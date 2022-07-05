The World Police Blotter
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 6/28/2022:
North Bend
4:37 am, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue, traffic stop/warrant service. A 29 year old male was cited on Albany warrant and driving while suspended misdemeanor. Subject was transported to Reedsport jail on Douglas County warrants.
9:20 am, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, domestic harassment. A 34 year old male was charged with domestic harassment and lodged at Coos County jail.
7:19 pm, 2200 block of Newmark Street, warrant service. A 43 year old female was cited on a Coos Bay, North Bend and Coos County Sheriff warrant.
7:30 pm, 900 block of Exchange Street, stolen vehicle.
9:10 pm, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, dispute. A 38 year old female was charged with assault on public safety officer, resisting arrest, two counts domestic menacing and disorderly conduct II. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
8:51 am, 300 block of S Broadway Street, littering/warrant service. A 31 year old male was cited on two warrants and additional charge of theft II.
9:21 am, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, threats/harassment. A 44 year old female was charged with aggravated harassment and criminal trespass II. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
2:26 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass. A 54 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
1:31 pm, 8th and Folsom, violation court order. A 38 year old male was charged with probation violation and violation of stalking order. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
Reedsport
Wednesday, 6/29/2022:
North Bend
10:50 am, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, burglary/stolen vehicle.
11:36 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, criminal trespass. A 51 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
11:52 am, 3700 block of Buccaneer, theft of cans.
Coos Bay
12:48 pm, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, fight.
2:09 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of services.
2:57 pm, 100 block of S Schoneman Street, Accident/DUII. A 66 year old male was cited for DUII.
4:30 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 27 year old male was cited on warrant and additional charge of criminal trespass I, criminal mischief II and theft III.
5:08 pm, 200 block of S 4th Street, criminal trespass. A 65 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
7:15 pm, 100 block of N Birch Street, criminal trespass. A 54 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Reedsport
5:56 pm, DHS, harassment.
7:29 pm, Woodland Apartments, runaway.
Thursday, 6/30/2022:
North Bend
4:19 am, California and Madrona, disorderly conduct. A 32 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief III.
4:37 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of fuel.
9:56 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, suspicious conditions/warrant service. A 32 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
12:04 am, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive, dispute/domestic harassment. A 27 year old male was charged with domestic strangulation, domestic harassment and resisting arrest. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
4:17 am, Webster and Morrison, power outage.
8:06 am, Coos Bay area, fraudulence use of credit card.
11:49 am, 2500 block of Fir Avenue, theft of license plates. A male subject was charged with theft II and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
