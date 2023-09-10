The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 08/24:
North Bend
• 10:05 am, dog complaint, 1900 block of 12th Street.
• 4:45 pm, bicycle accident, Fir Street and Newmark Street.
• 7:27 pm, animal complaint, 2100 block of Ohio Street.
• 8:30 pm, vicious dog, 3800 block of Edgewood Drive.
• 10:45 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark east of Broadway.
• 10:55 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail for probation violation, 3500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:52 pm, dispute, 2700 block of Sheridan.
Coos Bay
• 1:09 am, 38 year old male served on warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 1:38 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:33 am, harassment, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:53 am, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Empire and Fulton.
• 10:47 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:44 pm, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:19 pm, dispute, 300 block of Anderson.
• 3:11 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:30 pm, 71 year old male cited for reckless driving, Bayshore and Anderson.
• 4:34 pm, theft, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:45 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 300 block of Anderson.
• 5:49 pm, 44 year old female cited on theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:36 pm, 40 year old female transported to Coos County jail on driving while suspended, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 7:22 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:00 pm, 47 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 11:09 pm, missing person, 1100 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:02 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of E 11th Street.
• 1:13 pm, 68 year old male cited result of injury accident, 500 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:46 pm, 71 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Central and 3rd.
Reedsport
• 10:54 am, fraud, First Community Credit Union.
• 2:46 pm, disturbance, 3300 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 8:47 pm, domestic disturbance, 1700 block of Ivy Avenue.
Friday 08/25:
North Bend
• 2:14 am, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 4:56 am, theft of bike, 1900 block of Hayes Street.
• 6:59 am, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 6:50 am, 52 year old female transported to Coos County jail, Harbor Avenue.
• 8:56 am, burglary, 2200 block of Inland Drive.
• 11:03 am, fraud, 3700 block of Spruce Street.
• 5:44 pm, theft of services, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:51 pm, disorderly conduct, chip pile.
• 11:38 pm, family dispute, 900 block of Montana Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:23 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Schoneman Street and Salmon Avenue.
• 1:32 am, dispute, Norman and Newmark.
• 1:54 am, prowler, 1900 block of Shorepines Drive.
• 4:36 am, assault, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:24 am, dispute, Newmark Avenue and Taco Bell.
• 10:24 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 10:44 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Thompson and Bay Area Hospital.
• 11:27 am, 36 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2nd Court alley.
• 11:35 am, located stolen property, Schoneman Street and Salmon Avenue.
• 11:38 am, theft, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:23 pm, missing person, 700 block of F Street.
• 3:04 pm, 38 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrants, Noble and S Empire.
• 3:16 pm, theft, 700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, animal complaint, Highway 101 and Shark Bites.
• 5:07 pm, 29 year old male and 28 year old female cited for theft I, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, 49 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:27 pm, theft, 900 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 7:33 pm, custodial interference, 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 8:00 pm, threats, Wal Mart.
• 9:38 pm, 43 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Nichols Avenue and S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:04 pm, violation of restraining order, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:31 pm, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark Avenue and Athletic Club.
• 10:40 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:54 pm, 24 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:17 pm, threats, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 11:47 pm, family dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 7:38 am, disorderly conduct, 50 block of W Highway 42.
• 12:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 2:14 pm, theft, 700 block of E 3rd Street.
• 3:21 pm, threats, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 5:10 pm, 52 year old male lodged Coos County jail on two counts menacing and disorderly conduct II, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 7:49 pm, disturbance, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 9:17 pm, injured animal, Central and Hemlock.
• 10:52 pm, criminal mischief, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
Reedsport
• 10:40 am, theft, Reedsport Police Department.
• 2:35 pm, animal problem, Champion Park.
• 3:50 pm, fire, 200 block of N 16th Street.
• 9:19 pm, theft, 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Saturday 08/26:
North Bend
• 12:46 am, loud party, 1400 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 7:46 am, 26 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:44 pm, harassment, Sherman and Oregon.
• 6:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:00 pm, family dispute, 800 block of Vermont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:46 am, loud party, 1400 block of Cedar Avenue.
• 9:24 am, theft, 1000 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 12:48 pm, animal abuse, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 1:27 pm, neighbor dispute, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 3:43 pm, 26 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant and criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:08 pm, 46 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:29 pm, family dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 7:47 pm, dispute, 400 block of 3rd Court.
• 9:54 pm, 22 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cape Arago and Midway RV Park.
• 10:01 pm, dispute, 500 block of S Empire.
Coquille
• 7:23 am, phone harassment, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 9:54 am, dispute, 100 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 3:03 am, disturbance, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 10:38 am, theft, 200 block of 16th Street.
• 11:28 am, harassment, Country Club Drive.
• 12:59 pm, domestic disturbance, 2700 block of Bowman Road.
• 9:11 pm, juvenile problem, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
Sunday 08/27:
North Bend
• 12:00 am, barking dog, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 10:41 am, elderly abuse, 1400 block of Bay Street.
• 12:44 pm, 77 year old female cited result of accident, Newmark Street and upper Edgewood.
• 4:39 pm, theft of services, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:33 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault II, Harbor Avenue.
• 6:58 pm, shoplifter, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:18 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
Coos Bay
• 5:33 am, injured animal, Broadway and Hall Avenue.
• 5:50 am, juvenile problem, Marshfield High School football field.
• 9:17 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III and trespass I, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:34 am, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft I, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:05 am, threats, 200 block of S Schoneman Avenue.
• 10:53 am, burglary, 500 block of Village Pines Way.
• 11:18 am, theft, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 1:56 pm, hit and run accident, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:34 pm, dispute, Elrod and 12th.
• 11:02 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
•12:28 pm, phone harassment, 500 block of N Cedar Street.
Reedsport
• 9:15 am, drug violation, NRA Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area.
• 11:22 pm, noise complaint, 1800 block of Fir Avenue.
