The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Wednesday 01/04:
North Bend
• 5:23 am, 64 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and false information, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:33 am, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway.
• 8:20 am, civil problem, Virginia.
• 8:25 am, theft, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 9:50 am, theft of phone, 2600 block of Tremont Ave.
• 10:02 am, burglary, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:42 pm, located runaway, 2300 block of Pacific Street NW.
• 2:42 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 16th.
• 3:49 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:34 pm, custodial interference, 2000 block of 11th Court.
Coos Bay
• 6:24 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:59 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S Broadway St.
• 9:00 am, disorderly conduct, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 9:14 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 9:29 am, 53 year old male cited on warrant, N 4th and Highland.
• 10:07 am, child related, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 12:22 pm, menacing, Broadway and Golden.
• 3:33 pm, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of S Broadway St.
• 3:45 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:08 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:45 pm, dispute, 900 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 4:47 pm, fraud, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:42 pm, 38 year old male cited for criminal mischief III and theft II/29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:20 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 5:44 pm, recovered stolen property, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:53 pm, civil problem, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:55 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street.
• 11:08 pm, 46 year old female cited on two Florence warrants, 2000 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:17 pm, dispute, Thomas Street.
Coquille
• 5:43 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 7:50 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 11:31 am, civil dispute, 2000 block of Winchester Ave.
Thursday 01/05:
North Bend
• 12:13 am, fight, 1988 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:43 am, criminal mischief, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 3:58 pm, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont.
• 10:22 am, disorderly conduct, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:28 pm, missing person, 1300 block of Virginia Ave.
• 8:21 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 8:43 pm, hit and run accident, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:02 pm, loud noise, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 11:39 pm, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, Inland Court.
Coos Bay
• 7:38 am, theft of grocery cart, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:57 am, harassment, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:04 pm, disturbance, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:17 pm, dog at large, Empire Lakes.
• 2:19 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, threats, 900 block of Sanford Street.
• 3:30 pm, fraud, 200 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:56 pm, phone harassment, 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
• 7:23 pm, 43 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Milligan off LaClair Street.
• 9:24 pm, dispute, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:34 pm, civil problem, S Morrisong near Kentucky.
Coquille
• 12:10 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 2:10 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 4:51 pm, 33 year old female transported to Coos County jail on three counts of restraining order violation, 300 block of S Henry Street.
• 10:17 pm, dispute, 94000 block of Ginger Lane.
Friday 01/06:
North Bend
• 1:45 pm, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, threats, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:29 pm, 46 year old female cited on disorderly conduct I, Broadway and Newmark.
• 5:54 pm, threats, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 4:46 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 7:29 am, theft of gas from work vehicle, 400 block of Park Avenue.
• 8:16 am, narcotics investigation, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 8:36 am, 29 year old male cited on warrant, 1700 block of 13th Street.
• 8:40 am, assault, 1700 block of Thompson.
• 9:35 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Ave.
• 10:29 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 100 block of N 14th Street.
• 10:47 am, 39 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S 8th Street and McKay's.
• 10:47 am, civil problem, 200 block of S Mill Street.
• 11:07 am, stolen vehicle, 400 block of N Broadway St.
• 11:41 am, threats, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:14 pm, 36 year old male cited on two Coquille Police warrants, Elrod and S 12th St.
• 1:15 pm, recovered stolen property, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 2:12 pm, criminal mischief, 700 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:42 pm, narcotics investigation, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 3:09 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of Newmark Ave.
• 3:15 pm, theft, S 4th and Elrod.
• 3:40 pm, 30 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 3:56 pm, disorderly conduct, Thompson and N 17th Street.
• 4:24 pm, missing person, S Wasson Street.
• 4:35 pm, missing person, 200 block of N Wasson St.
• 5:12 pm, dog bite, 700 block of N Front Street.
• 4:07 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Silver Dollar.
• 5:20 pm, 31 year old male lodged in Douglas County jail on Coos Bay Police warrant, Roseburg Police.
• 6:14 pm, stalking, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
• 7:33 pm, 47 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 7:45 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 10:35 pm, dog at large, S Cammann Street.
Coquille
• 12:38 am, harassment, N Adams.
• 2:36 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 4:37 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 60 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 3:04 am, disturbance, 900 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 10:41 am, theft, Ace Hardware.
• 4:38 pm, ordinance violation, 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 4:45 pm, restraining order violation, Lower Umpqua Veterinary Clinic.
• 6:34 pm, disturbance, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
Saturday 01/07:
North Bend
• 6:31 am, dog at large, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:46 am, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Virginia Ave.
• 9:52 am, criminal mischief, 1800 block of Sherman St.
• 11:13 am, criminal mischief, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:37 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Sherman Ave.
• 6:38 pm, dog bite, 1600 block of Meade Avenue.
• 11:39 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Garfield Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:46 am, disturbance, Empire Lakes.
• 8:46 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:48 am, missing person, 400 block of N Empire Blvd.
• 9:28 am, criminal mischief, 400 block of Dunn Street.
• 10:10 am, burglary, 400 block of Dunn Street.
• 10:35 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:05 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 1:13 pm, juvenile problem, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:53 pm, theft, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 3:31 pm, disturbance, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 3:46 pm, dog at large, Michigan and Morrison.
• 5:16 pm, fraud, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 5:48 pm, theft of full cart of purchased groceries, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:35 pm, 38 year old female cited for criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:50 pm, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:42 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of Crocker Street.
• 9:54 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Clark County Sheriff’s office.
• 10:05 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:04 pm, prowler, 900 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 11:08 pm, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
