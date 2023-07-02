The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 06/15:
North Bend
• 7:33 am, criminal mischief, McCullogh Bridge.
• 2:07 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:05 pm, burglary, 2500 block of Kinney Street.
• 5:05 pm, deer hit by vehicle, Sherman and McCullough Bridge.
• 5:51 pm, theft of mail, 2300 block of Montana St.
• 9:03 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Stanton Ave.
• 9:34 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:49 pm, 35 year old male served on three warrants, 900 block of NE Chemewa Road.
• 10:50 pm, loud music, 2100 block of Jackson Ave.
Coos Bay
• 3:09 am, loud noise complaint, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 3:11 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 3:34 am, disorderly conduct, Ingersoll Avenue and S 10th Street.
• 7:06 am, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on four warrants, 500 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:01 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 10:06 am, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 10:33 am, shots fired, Schetter and N Wall.
• 11:38 am, fraud, 800 block of Prefontaine Street.
• 12:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:00 pm, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail on menacing with a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary I, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:47 pm, threats, 700 block of S Wasson Street.
• 6:01 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:25 pm, 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:53 pm, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and carry concealed weapon, Ocean and Radar.
• 7:33 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass I and criminal mischief II, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 7:39 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Fenwick Street.
• 8:10 pm, 64 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 9:57 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:19 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I, theft II and parole violation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:40 pm, domestic assault, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
Coquille
• 2:24 pm, theft of services, 900 block of W 17th.
• 2:33 pm, civil problem, 400 block of N Cedar Street.
• 4:47 pm, fraud, 500 block of W 4th Street.
Reedsport
• 11:52 am, animal problem, Aiden Senior Living.
• 1:26 pm, harassment, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 2:27 pm, animal problem, Barrone Park.
• 3:54 pm, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
Friday 06/16:
North Bend
• 12:43 am, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:08 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2200 block of Laura Lane.
• 3:28 pm, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2200 block of 14th Court.
• 4:40 pm, motorcycle vs semi-truck, Newmark and Broadway.
• 6:45 pm, dispute, 500 block of Wall Street.
• 7:00 pm, disorderly conduct/loud noise/disruptive subjects, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:53 pm, fight, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:56 pm, injured animal, Newmark and Sheridan.
• 11:39 pm, fight, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:13 am, 52 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Bimart Shopping Center.
• 2:08 am, assault, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:24 am, vehicle entered/items taken, 900 block of Crocker Street.
• 7:53 am missing juvenile, 600 block of S Cammann Street.
• 8:02 am, disorderly conduct, 7th Street and Central Avenue.
• 10:10 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of S Morrison Street.
• 10:35 am, located wanted subject, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:57 am, harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:03 pm, dispute, S 4th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 12:12 pm, subject with knife, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, harassment, John Topits Park.
• 1:51 pm, ID theft, 900 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 2:13 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and 7 Eleven.
• 2:16 pm, theft, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:21 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 1100 block of California Avenue.
• 5:59 pm, dispute, Mingus Skate Park.
• 6:30 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Fenwick.
• 7:09 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S Marple Street.
• 10:31 pm, fight, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:41 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 13th and Central.
Coquille
• 2:43 pm, dog in hot car, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 3:54 pm, threats, 1000 block of W 12th Street.
• 5:35 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 3:20 pm, trespassing, CFN.
• 10:33 pm, harassment, 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
Saturday 06/17:
North Bend
• 1:44 pm, 20 year old female and 39 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Meade Street.
• 3:59 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:27 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:29 am, 34 year old male cited for failure to register as a sex offender, 400 block of N Bayshore.
• 10:15 am, theft, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:40 am, 62 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Mingus Park.
• 1:23 pm, violation of restraining order, 1000 block of Arago Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:50 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 4:36 pm, dispute, S Wasson Street and Noble Avenue.
• 5:16 pm, armed subject, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 5:19 pm, civil problem, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:22 pm, 34 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 6:38 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of Augustine Street.
• 7:08 pm, 32 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 63700 block of Edwards Road.
• 8:34 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:10 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
Coquille
• 12:26 am, fight, E 8th St.
• 7:25 am, injured animal, 600 block of E Highway 42.
• 9:08 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 mile post 11.
Reedsport
• 3:00 pm, animal problem, boat launch.
• 9:08 pm, domestic disturbance, 200 block of Westmont Drive.
Sunday 06/18:
North Bend
• 3:34 am, 24 year old female cited on warrant, 3400 block of Liberty Street.
• 3:35 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Lincoln Street.
• 10:12 pm, 62 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Sherman and Virginia.
• 1:49 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:58 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Stanton.
• 4:40 pm, theft of services/illegal use of dumpster, 1800 block of Union Avenue.
• 5:25 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Oak.
• 7:37 pm, theft, 2300 block of Brussell Street.
• 11:25 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 11:34 pm, loud yard work noise, 1800 block of Union Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:28 am, disorderly conduct, Central Avenue and S 2nd Street.
• 1:39 am, loud music, 1600 block of Lincoln Street.
• 2:00 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and criminal trespass II, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:12 am, dispute, 700 block of Hemlock Avenue.
• 8:32 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:00 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, escape III, resisting arrest, and failure to register as a sex offender, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:13 am, theft from vehicle, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 10:59 am, stolen vehicle, 300 block of Student Way.
• 11:00 am, 50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, Johnson Street and Front Street.
• 12:14 pm, disorderly conduct, S Empire and Newmark Avenue.
• 2:40 pm, theft of bicycle, 700 block of N Front Street.
• 2:53 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle.
• 4:39 pm, neighbor dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 7:08 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:07 pm, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Flannagan.
• 8:29 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1800 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 8:39 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 8:56 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:11 pm, 21 year old female cited for DUII, Tremont Avenue and Exchange Street.
• 10:46 pm, barking dog, 1000 block of Vine Avenue.
• 11:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
Coquille
• 12:18 am, minor in possession liquor, 700 block of E 14th Street.
• 7:16 am, dispute, 50 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 9:40 am, phone harassment, 800 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 2:06 pm, drug violation, 200 block of Riverfront Way.
• 3:46 pm, juvenile problem, McKay’s.
• 9:47 pm, trespassing, Church of God.
• 10:10 pm, juvenile problem, N 21st Street and Highway 101.
