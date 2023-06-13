The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 05/29:
North Bend
• 12:48 am, family dispute, 1200 block of Lombard Street.
• 10:59 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:29 pm, runaway juvenile returned, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 3:17 pm, assault, 2200 block of Lewis Street.
• 7:59 pm, dispute, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 8:19 pm, shots fired, Pony Creek and Vermont.
Coos Bay
• 12:13 am, assault, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 1:01 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:52 am, family dispute, 1900 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 4:10 pm, 38 year old male arrested by Coos County Sheriff Officer on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter.
• 7:44 am, 40 year old male served on two warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:29 am, harassment, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:37 am, theft, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:52 pm, missing person, 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 1:13 pm, harassment, 63000 block of Highway 101.
• 4:09 pm, 60 year old male booked at Coos County jail on theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:37 pm, theft of services, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:23 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:59 pm, assault, 700 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 11:14 pm, hit and run accident, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:56 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Adams Street.
• 3:08 pm, dispute, 700 block of E 3rd Street.
• 4:40 pm, burglary, 1400 block of N Collier Street.
• 5:16 pm, 54 year old cited result of non-injury accident, Elliott and 3rd.
• 6:37 pm, injured animal, 1700 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 8:55 pm, animal abuse, N Central and 3rd.
Reedsport
• 11:09 am, animal problem, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
• 12:43 pm, animal problem, Highway 101 & 11th Street.
• 6:20 pm, domestic dispute, 400 block of Camellia Court.
• 9:02 pm, harassment, 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
Tuesday 05/30:
North Bend
• 7:08 am, burglary, 300 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:57 am, dispute, Edgewood and Newmark.
• 9:59 am, fraud, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 12:11 pm, fraud, Sherman and Florida.
• 12:42 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 3:19 pm, 38 year old female transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:35 pm, burglary, 2800 block of Myrtle Street.
• 7:54 pm, theft, 2000 block of Public Square Court.
Coos Bay
• 12:01 am, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 2:21 am, 39 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:16 am, located wanted subject, Ivy and 7th.
• 7:05 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft I, 900 block of Fenwick Street.
• 8:06 am, criminal mischief, 600 block of Noble Avenue.
• 10:24 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:53 am, burglary, 1200 block of S 10th Street.
• 11:11 am, 30 year old male lodged at Clatsop County jail on warrant, 300 block of 7th Street.
• 11:41 am, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on robbery III and theft III, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 12:04 pm, burglary, 200 block of Ross Street.
• 12:32 pm, harassment, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, 66 year old male cited for theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:19 pm, located wanted subject, Fireman’s Memorial.
• 3:18 pm, 50 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, 100 block of W Commercial Avenue.
• 3:45 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Oakway Drive.
• 3:52 pm, hit and run accident, 7th and Elrod.
• 5:11 pm, hit and run accident, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 5:20 pm, ID theft, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 5:41 pm, threats, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:55 pm, family dispute, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:22 pm, theft from vehicle, 1800 block of N 7th Street.
• 6:27 pm, dog complaint, 100 block of S Cammann Street.
• 6:53 pm, 26 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on elude and reckless driving, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:05 pm, hit and run accident, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
• 10:36 pm, assault, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 10:41 pm, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:44 pm, loud noise complaint, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 11:31 pm, loud music, Thomas Avenue.
Coquille
• 4:57 am, 40 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 5:39 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, N Central and W 4th.
• 11:13 am, disorderly conduct, Coquille Riverwalk.
• 6:13 pm, dispute, 7th and Collier.
• 8:32 pm, dispute, Highway 42 and Riverwalk.
• 9:06 pm, intoxicated subject, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 2:28 am, fire, mile post 2 & Highway 38.
• 6:41 pm, animal problem, mile post 14 and State Highway 38.
• 9:42 pm, animal problem, 500 block of Ranch Road.
Wednesday 05/31:
North Bend
• 10:23 am, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:12 am, missing person, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 12:23 pm, civil problem/dispute, 3700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Maine Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:43 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of W Central Avenue.
• 8:48 am, 21 year old male transported to Coos County jail on reckless driving, reckless endangering and failure to preform duties of a driver, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:12 am, located wanted subject, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:56 am, ID theft, 1300 block of Butler Road.
• 11:34 am, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:35 pm, theft, 200 block of S Schoneman.
• 12:39 pm, hit and run accident, 300 block of W Central Avenue.
• 1:36 pm, theft of license plate, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:40 pm, theft, 600 block of Telegraph Drive.
• 3:12 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:31 pm, 49 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of S Wall.
• 3:48 pm, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:06 pm, 60 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Norman.
• 4:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 6:05 pm, dogs locked in vehicle, Stark Avenue.
• 6:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:59 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:25 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of S 1st Street.
Coquille
• 8:15 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of N Central Boulevard. 10:16 pm, 38 year old female arrested and transported Coos County jail on theft III, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 10:40 pm, dispute, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 11:30 pm, indecent exposure, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 11:20 am, animal problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 1:23 pm, fire, 800 block of Masters Court.
• 6:31 pm, harassment, Lions Park.
