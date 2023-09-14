The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 08/28:
North Bend
• 8:23 am, theft, 2100 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:14 am, violation of restraining order, 1800 block of Pine Street.
• 9:51 am, 62 year old male cited on warrants, Ferry Road Park Road.
• 9:54 am, elderly abuse, 400 block of O’Connell Street.
• 12:17 pm, animal complaint, 2100 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 4:41 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Tremont and Mill Casino.
• 5:57 pm, criminal mischief, 400 block of California Street.
• 6:22 pm, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 6:53 pm, 51 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 9:22 pm, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 10:52 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coos Bay
• 12:17 am, 39 year old male cited for DUII, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 2:38 am, located wanted subject, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:41 am, 39 year old lodged Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark.
• 10:00 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Ackerman.
• 11:48 am, 43 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Alder.
• 12:08 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:44 pm, 24 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Front and Alder.
• 12:54 pm, phone harassment, 700 block of F Street.
• 1:45 pm, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 2:02 pm, threats, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 3:53 pm, located wanted subject, 1100 block of S 11th Street.
• 7:09 pm, theft, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:23 pm, 30 year old female and 32 year old female arrested and transported Coos County jail on warrants, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:48 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:02 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of S Broadway.
• 9:40 pm, runaway juvenile, 900 block of S 7th Street.
Coquille
• 12:04 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II and interfering. 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, menacing and escape I, 1st and Adams.
• 2:30 pm, located wanted subject, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:23 pm, 71 year old male cited for driving while suspended, W Central and N Ivy.
• 9:46 pm, theft, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 9:18 am, animal problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 10:11 am, fraud, First Community Credit Union.
• 11:33 am, disturbance, Champion Park.
• 11:42 pm, harassment, 1800 block of Dogwood Avenue.
Tuesday 08/29:
North Bend
• 3:25 am, dispute, 2100 block of Meade Avenue.
• 4:04 am, 46 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Dutch Bros.
• 6:02 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:26 am, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 7:06 pm, narcotics investigation, 1600 block of Cessna Circle.
• 8:33 pm, dispute, 2600 block of State Street.
• 10:16 pm, assault, 2400 block of Chester Street.
• 10:22 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Ash Street.
• 10:23 pm, endanger welfare/minor, Ash Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:27 am, unattended fire, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 6:40 am, 33 year old female cited result of violation city code, 5th and Kruse.
• 9:31 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of N Cammann Street.
• 9:41 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 9:41 am, 39 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 10:29 am, fraud, 1100 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Elrod and 12th.
• 12:21 pm, assault, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 3:30 pm, dispute, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 4:09 pm, fight, S 9th and Ferguson Avenue.
• 4:24 pm, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Anderson and S 10th.
• 6:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Fire Fighter Memorial.
• 6:31 pm, theft of cell phone and shoes, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 6:41 pm, 29 year old male transported to the Coos County jail on warrants, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:14 pm, fire, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:18 pm, narcotics investigation, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park
• 7:38 pm, 27 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, I Street east bound.
• 8:42 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:15 pm, prowler, 900 block of S 11th Street.
Coquille
• 11:03 am, criminal mischief, 94100 block of Crystal Creek Lane.
• 12:41 pm, disturbance, 300 block of N Gould Street.
• 1:12 pm, burglary, 700 block of E 3rd Street.
• 5:41 pm, dispute, 500 block of W 4th Place.
• 7:47 pm, threats, 600 block of W 17th Place.
Reedsport
• 8:22 am, theft, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 9:58 am, juvenile problem, Highland Elementary School.
• 11:10 am, animal problem, 300 block of Ranch Road.
• 5:30 pm, juvenile problem, Forest Village Apartments.
Wednesday 08/30:
North Bend
• 12:07 am, family dispute, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:07 am, loud noise, end of Ferry Road.
• 12:18 am, intimidation, 500 block of Clark Street.
• 1:31 pm, theft, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:23 pm, located wanted subject, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:29 pm, threats, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:11 pm, loud party, 3500 block of Brussels Street.
Coos Bay
• 5:10 am, prowler, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:21 am, 48 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 3000 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:51 am, narcotics investigation, Norman and Newmark.
• 10:56 am, menacing/subject pulled a knife on employee, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:21 am, 52 year old male transported to Coos County jail on assault IV, Coalbank Village.
• 11:22 am, 58 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Wallace.
• 12:41 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 3:15 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 4:12 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:57 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2nd and Hall.
• 5:08 pm, injured duck, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 10:26 pm, domestic dispute, 200 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 10:39 pm, dispute, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:40 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of Highway 42 E.
Reedsport
• 1:48 am, animal problem, Reedsport K9 Shelter.
• 8:29 am, animal problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 12:42 pm, theft, W Railroad Avenue.
• 4:24 pm, trespassing, Ocean Garden Restaurant.
