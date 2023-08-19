The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 08/03:
North Bend
• 8:47 am, illegal dumping, Connecticut and Garfield.
• 12:05 pm, disorderly conduct, EZ Mart and Newmark Street.
• 1:54 pm, family dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 8:29 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Virginia and Monroe.
• 8:58 pm, dispute, 2600 block of Broadway.
• 10:11 pm, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:34 pm, 19 year old female cited for DUII, Virginia and Marion.
Coos Bay
• 12:01 am, located wanted subject, Spotlight Bar.
• 12:46 am, 27 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, resisting arrest, criminal mischief I and assaulting a public safety officer, Ocean and N 25th.
• 1:20 am, illegal fireworks, 500 block of D Street.
• 8:23 am, 58 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:25 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:52 am, 45 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 9:18 am, located wanted subject, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 9:48 am, 37 year old male cited result of accident, S Empire Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
• 10:44 am, burglary, 2100 block of Southwest Blvd.
• 11:46 am, 36 year old female lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of W Anderson Ave.
• 11:53 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:57 am, fraud, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:11 pm, neighbor dispute, 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, hit and run accident, Newmark and Hull.
• 2:54 pm, theft, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 4:54 pm, fraud, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive.
• 6:45 pm, fraud, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:51 pm, 38 year old male arrested for assault II domestic, unlawful use of a weapon, 91600 block of Anchorage Lane.
• 9:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:02 pm, menacing, 300 block of Merchant Street.
• 10:05 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:58 pm, theft of services, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
Coquille
• 2:05 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 mile post 9.
• 1:02 pm, neighbor dispute, 600 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 6:51 pm, threats, 600 block of W Central Blvd.
Reedsport
• 8:45 am, trespassing, Fir Grove Motel.
• 9:57 am, trespassing Economy Inn.
• 11:14 am, trespassing, Lighthouse Electrical.
• 1:43 pm, trespassing, Herbal Choices.
• 2:33 pm, theft, 7-Eleven.
• 4:00 pm, theft, Recreation Station.
• 7:05 pm, animal problem, Winchester Avenue and 3rd Street.
Friday 08/04:
North Bend
• 9:06 am, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:37 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
• 11:02 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2700 block of Alder Ridge Lane.
• 5:10 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Clark Street.
• 10:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 11:08 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:31 am, assault, 800 block of S Broadway St.
• 5:03 am, graffiti calls, 200 block of S Cammann St.
• 7:20 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 7:32 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Johnson and 7th.
• 7:44 am, assault, 500 block of 11th Avenue.
• 8:13 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:38 am, 29 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I, theft II and probation violation, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:52 am, dispute, N 2nd and Commercial.
• 11:27 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of S 12th Street.
• 1:36 pm, missing person, 300 block of N Wasson St.
• 2:08 pm, disorderly conduct, 600 block of W Central Avenue.
• 2:19 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Wall and Michigan.
• 2:28 pm, 51 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrant and DUII, 800 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:42 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
• 7:21 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coquille
• 1:51 pm, dispute, 800 block of Dean.
• 5:40 pm, dispute, 600 block of W Central Blvd.
Saturday 08/05:
North Bend
• 2:50 am, prowler, 2200 block of Hayes Street.
• 9:17 am, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Madrona Avenue.
• 1:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 5:00 pm, 22 year old male transported to Coos County jail, McPherson and Vermont.
Coos Bay
• 5:39 am, dispute, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 8:21 am, criminal mischief, 400 block of W Highland Avenue.
• 8:37 am, dispute, 2300 block of Woodland.
• 9:37 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 7th St.
• 10:18 am, 39 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 10:28 am, 29 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct, Elrod and 12th.
• 11:52 am, burglary, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 1:43 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 2:13 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and escape III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:09 pm, 62 year old female cited for assault IV, 400 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 3:35 pm, 48 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, narcotics investigation, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:11 pm, located stolen property, 1000 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:39 pm, dispute, 400 block of N Cammann St.
• 10:04 pm, dispute, 100 block of N 14th Street.
• 10:34 pm, family dispute, 100 block of N 14th Street.
Reedsport
• 4:24 pm, theft, 200 block of N 21st Streeet.
• 4:26 pm, noise complaint, 300 block of Elm St.
• 4:43 pm, trespassing, Anchor Bay Inn.
• 5:16 pm, disorderly conduct, Safeway.
Sunday 08/06:
North Bend
• 12:38 am, disturbance, 600 block of Vermont.
• 10:54 am, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 12:43 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, theft of services, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:53 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1800 block of Newmark St.
Coos Bay
• 12:49 am, 39 year old female transported to Coos County jail on two counts criminal trespass, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:03 am, harassment/assault 800 block of Oakway Drive.
• 11:24 am, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 11:59 am, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 10:51 pm, dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
