Police Blotter

Tuesday, 3/22/2022:
North Bend
• At 12:54 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Newmark Street after report of criminal trespass. EZ Mart requested female be trespassed. Officer contacted the subject and issued permanent trespass.
• At 2:30 am, police observed a dispute behind location in the 3500 block of Tremont. An officer gave the subjects a warning.
• At 5:03 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of possible physical dispute behind location. Officer located individual subjects, verbal only, given warning.
• At 8:13 am, police responded to the North Bend Area after report of violation of restraining order. A male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 3:09 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue after report of family dispute/probation violation. A 34 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• At 12:03 am, police responded to the 200 block of S Cammann Street after report of an accident. Vehicle into fence hanging over baseball field at location.
• At 2:17 am, police responded to the 1200 block of No Front Street after report of man down. Out with one on the railroad tracks in front of location.
• At 2:26 am, police responded to the 1800 block of N 28th Court after report of suspicious subject. Subject trying to get into caller’s house and car.
• At 8:51 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 1300 block of Airport Lane. A 43 year old female was charged.
• At 7:27 pm, police responded to the 400 block of N Marple Street after report of abandoned vehicle in right-of-way and blocking sidewalk at location.
Coquille
• At 2:17 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the location of Highway 42 mile post 13. A 33 year old male was cited.
• At 7:07 pm, police responded to the 900 block of N Central after report of phone harassment and threats.
Wednesday, 3/23/2022:
North Bend
• At 2:29 am, police responded to the location of Newmark Street E of Ken Ware after report of disabled vehicle in traffic lane at location.
• At 1:15 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of animal neglect. Dogs were locked in vehicle.
• At 2:52 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after a theft of medincine was reported.
• At 9:53 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Channel Street after report of phones hacked into.
Coos Bay
• At 1:04 am, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report that customer in drive thru broke a window on the restaurant.
• At 1:36 am, police responded to the 500 block of S 4th Street after report of theft. Subject taking plants from in front of location.
• At 7:08 am, police responded to the 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of theft. Construction trailer entered.
• At 8:24 am, police responded to the 1100 block of S 1st Street after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and criminal mischief.
• At 8:51 am, police responded to the 800 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespass/warrant service. A 36 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
• At 1:12 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of South 1st Street after report of criminal trespass/shoplift. A 42 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 1:12 pm, police responded to the 200 block of East Johnson Avenue after report of criminal trespass/shoplift. A 43 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 6:51 pm, police conducted a traffic stop/warrant service in the 200 block of E Johnson Avenue. A 32 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 9:14 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of dispute. Request officer for issue with subjects in business.
Coquille
• At 12:44 am, police responded to the 40 block of S Cedar Street after report of curfew violation. Juveniles were warned for curfew.
• At 7:21 pm, police responded to the 500 block of E 3rd Street after report of family dispute/domestic harassment. A 33 year old female was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Thursday, 3/24/2022:
North Bend
• At 10:28 am, police responded to the 1900 block of Newmark Street after report of criminal trespass/warrant service. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
• At 3:03 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of suspicious subject/warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 12:46 pm, police responded to the 900 block of Blanco Avenue after report of dispute/domestic assault. A 38 year old female was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 3:08 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of shoplifter. A 54 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 6:57 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 1100 block of Newmark Avenue. A 31 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 7:03 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 1100 block of Newmark Avenue. A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 8:25 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 3500 block of Tremont Avenue. A 36 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 8:50 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the 200 block of E Johnson Avenue. A 35 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
• At 9:17 pm, police responded to the 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive after report of dispute/warrant service. A 51 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 11:42 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the location of 2nd and Central. A 37 year old male was cited in lieu of custody and released.
Coquille
• At 10:44 am, police responded to the 300 block of N Collier Street after report of a hit and run accident.
• At 7:37 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the location of N Birch behind Coquille Post Office. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• At 9:15 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 42 after report of possible drunk driver. Vehicle located, negative intoxicated.
Reedsport
• At 12:59 am, police responded to the location of Highway 101 mile post 214 after report of suspicious activity.
• At 5:21 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 mile post 215 after report of suspicious activity.
• At 5:36 pm, police responded to the Champion Park after report of DUI.
