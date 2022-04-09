Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 4/1/2022:

North Bend

  At 6:02 pm, Newmark and Oak, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.  Male in roadway.

  At 9:24 pm, 2100 block of Monroe, police responded after report of hit and run accident.  A 22 year old male was cited in lieu of custody and released.

Coos Bay

• At 2:16 pm, 500 block of S Main Street, police responded after report of theft of cans from residence.

  At 9:20 pm, Newmark and Main Entrance Way, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 19 year old male was cited.

  At 11:20 pm, S 10th and Central, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 54 year old male was cited.

  At 11:23 pm, 1200 block of Crocker Street, police responded after report of loud party.

  At 11:58 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, police conducted a traffic stop which resulted in warrant service.  A 32 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.

Coquille

  At 11:50 am, N Central Boulevard and W 1st Street, police responded after report of disorderly conduct.

  At 7:42 pm, 400 block of W Central Boulevard, police responded after report of possible assault.

Reedsport

  At 2:34 am, Car Wash, police responded after report of a disturbance.

  At 10:21 am, 1100 Ivy Avenue, police responded after report of a disturbance.

  At 10:23 am, Reedsport Liquor Store, police responded after report of a disturbance.

  At 11:00 pm, Economy Inn, police responded after report of trespassing.

Sunday, 4/3/2022:

North Bend

  At 9:00 am, 3700 block of Pacific, police responded after report of dog at large.

  At 11:30 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after report of a non-injury accident.

Coos Bay

  At 1:07 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of disorderly subject which resulted in criminal trespass.  A 24 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  At 10:41 am, Michigan and S Schoneman, police conducted a warrant service.  A 44 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.

  At 10:41 am, Ocean and Shorepines, police responded after caller reported a male assaulted her.  A 41 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.

  At 7:27 pm, 7th and Donnelly, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 61 year old male was cited.

Coquille

  At 2:53 pm, 3rd and S Folsom, police responded after report of disabled vehicle.

Reedsport

  At 10:27 am, 100 Ork Rock Road, police responded after report of an animal problem.

  At 3:25 pm, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park, police responded after report of an animal problem.

  At 5:11 pm, Aiden Senior Living, police responded after report of theft.

  At 5:36 pm, McDonald’s, police responded after report of a disturbance.

• At 11:19 pm, 700 block of Laurel Avenue, police responded after report of a disturbance.

Monday, 4/4/2022:

North Bend

  At 4:50 am, Sherman and Ferry Road, police responded after report of tree down.

  At 8:13 am, Oregon and Chester, police responded after report of injured deer.

  At 10:49 am, 1700 block of 13th Street, police responded after report of burglary.  Theft of tools.

  At 12:09 pm, 2300 block of Montana Avenue, police responded after report of suspicious vehicle and conducted a warrant service on a 34 year old female.

  At 12:44 pm, 2300 block of Pacific, police conducted a follow up which resulted in an arrest.  A juvenile was arrested and lodged at juvenile detention in Roseburg.

  At 3:01 pm, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue, police responded after report of fraud.  A male subject trying to open account so he can deposit her large check.

  At 6:08 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass.  Trespasser back on property.

  At 8:42 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Street, police responded after report of park violation.  Vehicle in lot all day, blocking delivery access.

  At 8:53 pm, 2000 block of 11th Court, police responded after report of domestic harassment.  Dispute, possible assault.

Coos Bay

  At 3:38 am, Broadway and Egyptian Theater, police responded after report of a water problem.

  At 8:51 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, police responded after report of criminal trespass and conducted a warrant service.  A 34 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.

  At 10:59 am, 7th and Lockhart, police responded after report of disabled vehicle in roadway.

  At 11:55 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, police responded after report of receiving counterfeit money from location.

  At 12:47 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, police responded after report of possible theft of car keys, occurred yesterday.

  At 2:18 pm, 800 block of S Broadway Street, police responded after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle/theft.

  At 3:16 pm, 200 block of S Wall Street, police responded after report of violation of restraining order.  Son at residence in violation of restraining order.

  At 3:53 pm, 7th and D Street, police responded after caller reported they were involved in rear end accident, other driver is unlicensed, uninsured.

  At 4:43 pm, 100 block of N Cammann Street, police responded after caller reported minor accident, other driver refuses to provide information.

  At 10:32 pm, 63000 Highway 101, police conducted a traffic stop.  A 45 year old female was cited.  Vehicle impounded.

  At 11:17 pm, 100 block of W Hall Avenue, police responded after report of criminal mischief to vehicle.

  At 11:54 pm, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue, police conducted a traffic stop and conducted a warrant service.  A 30 year old female and a 34 year old male were both transported to Coos County jail.

Coquille

  At 2:08 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 12, police responded after report of driving complaint.

Reedsport

  At 4:41 pm, 1100 block of Greenwood Avenue, police responded after report of a disturbance.

  At 7:28 pm, 500 block of Regents Place, police responded after report of parking problem.

  At 9:24 pm, E Railroad Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, police responded after report of theft.

