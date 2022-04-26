Police Blotter

Tuesday, 4/19/2022
North Bend
• 4:04 am, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of male subject yelling in the area. Resulted in warrant service. A male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 8:26 am, 3300 Broadway Avenue, police responded after report of counterfeit money.
• 11:58 am, 2500 block of Union Avenue, police responded after report of animal neglect.
• 1:55 pm, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after report of theft of services. A male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:54 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Ave, police responded after report of menacing. Subject assaulting employee. A male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:16 pm, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of fuel theft.
Coos Bay
• 12:31 pm, Woodland and Thompson, police responded after report of disorderly conduct. Suspicious subject trying to access vehicle.
• 1:55 pm, 2600 Tremont Avenue, police conducted a warrant service. A 50 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 3:22 pm, 1200 block of S 11th Street, police responded after report of fraud. Possible victim of online fraud.
• 4:29 pm, 700 S Cammann Street, police responded after assistance requested with aggressive and suicidal juvenile male.
• 5:35 pm, 1800 block of Thompson Road, police responded after request to assist with aggressive subject.
• 5:47 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 6:19 pm, N Morrison Street and Taylor Avenue, police responded after request to assist fire department. Possible trailer on fire.
• 9:17 pm, 700 block of S 2nd Street, police responded after report of a suspicious subject at location and conducted a warrant service. A 32 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
• 4:53 pm, E Main and N Adams, police responded after report of illegally parked vehicle. A 48 year old woman was transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:18 pm, W Central and Myrtle, police conducted a traffic stop. A 34 male was cited.
Reedsport
• 12:44 am, Highway 38 and 4th, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 12:49 am, Frontage Road and 22nd Street, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 1:00 pm, Dollar General, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 9:02 am, Dunes Family Health Care, police responded after report of an animal problem.
• 10:08 am, Nails to You, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 11:20 am, 300 block of Fir Avenue, police responded after report of restraining order violation.
• 5:44 pm, Highway 101 mile post 211, police responded after report of an animal problem.
• 5:55 pm, Tides Inn Bar and Grill, police responded after report of theft.
Wednesday, 4/20/2022
North Bend
• 9:38 am, 800 block of California Avenue, police conducted a follow up. A female was cited in lieu of custody.
• 11:31 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, police responded after report of counterfeit money.
• 12:52 pm, Sherman Avenue and Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of littering.
• 1:36 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal mischief to a vehicle.
• 4:05 pm, 2900 block of Myrtle Street, police responded after caller reported theft of mail and fraud.
• 5:43 pm, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, police responded after report of a dog bite.
• 6:20 pm, 1600 block of Johnson Street, police responded after report of a vicious dog.
• 7:17 pm, 1500 block of Newmark Street, police responded after report of criminal mischief. Disorderly male. A 37 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 1:09 am, 1100 block of E Street, police responded after report of a prowler. Caught subject in his yard.
• 9:16 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of fraudulent use of credit card.
• 2:24 pm, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue, police responded after report of menacing/unlawful use of weapon.
• 9:12 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass. A 22 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
Coquille
• 12:44 am, 5th Street and Elliott Street, police responded after report of suspicious vehicle.
• 8:43 am, 700 block of E 7th Street, police responded after report of loud noise.
• 4:38 pm, 1300 N Dean Street, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
Reedsport
• 2:19 am, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 8:21 am, 300 Winchester Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 8:17 pm, Sunrise Shop N Save, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 8:38 pm, 76 Gas Station, police responded after report of trespassing.
• 9:48 pm, Highway 38 mile post 11.5, police responded after report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.
Thursday, 4/21/2022
North Bend
• 10:58 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass/wanted subject and conducted a warrant service. A 28 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 1:53 pm, 2200 Lombard Street, police responded after report of fraud. Possible phone scam.
• 3:48 pm, 2000 block of 11th Court, police responded after report of harassment via social media.
• 7:01 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, police conducted a warrant service as result of theft of money and tow hitch report. A 26 year old male was cited in lieu of custody and released.
• 8:43 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of a driving complaint. Vehicles doing burn outs in the area.
Coos Bay
• 2:06 am, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard, police conducted a warrant service as result of alarm activation. A 44 year old female was cited in lieu of custody and released.
• 8:00 am, Mingus Park, police responded after report of shots fired.
• 8:44 am, 800 block of S 1st Street, police responded after report of shoplifter. A 47 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 10:38 am, 300 block of S 4th Street, police responded after report of possible burglary.
• 10:51 am, 1900 Woodland Drive, police responded after report of hit and run accident.
• 1:32 pm, 500 Central Avenue, police conducted a warrant service. North Bend Police Department arrested a 28 year old male subject on 2 Coos Bay Police Department warrants.
• 2:40 pm, 1700 block of Thompson Road, police responded after report of violation of court order.
• 4:48 pm, 2600 block of Koos Bay Boulevard, police responded after caller reported theft of fuel.
• 5:10 pm, 1100 block of Hemlock Avenue, police responded after hit and run accident.
• 5:25 pm, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue, police conducted a warrant service as a result of suspicious vehicle. A 55 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
• 6:45 pm, 200 block of S 10th Street, police responded after report of a hit and run accident.
Coquille
• 12:45 200 block of Highway 42, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
• 10:28 am, E 12th Street and N Collier Street, police responded after report of loud noise complaint.
• 9:29 pm, Highway 42 mile post 17.5, police conducted a traffic stop. A 40 year old female was cited.
• 10:36 pm, 200 block N Adams Street, police responded after report of suspicious subject.
Reedsport
• 10:06 am, 900 block of S Hill Drive, police responded after report of trespassing.
• 1:51 pm, Subway, police responded after report of suspicious activity.
• 3:46 pm, Safeway, police responded after report of trespassing.
• 5:22 pm, McKay’s, police responded after report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In