The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 11/13:
North Bend
• 5:56 am, injured animal, 1500 block of Sherman Ave.
• 8:17 pm, threats, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 10:19 pm, prowler, 1400 block of Union Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:00 am, 51 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Norman.
• 9:30 am, civil problem, 1600 block of N 16th St.
• 11:10 am, water problem, 2400 block of Woodland Dr.
• 11:19 am, dog at large, 300 block of N 2nd Street.
• 11:19 am, graffiti calls, 200 block of D Street.
• 12:13 pm, probation violation, 2000 block of N 12th St.
• 12:19 pm, dog complaint, Coos Bay Boardwalk.
• 12:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 12:42 pm, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Mingus Park.
• 12:51 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:01 pm, fight, 400 block of Noble Avenue.
• 1:09 pm, traffic hazard, Ackerman and Life Change Church.
• 1:12 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Ackerman.
• 1:47 pm, 39 year old male cited on Lake County Sheriff warrant, 2600 block of N 15th Street.
• 2:04 pm, 49 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 2:47 pm, loud noise, 500 block of N 11th Street.
• 3:53 pm, dog complaint, 1100 block of Southwest Blvd.
• 3:54 pm, 60 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, Highway 101 and Golden.
• 4:53 pm, theft of backpack and wallet, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 5:01 pm, dog complaint, 1065 block of Crocker St.
• 5:35 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail for criminal mischief I, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:19 pm, hit and run accident, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:29 pm, 43 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:32 pm, dispute, 400 block of S 9th Street.
Coquille
• 7:35 am, shots fired, N Central.
• 11:31 am, dog at large, 500 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 3:58 pm, animal problem, Mill Avenue.
• 4:25 pm, disturbance, 900 block of Winchester Ave.
• 6:35 pm, phone harassment, Reedsport Police Department.
Monday 11/14:
North Bend
• 5:06 am, barking dog,
2100 block of 17th Street.
• 8:14 am, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Ave.
• 9:10 am, civil problem, 1600 block of Lincoln St.
• 9:15 am, threats, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 9:26 am, 18 year old female cited result of injury accident, Virginia and Safeway.
• 9:42 am, dog complaint, Montana and Union.
• 12:58 pm, criminal mischief/ disorderly conduct/damaging vehicles, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:53 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:07 pm, 35 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 3:17 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 3:54 pm, dog complaint, 1900 block of Sherman Ave.
• 4:25 pm, 57 year old male arrested by Coos Bay Police on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:07 pm, injured animal, 3200 block of Pine Street.
• 5:32 pm, phone harassment, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:58 pm, civil problem, 2300 block of Montana Ave.
• 9:43 pm, dog at large, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:35 am, loud music, 1200 block of Commercial Ave.
• 6:18 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:24 am, 29 year old female cited for criminal mischief III, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:32 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:07 am, missing person, 700 block of N 10th Street.
• 10:20 am, burglary, 200 block of E Lockhart Ave.
• 10:36 am, neighbor dispute, 1200 block of Minnesota.
• 11:38 am, 29 year old female cited for driving while suspended, S 7th Street and Anderson Ave.
• 12:02 pm, arson, John Topits Park.
• 12:50 pm, disorderly conduct, S 7th Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 2:03 pm, dog at large, Lakeshore and N Morrison.
• 2:32 pm, dog at large, John Topits and Ackerman.
• 2:35 pm, theft of tow dolly, 700 block of S Broadway St.
• 2:46 pm, fraud, 900 block of Salmon Avenue.
• 3:51 pm, North Bend Police served 35 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 4:04 pm, 57 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, N Wasson Street and Newmark.
• 4:20 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 6:58 pm, disorderly conduct, Empire Boat Ramp.
• 5:06 pm, injured animal, 1700 block of Thompson Rd.
• 5:09 pm, hit and run accident, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:43 pm, dead animal, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:26 pm, missing person, 900 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 7:40 pm, dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:04 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Lincoln Road.
• 9:17 pm, traffic signal malfunction, 10th Street and Central Avenue.
• 9:17 pm, 48 year old female and 34 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, E Johnson Avenue and Safeway.
Coquille
• 5:44 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 2:55 pm, 26 year old female cited result of pedestrian accident, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 3:08 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Police Department.
• 3:24 pm, theft, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
• 4:48 pm, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
• 8:57 pm, theft, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Tuesday 11/15:
North Bend
• 9:01 am, threats, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:56 am, threats, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:58 am, burglary, 3200 block of Ash Street.
• 10:36 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street, Coos County Sheriff.
• 10:45 am, 52 year old male served on three Coos County Sheriff warrants also driving while suspended, Newmark Street and Chester Street.
Coos Bay
• 1:50 am, loud noise, 2000 block of Thompson Road.
• 8:42 am, phone harassment, 700 block of F Street.
• 8:50 am, traffic signal malfunction, Newmark and Walmart.
• 10:12 am, harassment, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:10 pm, domestic harassment, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
• 1:22 pm, 43 year old cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:34 pm, 31 year old female cited on North Bend Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:40 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 2:46 pm, threats, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 3:41 pm, neighbor dispute, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:20 pm, disorderly conduct, S 1st Street and Johnson Avenue.
• 6:26 pm, theft, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:15 pm, injured animal, Ocean Boulevard and Cascade farm.
• 10:25 pm, criminal mischief, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:44 pm, family dispute, 900 block of S 11th Street.
Coquille
• 8:22 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of check, 1200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:49 pm, theft of mail, 200 block of S Irving Street.
• 3:28 pm, bicycle accident, E 2nd and N Elliott Street.
• 6:45 pm, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 7:52 pm, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 8:11 pm, 44 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:36 pm, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:54 pm, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass I, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 9:38 pm, 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and attempt to assault peace officer, 2nd Street and Adams Street.
Reedsport
• 3:56 am, fire, 100 block of Wilson Canyon Lane.
• 8:08 am, suspicious activity, 700 block of Evergreen Loop.
• 12:47 pm, littering, Public Works Department.
• 2:48 pm, civil dispute, Elm Street Apartments.
• 9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 2900 block of Country Club Drive.
