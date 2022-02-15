The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 2/8/2022:
North Bend
• At 3:13 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and Clark after report of indecent exposure.
• At 5:36 pm, police responded to the 800 block of California Avenue. A 34 year old male was charged and lodged in Coos County jail.
• At 8:19 pm, police responded to the 1900 block of Sheridan Ave after report of criminal trespass. A 32 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
• At 12:57 pm, police responded to the 700 block of S Wasson Street after caller requested to speak with an officer regarding possible location of stolen items.
• At 2:49 pm, police responded to the location of 5th and Commercial after report of non-injury accident.
• At 4:44 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Seagate Avenue after caller reported theft of packages from porch.
• At 4:45 pm, police responded to the location of N Wall and Newmark after caller reported theft from vehicle.
• At 7:11 pm, police responded to the location of Michigan between S Wall and S Marple after report of subjects in truck/motorhome. Not the subject who purchased them.
Coquille
• At 7:52 am, police responded to the location of Central and W 4th after report of dog at large.
• At 10:38 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the 50 block of W Highway 42. A 45 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Reedsport
• At 6:42 am, police responded to the 22 block of Arthur Drive after report of sex offense.
• At 7:39 am, police responded to the Recreation Station after report of theft.
• At 11:43 am, police responded to the Woodland Apartments after report of theft.
• At 12:28 pm, police responded to the 1800 block of Elm Ave after report of fraud.
Wednesday, 2/9/2022:
North Bend
• At 3:37 pm, police responded to the 2600 block of Highway Street after caller reported out of control juvenile.
• At 9:11 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 59 year old male was cited and released.
Coos Bay
• At 2:19 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Thomas after report of possible stolen vehicle.
• At 2:38 am, police responded to the 1100 block of S 2nd Street after report of a traffic hazard. Homeless person sleeping half in the road near location.
• At 4:29 am, police responded to the 1300 block of Bayshore Drive after caller reported subject possibly stealing welder.
Coquille
• At 7:09 am, police made an arrest in the 400 block of N Central. A 43 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
• At 12:36 pm, police responded to the 200 block of Highway 42 and recovered stolen vehicle.
• At 2:52 pm, police responded to the 900 block of N Elliott Street after caller reported ID theft.
Reedsport
• At 6:39 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 and milepost 212 after report of possible DUI.
• At 9:26 pm, police responded to the location of Fir Grove Motel after caller reported stolen vehicle.
Thursday, 2/10/2022:
North Bend
• At 8:20 am, police responded to the 2600 block of Commercial Street after caller reported theft of a firearm.
• At 12:36 pm, police conducted a warrant service. A 37 year old female was cited.
• At 1:52 pm, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the 1800 block of Newmark Street. Attempted traffic stop resulted in elude. Elude discontinued due to safety concerns.
• At 3:11 pm, police responded to the location of Pacific and 14th after report of line down.
• At 6:43 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Avenue after caller reported subject refusing to leave and making threats.
Coos Bay
• At 5:40 am, police responded to the 600 block of Bayshore Drive after report of criminal trespassing. A 38 year old male was cited.
• At 8:03 am, police responded to the 1600 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported a dispute. A 44 year old male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 10:53 am, police responded to the 800 block of N Front Street after report of disorderly conduct. A male was charged and lodged at Coos County jail.
• At 3:14 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported assault. A 43 year old female was cited.
• At 7:52 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old male was cited.
• At 10:00 pm, police responded to the location of Lincoln and Ocean after report of graffiti on retaining wall.
Coquille
• At 5:14 pm, police responded to the 600 block of E 10th after caller reported threats.
• At 7:09 pm, police responded to the 100 block of E 1st Street after report of disorderly conduct. A 38 year old male was cited.
• At 9:28 pm, police responded to the 900 block of N Gould Street after caller reported subject refusing to leave. A 34 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
