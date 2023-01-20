The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Wednesday 01/11:
North Bend
• 5:24 am, burglary, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:13 am, harassment, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:37 am, phone harassment, 1700 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 11:04 am, threats, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:52 am, theft, 800 block of California Street.
• 12:19 pm, fight, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:14 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Street.
• 3:02 pm, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 3400 block of Liberty Street.
• 4:26 pm, dog at large, 1000 block of Oregon Street.
• 6:16 pm, man down, Newmark and Tremont.
Coos Bay
• 6:14 am, 21 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II, 700 block of N 10th Street.
• 7:07 am, disorderly conduct, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:05 am, theft, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:20 am, harassment, 300 block of S 10th Street.
• 1:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 400 block of S 4th Street.
• 3:44 pm, 49 year old male served on two warrants, 800 block of California Street.
• 3:55 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 600 block of Fir Avenue, Douglas County.
• 4:13 pm, indecent exposure, 200 block of S Morrison Avenue.
• 4:31 pm, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on five counts of violation of restraining order, 500 block of Kings Avenue.
• 5:20 pm, hit and run accident, Ingersoll and S 2nd.
• 5:28 pm, hit and run accident, Broadway and Golden.
• 8:17 pm, theft of cargo trailer, 500 block of S Marple Street.
Coquille
• 12:07 am, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
• 1:41 pm, fight, 900 block of W 17th.
Reedsport
• 12:31 am, assault, Lower Umpqua Hospital.
• 11:38 am, theft, McKay’s.
0 block of Winchester Ave.
Thursday 01/12:
North Bend
• 3:20 am, indecent exposure, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:03 am, barking dog, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 9:26 am, fraud, 3600 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:51 am, fire, 1600 block of Crowell Lane.
• 11:01 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3800 block of Edgewood Drive.
• 12:06 pm, juvenile problem, 1100 block of Maine Avenue.
• 12:28 pm, theft of bike, 2000 block of Grant Street.
• 1:47 pm, hit and run accident, 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, 42 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:42 pm, custodial interference, 2000 block of 11th Court.
• 6:01 pm, family dispute, 2575 block of Oak Street.
• 8:49 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 9:28 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Newmark.
• 9:36 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Everett Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:01 am, prowler, 800 block of S 5th Street.
• 2:14 am, disorderly conduct, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 4:59 am, criminal mischief, 2700 block of Woodland Dr.
• 7:57 am, traffic sign down, Highway 101 and Flanagan.
• 11:16 am, 44 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 12:39 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, 76 year old male transported to Coos County jail for disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II, 1200 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 2:34 pm, theft of phone, 1800 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 2:40 pm, harassment, 1300 block of Coos River Hwy.
• 3:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 1100 block of Idaho Ave.
• 7:27 pm, harassment, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:54 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail, for theft II and criminal trespass I, Marion BTW 11th and Virginia.
• 8:07 pm, dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:23 pm, brush fire, end of Fulton.
• 8:56 pm, 43 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrant, N 10th and Date.
• 11:14 pm, 57 year old male transported to Coos County jail on Florence warrant/38 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and probation violation, 100 block of S Wall Street.
Coquille
• 10:50 am, animal complaint, 100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:39 pm, 28 year old transported to Coos County jail on two Coos County warrants,1500 block of N Ivy.
Reedsport
• 7:28 am, animal problem, 2800 block of Country Club Court.
• 8:19 am, juvenile problem, Reedsport Community Charter School.
Friday 01/13:
North Bend
• 12:39 am, theft, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:40 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Ash Street.
• 8:47 am, stolen vehicle, 3700 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:43 am, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:02 am, disorderly conduct, 2500 block of Marion Avenue.
• 10:15 am, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Sherman Ave.
• 10:57 am, phone theft, 2600 block of Liberty Street.
• 4:32 pm, theft from vehicle, Waite Street.
• 11:36 pm, 30 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Sherman
Coos Bay
• 2:20 am, prowler, 700 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:21 am, disorderly conduct, N Bayshore Drive and city limits.
• 5:43 am, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:03 am, intoxicated subject, 5th and Golden.
• 8:39 am, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Fenwick and Lakeshore.
• 8:41 am, theft, 1000 block of 1st Street.
• 9:43 am, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:00 pm, injured animal, Koos Bay and Thompson.
• 12:38 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter.
• 12:45 pm, 43 year old male cited on warrant, 500 block of S 2nd Street.
• 2:05 pm, 53 year old female transported to Coos County jail for theft III, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:16 pm, 41 year old male cited on warrant, 100 block of N 4th Street.
• 5:36 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:15 pm, dispute, Empire and Newmark.
• 8:35 pm, hit and run accident, 400 block of 3rd Avenue.
• 8:52 pm, barking dog, 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 9:32 pm, theft of bike, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:50 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N 33rd Street and Walnut Avenue.
• 10:26 pm, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Elrod Avenue and S 11th Street.
Coquille
• 5:53 am, dispute, W 12th Street and N Knott.
• 4:00 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 8th and Collier.
Reedsport
• 5:26 pm, DUI, Highland Mobile Home Park.
• 8:37 pm, drug violation, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
• 8:59 pm, juvenile problem, Reedsport Lanes.
Saturday 01/14:
North Bend
• 2:30 am, loud noise, Oak Street and Lewis Street.
• 9:06 am, disturbance, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:08 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 10:23 am, assault, Mill Casino area.
• 11:55 am, burglary, 700 block of California Avenue.
• 1:03 pm, fraud, 1100 block of Winsor Avenue.
• 5:00 pm, fraud, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:48 pm, family dispute, Ash Street and Maryland Ave.
• 7:04 pm, dispute, 3000 block of Brussells Street.
• 8:33 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:32 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway Avenue and Alder Ridge.
Coos Bay
• 1:21 am, assault, 900 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 1:22 am, fight, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:42 am, 45 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 11:39 am, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:54 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of D St.
• 12:38 pm, fraud, 200 block of S Broadway.
• 1:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:41 pm, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:00 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:16 pm, family dispute, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:42 pm, theft, 700 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 2:32 am, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 10:32 am, missing person, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 1:08 pm, juvenile problem, 2500 block of E 5th Street.
• 10:24 pm, 54 year old male transported to Coos County jail for trespass, resisting arrest and assault on a public safety officer, 10 block of E 1st Street.
Reedsport
• 11:59 am, juvenile problem, Wild by Nature Garden Center.
• 3:12 pm, animal problem, 19th and Greenwood.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In