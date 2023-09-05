The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 08/21:
North Bend
• 3:19 am, 35 year old male transported to Douglas County Sheriff Office on violation of restraining order, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:15 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:37 am, dispute, 2nd and Ingersoll.
• 2:22 am, burglary, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:08 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of S Main Street.
• 7:41 am, 24 year old cited on warrant and probation violation, 700 block of S Empire.
• 7:48 am, 31 year old transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 9:18 am, 39 year old female transported to Coos County jail on three counts criminal trespass II, and probation violation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:33 am, 900 block of Harris Avenue.
• 9:38 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unlawful possession of firearm.
• 9:48 am, theft, 40 block of Ross Inlet Road.
• 2:47 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 4:19 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of N 6th Street.
• 5:07 pm, harassment, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 5:26 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 11:40 pm, 30 year old male served on six warrants, Lakeside.
Coquille
• 7:27 am, disorderly conduct, E 1st Street.
• 8:24 am, 51 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 9:50 am, burglary, 1200 block of W 11th Street.
• 1:11 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief III, 100 block of E 3rd Street.
• 2:10 pm, indecent exposure, 5th Street and Elliott Street.
• 7:46 pm, disturbance, 900 block of N Henry Street.
Reedsport
• 3:59 am, disturbance, 1800 block of Fir Avenue.
• 8:57 am, trespassing, 2600 block of Highlands Drive.
• 9:35 am, domestic disturbance, 7-Eleven.
• 12:48 pm, disturbance, Dunes Family Health Care.
• 4:11 pm, animal problem, 2100 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 4:23 pm, juvenile problem, Elm and 20th.
Tuesday 08/22:
North Bend
• 7:44 am, animal neglect, 900 block of 12th Street.
• 12:22 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1900 block of 12th Street.
• 1:10 pm, fraud, 2800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:01 pm, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:04 pm, 31 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:20 pm, stalking, 1700 block of Newmark Ave.
• 9:26 pm, juvenile problem, 2100 block of 16th Street.
• 11:19 pm, 54 year old male transported to Douglas County jail on warrant.
Coos Bay
• 1:05 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:12 am, 48 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, Empire Boat Ramp.
• 12:36 pm, counterfeit money, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:02 pm, dispute, Michigan and Madison.
• 2:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 3:10 pm, elderly abuse, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:39 pm, dispute, 900 block of S 10th Street.
• 4:07 pm, dispute, N 14th and Spruce.
• 4:11 pm, theft, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 4:17 pm, 38 year old male lodged at Coos County jail, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:16 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:24 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:26 pm, disturbance, 400 block S Wasson Street.
• 6:28 pm, 48 years old male cited for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 7:38 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:45 pm, disorderly conduct, N 10th and 8th Terrace.
• 10:46 pm, 55 year old cited result of family dispute, 500 block of Madison Street.
Coquille
• 1:55 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:34 pm, disorderly conduct, E 1st Street.
• 3:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 4:54 pm, disorderly conduct, W 2nd Street.
• 6:08 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and theft III, N Adams.
• 7:41 pm, 51 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I and theft III, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 9:51 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 mile post 19.
Reedsport
• 1:14 pm, juvenile problem, Lions Park.
• 4:28 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Laurel Avenue.
Wednesday 08/23:
North Bend
•8:13 am, burglary, 2400 block of Broadway.
• 1:02 pm, fraud, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:39 pm, 48 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault II domestic and menacing domestic, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 3:29 pm, domestic assault, 2600 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:41 pm, dispute, 300 block of State Street.
• 10:48 pm, barking dog, 3500 block of Ash Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:11 am, female subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant and cited for criminal trespass, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:34 am, theft, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 12:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 1:01 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 91600 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
• 2:37 pm, threats, 1100 block of S 11th Street.
• 2:46 pm, hit and run accident, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 3:41 pm, stalking, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 3:50 pm, neighbor dispute, 900 block of Sanford Street.
• 5:03 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:55 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on forgery I, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 9:30 pm, prowler, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 10:10 pm, theft of cash, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:09 pm, animal abuse, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
Coquille
• 8:55 pm, 73 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II, 300 block of N Collier Street.
Reedsport
• 5:00 am, animal problem, N 8th and Myrtle Avenue.
• 10:05 am, trespassing, Gerhard Goorhuis Dental Office.
• 12:22 pm, animal problem, Mexican Express.
• 5:14 pm, disturbance, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 7:28 pm, criminal mischief, Lions Park.
• 7:34 pm, stalking, 2600 block of Bowman Road.
• 8:29 pm, theft, Fir Grove Motel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In