The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Prints every Tuesday in The World!
Thursday 06/08:
North Bend
• 6:49 am, theft of bike, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 7:32 am, neighbor dispute, 2000 block of Meade Street.
• 9:53 am, subject chasing another person with an ax, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:47 pm, phone scam, 2200 block of Oak St.
• 1:28 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 2:35 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Vermont.
• 4:27 pm, 48 year old male and 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:19 pm, threats, 1400 block of Sherman Ave.
• 5:22 pm, man hole cover off, 2700 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 6:28 am, 25 year old male lodged Coos County jail on burglary II and theft I, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 11:53 am, 53 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and S Empire Boulevard.
• 1:25 pm, theft of bikes from bike rack on vehicle, 2nd Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 1:37 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 2:28 pm, located wanted subject, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 2:40 pm, theft of merchandise, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:19 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant and driving while suspended, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:37 pm, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1300 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 3:47 pm, recovered stolen property, 1100 block of Flanagan Ave.
• 3:49 pm, vicious dog, Empire Lakes trail.
• 5:07 pm, 30 year old male lodged Coos County jail, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:51 pm, harassment, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 6:08 pm, theft of dog, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 9:28 pm, theft, Kruse Avenue and S 5th Street.
• 10:59 pm, 24 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and upper Edgewood.
Coquille
• 7:38 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts unlawful pointing a laser at another and two counts of menacing, 1000 block of N Elliott St.
• 1:35 pm, phone harassment, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 1:43 am, rape, 1100 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 6:18 am, theft, McKay’s.
• 7:51 pm, domestic disturbance, 300 block of Fir Avenue Apartments.
Friday 06/09:
North Bend
• 10:11 am, family dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:36 pm, male subject arrested on warrant, 800 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 6:52 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, intoxicated subject, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 7:19 pm, harassment, 3800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:15 pm, stolen vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 11:09 pm, prowler, 2300 block of Everett Ave.
Coos Bay
• 6:16 am, 49 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 3rd and Anderson.
• 6:57 am, theft, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:30 am, graffiti calls, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:58 am, theft, 100 block of N Cammann St.
• 11: 59 am, fraud, 900 block of S Jefferson Street.
• 1:08 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:12 pm, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 3:18 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Ave.
• 3:53 pm, 45 year old female transported to Coos County jail. Neese and Wallace.
• 6:52 harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 7:48 pm, burglary, 1700 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
• 8:03 pm, 35 year old female cited for DUII, 100 block of W Hall Ave.
• 8:49 pm, juvenile problem, 600 block of Noble Avenue.
• 8:52 pm, loud noise, 500 block of S Broadway St.
• 10:43 pm, 55 year old female cited for DUII, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
Coquille
• 9:28 am, game violation, 1500 block of N Laurel Street.
• 6:36 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 300 block of Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 9:12 am, animal problem, 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 9:24 am, animal problem, 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 11:02 am, animal problem, NRA Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area Visitor.
• 4:47 pm, civil dispute, 2000 block of Alder Ave.
• 9:19 pm, noise complaint, Mexican Express.
• 10:22 pm, harassment, 7-Eleven.
Saturday 06/10:
North Bend
• 2:22 am, 27 year old arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 11:10 am, family dispute, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:22 pm, animal complaint, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:39 pm, harassment, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 2:09 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway Avenue and 13th Street.
• 3:05 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Monroe Ave.
• 3:36 pm, fraud, 800 block of California Ave.
• 4:53 pm, missing person, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 5:40 pm, dispute, 2100 block of Newmark St.
• 7:04 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:59 pm, harassment, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:44 pm, threats, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 10:32 pm, theft of bicycle, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:03 am, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 400 block of Donnelly Street.
• 3:03 am, 62 year old male cited for theft II, 400 block of Donnelly St.
• 8:14 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 8:39 pm, family dispute, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:49 pm, 38 year old male lodged at Washington County jail on warrant, 200 block SW Adams Avenue.
• 12:46 pm, 56 year old female cited result of non-injury accident.
• 1:08 pm, stolen vehicle, 1200 block of Embarcadero Circle.
• 1:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:55 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 3:37 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark.
• 3:57 pm, 45 year old female served on warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 4:48 pm, dispute, Thompson Road.
• 5:14 pm, 38 year old female served on warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 5:16 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, 22 year old male cited result of non-injury accident, 700 block of S Broadway St.
• 7:57 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:13 pm, 34 year old female cited on theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:50 pm, disorderly conduct, Central and 4th.
Coquille
• 10:30 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of E Main Street.
• 1:21 am, harassment, 1700 block of N Grape Court.
Sunday 06/11:
North Bend
• 12:14 am, dispute, 3500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 2:46 am, stolen vehicle, 2500 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:47 am, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:55 am, dispute, Harrison and Washington.
• 9:06 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
• 9:26 am, family dispute, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, dispute, Sheridan Avenue and Connecticut.
• 1:07 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of Montana Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:47 am, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:51 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:04 am, theft, alley behind Egyptian.
• 7:49 am, theft, 200 block of S Schoneman St.
• 8:30 am, criminal mischief, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:10 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:49 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:03 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on felon in possession of firearm, 500 block of Edwards Avenue.
• 12:15 pm, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 12:29 m, theft, 1600 block of Southwest Blvd.
• 12:31 pm, arson, 2nd Court alley.
• 3:43 pm, hit and run accident, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 4:16 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Maxwell.
• 5:10 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 5:10 pm, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 6:39 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:40 pm, 24 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 10:57 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 11:04 am, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:35 pm, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:54 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 101 and Barry Road.
Coquille
•• 12:33 pm, hit and run accident, 30 block of N Baxter Street.
• 7:05 pm, vicious dog, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 4:37 pm, animal problem, Lions Park.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In