The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 03/20:
North Bend
• 10:11 am, 43 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sheridan and Oregon Pacific.
• 12:46 pm, custodial interference, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 1:01 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 2:40 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:12 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:14 pm, dog at large, Clark and Sheridan.
• 5:32 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and California.
• 10:54 pm, 52 year old male cited for theft III, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:03 am, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Curtis.
• 1:32 am, 24 year old female arrested by Lane County Sheriff on two warrants, 100 block of E 6th Avenue.
• 5:47 am, dispute, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 8:28 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 9:13 am, civil problem, 1900 block of Juniper Drive.
• 11:26 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Maxwell Street.
• 11:32 am, sexual abuse/sexual assault, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 11:37 am, juvenile problem, Ingersoll Avenue and S 4th Street.
• 1:18 pm, fraud, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, located wanted subject, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:05 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 4:14 pm, burglary, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:42 pm, fight, S Wasson Street and Michigan Avenue.
• 7:55 pm, 34 year old female cited on five warrants, 41 year old male cited on two warrants, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:54 pm, dispute, 400 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 9:45 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Fulton Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:47 pm, dispute, Fortier Field.
Tuesday 03/21:
North Bend
• 1:10 am, loud noise, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
• 3:47 am, 47 year old male cited on warrant, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:23 am, theft of services, 2600 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 9:13 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 11:27 am, phone harassment, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 2:17 pm, 31 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1900 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:31 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, 65 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:49 pm, fight, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 12:21 am, animal complaint, 1000 block of Vine Avenue.
• 2:04 am, dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 2:44 am, dispute, Marple and Harris.
• 2:52 am, assault, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:47 am, male cited on warrant, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:51 am, 25 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Ocean and Newmark.
• 10:00 am, shoplifter, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:50 am, 71 year old male lodged at Jackson County jail on warrant, 400 block of W 8th Street.
• 11:32 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:57 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three counts criminal mischief II, criminal trespass II and theft III, 2500 block of Woodland Drive.
• 12:02 pm, theft, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 12:26 pm, 30 year old female transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 200 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, dog at large, 1200 block of S 14th Street.
• 1:49 pm, threats, 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 2:06 pm, 63 year old male served by Oregon State Police on two warrants, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 2:30 pm, harassment, 400 block of Golden Avenue.
• 3:18 pm, located wanted subject, N 8th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:26 pm, theft, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:14 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and O Reilly’s.
• 4:44 pm, threats, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:57 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts attempted assault on a public safety officer, 2500 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:21 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:49 pm, animal neglect, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 6:11 pm, harassment, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 6:23 pm, 39 year old female and 22 year old female cited for theft III, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:26 pm, fraud, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:19 pm, theft, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 7:26 pm, 50 year old female cited for criminal mischief II, 700 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:38 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 8:56 pm, disorderly conduct, N 10th Street and Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 9:11 pm, loud noise, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 9:21 pm, 29 year old male transported to Reedsport jail on two warrants, Douglas County.
• 10:38 pm, loud noise, 3600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Coquille
• 8:55 am, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 18.
• 11:08 am, violation of restraining order, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 12:07 pm, violation of restraining order, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 3:51 pm, drug violation, 11th Street and Highway 101.
• 8:35 pm, violation of restraining order, 300 block of Rainbow Plaza.
• 10:23 pm, domestic disturbance, 900 block of Rowe Street.
Wednesday 03/22:
North Bend
• 5:12 am, 47 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:06 am, burglary, 1400 block of Union Avenue.
• 8:24 am, theft, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:40 am, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Street.
• 11:40 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:51 pm, neighbor dispute, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 2:38 pm, theft of mail, 16th and Everett.
• 3:58 pm, family dispute, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 5:18 pm, barking dog, 1600 block of Lincoln Street.
• 7:51 pm, harassment, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:16 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:44 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 11:48 pm, loud music, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
Coos Bay
• 8:55 am, dispute, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 11:17 am, violation court order, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 11:33 am, 21 year old female cited result of shoplifter, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 12:38 pm, intoxicated subject, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:38 pm, civil problem, 300 block of Radar Road.
• 1:44 pm, 36 year old female cited on warrant, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
• 2:14 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:21 pm, stalking, 1600 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 3:41 pm, dispute, 700 block of Seagate Avenue.
• 3:58 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 4:12 pm, dispute, Michigan and Marple.
• 5:06 pm, harassment, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 5:49 pm, male cited by Salem Police Department on warrants, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 5:55 pm, disturbance, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:32 pm, stolen trailer, Woodland and Thompson.
• 7:58 pm, criminal mischief, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive.
• 8:44 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 9:03 pm, theft of mail, 700 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:02 pm, dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
Coquille
• 11:34 am, criminal mischief, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 11:43 am, criminal mischief, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 11:41 am, dispute, 300 block of Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 7:31 am, littering, 100 block of N 20th Street.
