine St.
• 4:40 pm, harassment, 1700 block of Newmark St.
• 5:02 pm, unattended child, Colorado and Johnson.
• 5:06 pm, unattended child, Johnson and Colorado.
Coos Bay
• 1:11 am, female served two Coos Bay Police warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 1:56 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:07 am, 37 year old male served on North Bend Police warrant, Florence.
• 8:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of N 14th Street.
• 10:00 am, fraud, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:35 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:15 pm, shoplifter, Johnson and S Front.
• 3:33 pm, violation of restraining order, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 3:59 pm, theft, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, animal at large, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 6:12 pm, theft, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 6:27 pm, 63 year old male transported to Coos County jail on attempted robbery I, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal possession of methamphetamine, Central and Broadway.
• 8:21 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, Bessie and Fink.
• 9:49 pm, loud noise, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 11:13 pm, misuse of 911, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 2:07 am, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 11:44 am, violation of restraining order, 600 block of E 5th Street.
• 4:27 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail for DUII, disorderly conduct and open container, 1400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 10:19 pm, 34 year old male cited for DUII, 2nd and Collier.
Friday 03/31:
North Bend
• 12:10 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:35 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 12:58 pm, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:01 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on three counts violation of restraining order, Meade and California.
• 2:59 pm, civil problem, 600 block of Chappell Parkway.
• 6:06 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 6:46 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 7:35 pm, loud noise, 3700 block of Tremont Ave.
• 8:58 pm, theft of gas, 1300 block of Virginia Ave.
• 9:42 pm, juvenile problem/gaming violation, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
Coos Bay
• 9:21 am, phone harassment, 200 block of Park Avenue.
• 11:40 am, fraud, 600 block of Shorepines Heights.
• 11:49 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, threats, 2600 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
• 1:25 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, theft III, criminal trespass II and two counts of identity theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:30 pm, theft, 1300 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 4:37 pm, 38 year old male cited on three warrants, Brussels and Newmark.
• 5:12 pm, theft of license plates, 500 block of Lockhart Avenue.
• 5:13 pm, fraud, 1100 block of N 8th.
• 6:06 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3700 block of Pacific Street.
• 8:09 pm, theft, 1800 block of Cottonwood Ave.
• 8:16 pm, dispute, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:25 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:08 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:59 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:55 pm, probation violation, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 5:27 pm, burglary, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
• 11:48 pm, loud party, 800 block of S 1st Avenue.
Reedsport
• 10:30 am, theft, Riverbend Mobile Resort.
• 10:51 am, theft, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 3:06 pm, civil dispute, 700 block of Greenwood Ave.
• 4:34 pm, fraud, Reedsport Police Department.
• 4:35 pm, animal problem, 100 block of S 6th St.
• 7:13 pm, drug violation, McKay’s.
Saturday 04/01:
North Bend
• 12:48 am, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:10 am, loud noise/camping complaint, Commercial and Cedar.
• 11:26 am, animal neglect, Colorado and Cessna.
• 12:32 pm, criminal mischief, Sherman and California.
• 1:31 pm, theft, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 2:20 pm, 32 year old female served on two North Bend Police warrants, 3500 block of Trelstade Avenue.
• 4:24 pm, assault, Wall and Union.
• 4:28 pm, harassment, 1600 block of Garfield St.
• 5:04 pm, criminal mischief, Montana and Tremont.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Market.
• 12:42 am, 29 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:41 am, loud party, 600 block of F Street.
• 2:00 am, 45 year old male cited for driving while suspended and DUII, Michigan and Morrison.
• 2:08 am, 35 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrant and driving while suspended, 6th and Anderson.
• 5:45 am, 36 year old cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 south bound.
• 8:53 am, civil problem, 100 block of Central Ave.
• 9:35 am, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:19 am, assault, 900 block of N 9th.
• 11:30 am, burglary, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:26 pm, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Norman.
• 1:12 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for theft II, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:28 pm, theft of a phone, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:49 pm, dispute, 3300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:13 pm, theft of bike, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:10 pm, recovered stolen bike, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 3:40 pm, 42 year old male cited on warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 4:20 pm, animal at large, Wasson and Noble.
• 4:21 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 4:37 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1900 block of NE F Street.
• 5:59 pm, civil problem, 900 block of E Street.
• 6:06 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:55 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, S 4th Street and Bennett Ave.
• 8:43 pm, 45 year old male cited on DUII, Coal Bank and Harriet.
• 9:40 pm, loud noise, 1100 block of S 10th St.
• 10:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S 7th Street.
• 11:33 pm, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Commercial.
Coquille
• 2:02 pm, fire, 300 block of E 8th.
• 2:17 pm, theft from vehicle, 1200 block of N Elliott Street.
• 8:44 pm, loud noise, 400 block of E 6th Street.
Reedsport
• 8:20 am, fraud, Leon’s Restaurant.
• 9:55 pm, fire, 3100 block of Maple Court.
Sunday 04/02:
North Bend
• 12:09 am, theft, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:11 am, assault, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Pine and Commercial.
• 3:56 pm, missing person, 2300 block of Brussells St.
• 5:30 pm, juvenile problem, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 10:09 pm, dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:34 pm, missing person returned home, 2300 block of Brussells Street.
Coos Bay
• 1:09 am, 38 year old male cited on warrant, Curtis and 2nd.
• 8:27 am, probation violation, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:37 am, 43 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest and Pennsylvania.
• 10:43 am, 35 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 19th and Juniper.
• 1:22 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of N Central Blvd.
• 2:40 pm, 58 year old male cited on warrant, driving while suspended or revoked, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 3:07 pm, civil problem, 1400 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 3:37 pm, 60 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:56 pm, disturbance, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:58 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:04 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos Bay jail on warrant, 50 block of W 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 2:40 am, juvenile problem, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 10:36 am, animal problem, 2000 block of Birch Avenue.
• 8:30 pm, animal problem, 2100 block of Alder Avenue.
• 10:39 pm, restraining order violation, 7-Eleven.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In