The World Police Blotter
The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday 7/19:
North Bend
• 7:51 am, 1400 block of Bay Street, theft from vehicle.
• 8:46 am, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of bicycle.
• 8:55 am, 2500 block of Union Avenue, fraud.
• 2:27 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, fraud.
• 4:59 pm, 3700 block of Pacific Street, theft of bike.
Coos Bay
• 5:14 pm, 700 block of N 10th Street, theft of license plate.
• 5:40 pm, 500 block of Anderson Avenue, theft of bicycle.
• 6:18 pm, 2500 block of N 19th Street, theft of ID.
• 7:24 pm, 3300 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft of debit card and fraud.
• 7:39 pm, 2400 block of Woodland Drive, assault.
Coquille
• 5:52 pm, 40 block of E Highway 42, criminal trespass. A 43 year old was cited with criminal mischief II.
Wednesday 7/20:
North Bend
• 8:45 am, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue, theft.
• 9:58 am, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue, fraud.
• 10:45 am, 1700 block of Monroe Avenue, vicious dog.
• 12:51 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 4:42 pm, 2600 block of Sherman Avenue, fraud.
• 6:36 pm, 500 block of Exchange Street, burglary.
Coos Bay
• 9:20 am, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, theft from vehicle.
• 10:57 am, 300 block of Wasson Street, theft and forgery.
• 4:40 pm, Lakeshore Drive, theft of cell phone.
• 7:34 pm, 800 block of S Empire, assist fire department with illegal burn.
• 8:45 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, subject at location with hatchet.
• 10:20 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
Coquille
• 3:16 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, found bike.
• 4:31 pm, 700 block of N Birch Street, loud noise complaint.
• 6:07 pm, 400 block of W 4th Street, dispute.
• 7:49 pm, 1700 block of N Fir Street, dispute.
• 8:35 pm, 1200 block of N Grape Street, stalking.
• 10:58 pm, 700 block of N Adams Street, suspicious subject checking doors.
Thursday 7/21:
North Bend
• 2:54 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, wallet stolen from location a couple days ago.
• 11:14 am, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of gas.
• 2:37 pm, 2100 block of 17th Street, theft and criminal mischief.
• 9:28 pm, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue, burglary. A 49 year old female was charged with attempted burglary I, criminal mischief II, theft III and criminal trespass II. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 12:48 am, 1700 block of Ocean Boulevard, criminal mischief. Subjects tearing apart trash bags at location.
• 6:24 am, 1100 block of Highland Avenue, criminal trespass/theft.
• 10:55 am, 500 block of S 4th Street, suspicious subject. Male on bicycle chasing a female.
• 10:58 am, 300 block of S 2nd Street, fight/warrant service. A 44 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 11:39 am, 500 block of Central Avenue, arrest. A 33 year old male was charged with theft II.
• 1:27 pm, Anderson and 4th, disorderly conduct. A 44 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct.
• 2:57 pm, 900 block of S 5th Street, theft of a firearm.
• 8:44 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of a backpack.
• 8:46 pm, 500 block of D Street, minor in possession of liquor/disorderly subject. 18 year old male was cited.
• 10:09 pm, 500 block of 11th Avenue, assault.
Coquille
• 6:06 am, 500 block of SE Johnson, runaway juvenile.
• 9:10 am, 700 block of E 12th Street, juvenile problem.
