The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 3/25/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:45 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Inland Drive after report of threats and a noise complaint.
· At 9:07 pm, police responded to the location of Harrison and Virginia after report of indecent exposure.
Coos Bay
· At 7:32 am, police responded to the 300 block of S 2nd Street after report of criminal trespass. Transient refusing to leave property.
· At 9:25 am, police responded to the 1200 block of Newmark Avenue after report of non-injury accident, resulted in a warrant service. A 56 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 9:57 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Thomas Street after report of criminal mischief. Vandalism to cars on ORCCA lot.
· At 10:02 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Elrod Avenue after report of criminal mischief. Subject attempted to push way into two houses. Now hiding in a white SUV.
· At 10:51 am, police responded to the 800 block of Date Avenue after report of a dispute/assault. A 51 year old female was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 11:29 am, police responded to the 1600 block of N 10th Street after report of fraud. Unauthorized charges on credit card.
· At 3:55 pm, police responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue after report of violation of restraining order. A 31 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 4:37 pm, police responded to the 800 block of California Avenue after report of civil problem, resulted in a warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 4:37 pm, police conducted a follow up in the 1500 block of Virginia Ave which resulted in an arrest. A 33 year old male was lodged in Coos County jail.
· At 10:54 pm, police conducted a bar check in the 400 block of Newmark Avenue. A 32 year old male was arrested and transported Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 7:04 am, police responded to the 600 block of E Highway 42 after report of an injured animal.
· At 12:18 pm, police responded to the location of E Main Street and N Adams Street after report of city property damage.
· At 10:51 pm, police responded to the 900 block of N Dean Street after report of dispute.
Reedsport
· At 8:39 am, police responded to the 600 block of S 22nd Street after report of an animal problem.
· At 5:58 pm, police responded to the 600 block of Ranch Road after report of an animal problem.
· At 9:09 pm, police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Avenue after report of a noise complaint.
Saturday, 3/26/2022:
North Bend
· At 10:39 am, police responded to the 2700 block of Broadway Avenue after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Item stolen from vehicle.
· At 11:29 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Lincoln Street after report of unauthorized charges on credit card.
· At 3:30 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after caller reported theft of $80 cash.
· At 3:59 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 800 block of California Avenue. A 27 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 4:37 pm, police responded to the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a civil problem, resulted in a warrant service. A 33 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
· At 7:24 am, police responded to the 900 block of Newmark Avenue after report of theft of services (gas).
· At 8:57 am, police responded to the location of Lockhart and Pro Diesel after report of suspicious subject, resulted in a warrant service. A 57 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 2:01 pm, police responded to the 200 block of 200 block of E Lockhart after report of non-injury accident.
· At 2:07 pm, police responded to the location of Newmark and LaClair after report of a two vehicle motor vehicle accident.
· At 4:24 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the 1700 block of Thompson Road. A 26 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 6:28 pm, police responded to the location of Sanford Heights after report of assault.
Reedsport
· At 11:01 am, police responded to the 3000 block of Frontage Road after report of non-injury motor vehicle accident.
· At 4:37 pm, police responded to the 7-Eleven after report of theft.
· At 6:40 pm, police responded to the Aiden Senior Living after report of harassment.
· At 7:05 pm, police responded to the Highland Mobile Home Park after report of domestic disturbance.
Sunday, 3/27/2022:
North Bend
· At 12:15 am, police responded to the location of Ferry Road after report of suspicious vehicle. A 19 year old female received a warning.
· At 5:44 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue after report of theft of services, resulted in a warrant service. A 62 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 10:39 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway and Virginia after a report of fight in the street by Above Dental and North Bend 7-Eleven.
Coos Bay
· At 2:02 am, police responded to the 700 block of S 11th Street after report of possible abandoned vehicle at location, resulted in a warrant service. A 34 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 4:20 am, police responded to the 900 block of Augustine Street after report of a loud party.
· At 9:30 am, police responded to the 1900 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported theft of statue.
· At 1:31 pm, police responded to the location of N 2nd and Central after report of animal neglect. Dog locked in vehicle. Relayed to animal control.
· At 3:50 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of non-injury accident. Vehicle vs parked car.
· At 4:20 pm, police responded to the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue after report of possible violation of restraining order. A 40 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
· At 4:49 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of a shoplifter. A 25 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 6:43 pm, police responded to the 500 block of N Marple Street after caller reported theft of bike.
Coquille
· At 9:16 am, police responded to the location of Highway 42 mile post 9 after report of a traffic hazard.
· At 12:52 pm, police responded to the 900 block of E 3rd Street after report of a dog complaint.
· At 9:37 pm, police responded to the 100 block of E 1st Street after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 10:57 pm, police responded to the 200 block of W 6th Street after report of loud music from somewhere nearby.
Reedsport
· At 10:44 am, police responded to the Economy Inn after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 4:12 pm, police responded to the Reedsport K9 Shelter after report of an animal problem.
· At 5:51 pm, police responded to the Best Budget Inn after report of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 3/28/2022:
North Bend
· At 4:57 am, police responded to the 2700 block of Broadway after report of a dispute, resulted in a warrant service. A 38 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
· At 7:21 am, police responded to the 1900 block of Channel Street after report of criminal mischief/unlawful entry into motor vehicle. Theft of laptop.
· At 10:55 am, police responded to the 1900 block of Cleveland Street after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and items taken.
· At 11:12 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue after report of cell phone theft.
Coos Bay
· At 3:05 am, police responded to the 600 block of S Wall Street after report of prowler. Subject possibly went into backyard at location.
· At 8:00 am, police responded to the 200 block of S 8th Street after report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of documents.
· At 8:18 am, police responded to the location of 4th Street alley after report of old RV blocking alley.
· At 9:52 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespass. Trespasser shoplifted and fled store.
· At 2:16 pm, police responded to the location of Coos River Highway by TNT Market after report of disabled vehicle in roadway.
· At 3:36 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of theft. Shoplifter left with cart. A 33 year old female and a 34 year old male was charged.
· At 4:11 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Harris Street after report of mail theft.
· At 5:48 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S Empire Boulevard after report of criminal mischief. Subject damaged plumbing.
· At 7:52 pm, police responded to the location of S Empire Boulevard and Noble Avenue after report of stolen vehicle.
· At 8:08 pm, police responded to the location of Broadway Street after report of a driving complaint/road rage incident.
Coquille
· At 6:55 am, police responded to the location of Highway 42 and S Mill Lane after report of attempted theft of fuel from equipment.
· At 9:18 am, police responded to the 1300 block of W 10th Street after report of a non-injury accident. Information already exchanged.
· At 11:24 am, police responded to the 400 block of W Central Boulevard after report of non-injury accident. Vehicle vs parked car.
Reedsport
· At 8:01 am, police responded to the Reedsport K9 Shelter after report of an animal problem.
· At 4:44 pm, police responded to the Roy Henderson Park after report of an animal problem.
