The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday 9/30/2022:
North Bend
•. 1:26 am, intoxicated subject, Broadway north of EZ Mart.
•. 1:37 am, burglary, 1800 block of Maple Street.
•. 1:44 am, dispute, Washington and Harrison.
•. 5:21 am, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Commercial Street.
•. 7:15 am, disorderly conduct, 14th and Pine.
•. 7:20 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Waite Street.
•. 9:35 am, phone harassment, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
•. 9:49 am, threats, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
•. 10:42 am, civil problem, 17th Street.
•. 12:16 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Virginia Court.
•. 12:29 pm, threats, 17th and Broadway.
•. 12:59 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
•. 1:35 pm, dispute, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
•. 1:44 pm, shoplifter, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
•. 4:45 pm, theft of money, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
•. 7:55 pm, 65 year old male cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
•. 10:59 pm, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Meade.
•. 11:07 pm, threats, 1800 block of Qaxas Street.
Coos Bay
•. 12:49 am, dead animal, F Street and 8th Avenue.
•. 2:34 am, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 7:25 am, dead animal, 700 block of F Street.
•. 8:19 am, civil problem, 400 block of Johannesen Avenue.
•. 9:16 am, harassment, 400 block of Johannesen Avenue.
•. 10:02 am, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
•. 10:26 am, tree down, 1400 block of Illinois Avenue.
•. 11:03 am, non-injury accident, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
•. 11:28 am, non-injury accident, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
•. 11:33 am, accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 12:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 12:46 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
•. 2:30 pm, transients blocking sidewalk, S 4th and Bennett.
•. 2:44 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
•. 3:03 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of S 11th Street.
•. 3:11 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes.
•. 3:17 pm, indecent exposure, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 3:21 pm, neighbor dispute, 700 block of John Avenue.
•. 3:26 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
•. 3:28 pm, 31 year old male served on a Coos Bay Police warrant and lodged at Coos County jail.
•. 3:54 pm, line down, Johnson Avenue and S 1st Street.
•. 4:00 pm, male with knife, S Marple and Johannesen.
•. 4:09 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
•. 4:14 pm, burglary and theft of tools, 300 block of N 2nd Court.
•. 4:20 pm, juvenile problem, Women’s Imaging Center.
•. 4:22 pm, dispute, under Ross Inlet Bridge.
•. 6:14 pm, theft from vehicle, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard.
•. 6:35 pm, shoplifter, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
•. 7:55 pm, 18 year old female, 41 year old female and 21 year old male cited for theft III – 23 year old male charged with theft III, violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail, 90900 Matthew Lane.
•. 9:30 pm, located wanted subject, S 7th Street and Marshfield High School.
•. 10:20 pm, 29 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 11:22 pm, 27 year old male served on a Coos County Sheriff warrant, charged with fleeing or attempt to elude, reckless driving and transported to Coos County jail, S Broadway and Hall.
Coquille
•. 11:58 am, 64 year old cited result of traffic stop, N Knott and W 11th.
•. 2:18 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
•. 3:45 pm, 25 year old male cited on Coquille Police warrant, N Cedar and W 5th.
•. 4:13 pm, dispute, 50 block of W Highway 42.
•. 4:28 pm, dog at large, N Central Boulevard and Highway 42.
•. 8:04 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
•. 8:44 pm, harassment, 800 block of S 1st Avenue.
Reedsport
•. 2:36 pm, disturbance, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
•. 2:43 pm, violation of restraining order, 2600 block of Frontage Road.
•. 4:24 pm, civil dispute, 300 block of Elm Avenue.
•. 5:03 pm, suspicious activity, Recreation Station.
•. 8:38 pm, non-injury motor vehicle accident, Highway 101 and S 19th Street.
•. 11:39 pm, animal problem, RV Masters of Oregon.
Saturday, 10/1/2022:
North Bend
•. 12:38 am, runaway juvenile, 1900 block of Lincoln Street.
•. 1:09 am, stolen travel trailer, 1900 block of Ash Street.
•. 1:54 am, loud music, 2600 block of State Street.
•. 2:18 am, loud noise, 1500 block of Monroe Avenue.
•. 3:09 am, possible assault, 2200 block of Maine Court.
•. 9:11 am, civil problem, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
•. 12:38 pm, 27 year old male cited on Florence Police warrant, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 3:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
•. 3:33 pm, dispute, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 3:48 pm, 31 year old male served a Coos Bay Police warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
•. 4:14 pm, neighbor dispute, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 6:47 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
•. 7:18 pm, injured animal, Wall Street and Union.
•. 7:42 pm, prowler, Oregon and Brussells.
Coos Bay
•. 12:27 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
•. 12:34 am, 38 year old male cited for DUII, reckless driving and speed, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
•. 1:14 am, 38 year old male charged with unlawful use of motor vehicle and transported to Coos County jail, Ocean and LaClair.
•. 1:57 am, theft of bike, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
•. 2:09 am, broken water line, 500 block of N Main Street.
•. 2:52 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 4:13 am, located wanted subject, 600 block of 13th Avenue.
•. 5:46 am, burglary, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 7:35 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of Dakota Avenue.
•. 8:37 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and Myrtle.
•. 10:12 am, 34 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
•. 10:23 am, civil problem, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
•. 10:42 am, disorderly conduct, S Mill Street and Michigan Avenue.
•. 10:43 am, disorderly conduct, Empire Lakes.
•. 11:45 am, 42 year old male charged fail to register as a sex offender and transported to Coos County jail, N Schoneman and Harris.
•. 12:12 pm, animal at large, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
•. 12:13 pm, animal complaint, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 1:22 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 1:34 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 2:04 pm, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and N 19th Street.
•. 2:07 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
•. 2:33 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 4:13 pm, 31 year old male served on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
•. 4:22 pm, dispute, S 4th Street and Elrod Avenue.
•. 4:25 pm, 32 year old male cited for harassment, Lakeshore Drive.
•. 8:11 pm, non-injury accident, 1st and Johnson.
•. 8:23 pm, dispute, 300 block of N Morrison Street.
•. 11:00 pm, threats/harassment, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 11:13 pm, prowler, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
•. 11:21 pm, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Kruse and Broadway.
•. 11:22 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
•. 11:48 pm, loud party, 200 block of Schoneman Street.
Coquille
•. 12:56 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of S Folsom Court.
•. 2:48 am, 52 year old male served on Coquille Police warrant, 3200 block of SE Harrison Street.
•. 6:04 am, civil problem, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
•. 3:08 pm, juvenile problem, 5th Street and Elliott Street.
•. 7:02 pm, 20 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and Garden Valley.
•. 10:00 pm, disorderly conduct/criminal trespass, N Central Boulevard.
•. 10:22 pm, dog bark, Johnson Street.
Reedsport
•. 12:04 am, suspicious activity, 20th and Elm.
•. 12:18 am, domestic disturbance, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
•. 1:13 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
•. 2:32 am, road hazard, Highway 101 and Winchester Avenue.
•. 2:41 am, suspicious activity, Port of Umpqua.
•. 2:58 am, suspicious activity, 1000 block of Winchester Avenue.
•. 8:41 am, suspicious activity, Tides Inn Bar and Grill.
•. 11:15 am, animal problem, Reedsport K9 Shelter.
•. 2:51 pm, suspicious activity, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
•. 11:37 pm, suspicious activity, Reedsport Community Charter School.
Sunday, 10/2/2022:
North Bend
•. 3:20 am, criminal mischief, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 9:43 am, dispute, 2200 block of McPherson Street.
•. 2:39 pm, non-injury accident, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
•. 3:50 pm, dispute, Union and Connecticut.
•. 5:19 pm, hit and run accident, Connecticut and Johnson.
•. 7:25 pm, 68 year old male cited on a Clackamas County Sheriff warrant, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 9:04 pm, custodial interference, 2200 block of Marion Street.
•. 9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
•. 11:22 pm, criminal mischief, Union and Virginia.
Coos Bay
•. 12:09 am, 24 year old male cited for DUII, Highway 101 and Harriet.
•. 12:17 am, hit and run accident, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
•. 1:15 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport and Flanagan.
•. 1:46 am, 21 year old female cited result of traffic stop, N Morrison and Pirates Court.
•. 2:23 am, 38 year old male cited on warrant, Bayshore and Myrtle.
•. 2:30 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Stanton.
•. 4:13 am, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Marple and Noble.
•. 4:27 am, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
•. 8:00 am, civil problem, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
•. 11:00 am, 33 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, PCS meth felony, and felon in possession weapons, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 11:01 am, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 11:13 am, threats, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
•. 12:01 pm, 43 year old male cited for fail to register as a sex offender, Marsh behind Millicoma.
•. 12:39 pm, violation of restraining order, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
•. 2:24 pm, theft of fuel, 600 block of S Marple Street.
•. 5:12 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
•. 7:10 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
•. 7:53 pm, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Newmark.
•. 8:42 pm, 31 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Walmart.
•. 8:55 pm, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cape Arago south city limits.
•. 9:05 pm, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann and Newmark.
•. 9:15 pm, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Morrison.
•. 9:18 pm, 56 year old male cited for Pacific and Madison.
•. 10:01 pm, threats, 300 block of N Wall Street.
•. 10:26 pm, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Newmark.
•. 11:11 pm, 37 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, Lockhart and 2nd.
•. 11:18 pm, 22 year old female cited for elude on foot, 700 block of S 2nd.
•. 11:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
•. 11:57 pm, 29 year old male cited for DUII, .09% BAC, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
•. 11:03 am, criminal trespass, 100 block of N Vernon Street.
•. 12:28 pm, criminal trespass, 200 block of W Highway 42.
•. 3:01 pm, smoke, 600 block of SE 3rd Street.
Reedsport
•. 11:47 am, trespassing, Ace Hardware.
•. 1:39 pm, robbery, Pacific Heights Chiropractic.
•. 2:45 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of Regents Place.
•. 5:20 pm, protection order violation, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
•. 8:38 pm, suspicious activity, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
Monday, 10/3/2022:
North Bend
•. 12:22 am, 34 year old male cited on three North Bend Police warrants, 500 block of Liberty Street, Salem Police.
•. 3:09 am, 20 year old female and 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
•. 6:02 am, loud music, 2000 block of Johnson Street.
•. 8:36 am, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 10:21 am, counterfeit money, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
•. 11:28 am, dog at large, Chappell Parkway.
•. 12:26 pm, non-injury accident, 12th Street and Broadway Avenue.
•. 1:26 pm, disorderly conduct, Pony Village Mall.
•. 1:52 pm, disorderly conduct, California Street.
•. 1:56 pm, harassment, 3100 block of Pine Street.
•. 3:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
•. 5:07 pm, subject refusing to leave vehicle when asked, 2200 block of McPherson.
•. 5:19 pm, recover stolen vehicle, 2400 block of Marion Avenue.
•. 6:00 pm, 27 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
•. 10:20 pm, suspicious conditions/harassment, 500 block of Wall Street.
•. 10:55 pm, 33 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
•. 1:28 am, 24 year old female arrested on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 100 block of N 4th Street, Reedsport Police.
•. 3:37 am, 31 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Pacific and Cammann.
•. 5:42 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Bayshore and Koos Bay Boulevard.
•. 8:08 am, burglary, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
•. 8:33 am, civil problem, 100 block of S 10th Street.
•. 9:00 am, dispute, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
•. 9:17 am, stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 10:26 am, theft, 100 block of Central Avenue.
•. 10:35 am, 34 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue, Curry County Sheriff.
•. 11:26 am, fraud, 400 block of S Morrison.
•. 11:27 am, indecent exposure, Highway 101 and N city limits.
•. 12:14 pm, 56 year old male transported to Reedsport jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant and an Oregon State Parole Board warrant, Juniper Avenue and Cottonwood.
•. 12:51 pm, intoxicated subject, 400 block of Cammann Street.
•. 1:17 pm, dispute, 400 block of S Cammann Street.
•. 1:32 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 1:57 pm, 34 year old male cited for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct II, 700 S Broadway Street.
•. 2:02 pm, non-injury accident, S 4th Street and Anderson Avenue.
•. 4:31 pm, subjects blocking access to building, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 4:51 pm, recovered stolen vehicle – 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
•. 5:00 pm, criminal mischief, Highway 101 and N city limits.
•. 5:58 pm, juvenile problem, N 14th Street.
•. 6:48 pm, theft, 1200 block of Thompson Road.
•. 7:45 pm, 19 year old female cited result of traffic stop, N Bayshore Drive and Kingwood.
•. 7:45 pm, non-injury accident, Newmark Avenue and Nancy Deverux Center.
•. 8:11 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
•. 9:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of F Street.
•. 10:01 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newport Avenue and Abel Insurance.
•. 11:53 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Lakeshore and Seagate.
Coquille
•. 1:36 am, suspicious vehicle, 100 block of E 1st Street.
•. 1:09 pm, non-injury accident, 12th Street and Folsom Street.
•. 3:03 pm, theft from vehicle, 30 block of N Baxter Street.
•. 3:38 pm, theft of mail, N Vernon Street.
•. 5:00 pm, disturbance, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road.
•. 5:24 pm, suspicious subject, 100 block of N Birch Street.
•. 8:58 pm, suspicious conditions, 500 block of W 4th Place.
•. 9:08 pm, violation of restraining order, 600 block of E 5th Street.
Reedsport
•. 9:54 am, harassment, 600 block of Crestview Drive.
•. 1:14 pm, theft, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
•. 2:57 pm, suspicious activity, 1300 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
•. 6:41 pm, animal problem, RV Masters of Oregon.
•. 9:12 pm, suspicious activity, 400 block of N 18th Street.
•. 9:39 pm, animal problem, Rowe Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In