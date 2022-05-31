Police Blotter

Tuesday 5/24:
North Bend
• 9:47 am, Tremont, wood in the roadway creating a traffic hazard.
• 11:01 am, 1000 block of Clark Street, civil problem. Stolen vehicle.
• 12:51 pm, 500 Delaware Street, someone hacking into phone/internet.
• 5:30 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, shoplifter. A 27 year old male was cited for theft III and probation violation.
• 7:08 pm, 1900 block of Sheridan, domestic harassment/dispute. A 34 year old male was charged with domestic harassment, reckless endangering, and probation violation detainer. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 6:35 am, 1900 block of Thompson Road, criminal trespass. A 45 year old female was arrested on state wide felony warrant.
• 8:06 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 47 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 11:27 am, 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, burglary. Shop entered and items taken.
• 11:48 am, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard, fraud. Husband’s stolen credit card was used.
• 4:06 pm, S 7th and Kruse Avenue, possible broken water main.
• 4:31 pm, 1100 block of Hemlock Avenue, stolen vehicle.
• 5:24 pm, 200 block of S Wasson Street, theft of firearm.
• 8:28 pm, Elrod and 12th, fight/warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited in lieu of custody on Tillamook County warrant. A 35 year old male was cited in lieu of custody on two Coquille Police department warrants and received additional cite for fail to register as sex offender and unlawful possession of meth.
• 9:49 pm, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard, possible theft of keys/warrant service. A 53 year old male was cited in lieu of custody and released.
• 10:47 pm, S 7th and Johnson, warrant service. A 29 year old male was cited in lieu of custody on two warrants.
Coquille
• 10:43 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, illegal dumping. Subject dumped personal trash in store’s dumpsters.
• 11:32 am, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue, domestic assault/dispute. A 25 year old female was charged with assault IV domestic felony and transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:20 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, check fraud.
Reedsport
• 5:11 am, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, trespassing.
• 2:11 pm, 1800 Greenwood Avenue, animal problem.
• 3:24 pm, 900 block of Rowe Street, animal problem.
• 11:11 pm, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disturbance.
Wednesday 5/25:
North Bend
• 12:16 am, Sheridan and Ohio, traffic stop/warrant service. A 22 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 2:56 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, criminal trespass. A 26 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:56 am, 2300 block of Lombard Street, theft. A 24 year old male was cited for theft III.
• 10:26 am, 2100 block of Lewis Street, theft. Camp trailer entered and theft of items.
• 1:38 pm, 1700 block of Sheridan, theft from vehicle/warrant service. A 47 year old male was cited on Lane County warrant.
• 5:55 pm, 1800 block of Steelhead, theft of mail.
Coos Bay
• 1:44 pm, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue, criminal trespass. A 51 year old male was charged with criminal trespass II.
• 9:58 pm, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard, vehicle vs building accident.
• 11:56 pm, 100 Student Way, minor in possession of marijuana. A 20 year old male was cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Coquille
• 5:45 pm, 400 block of E 8th Street, assault.
Reedsport
• 7:07 am, 1900 block of Elm Ave, domestic disturbance.
• 7:54 pm, crab dock, animal problem.
• 8:00 pm, 500 block of Elm Avenue, animal problem.
Thursday 5/26:
North Bend
• 1:52 am, 3200 block of Tremont, criminal trespass. A 38 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 10:54 am, 2000 block of Inland Drive, theft of bike.
• 12:01 pm, 2700 block of Broadway Avenue, vehicle window broken and purse taken.
• 5:04 pm, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue, arson. Subject lit gas can on fire. A 33 year old male was charged with arson I, reckless endangering, and reckless burning. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 10:26 am, 800 block of S 5th St, theft of bike.
• 10:39 am, 1000 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 10:43 am, 800 block of N Bayshore Drive, accident. Asist with information exchange only.
• 11:16 am, 100 block of S 7th Street, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was charged with disorderly conduct II and criminal trespass II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:48 am, Ingersoll Avenue and S 2nd Street, traffic stop. 33 year old male cited for cell phone and driving uninsured.
• 2:29 pm, Kruse Avenue and Evans Boulevard, violation of restraining order. A 36 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 5:54 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 41 year old male was cited on Coos County Sheriff Office warrant and Jackson County warrants.
• 5:58 pm, 900 block of Chickses Drive, theft from boat.
• 8:42 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 58 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II and drinking in public.
