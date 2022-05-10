The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 5/3/2022:
North Bend
9:29 am, North Bend/Coos Bay, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of purse.
10:23 am, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue, report of vicious dog.
2:21 pm, 2200 block of Marion Avenue, caller reported theft of wheelbarrow.
4:12 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, report of unattended child.
Coos Bay
Coquille
Reedsport
11:20 am, 1700 block of Ranch Road, report of an animal problem.
11:41 am, Reedsport Community Charter School, report of trespassing.
4:16 pm, Reedsport Police Department, report of theft.
4:57 pm, RV Masters of Oregon, report of an animal problem.
Wednesday, 5/4/2022:
North Bend
9:19 am, 2200 Pony Creek Road, report of driving complaint. A male subject was transported to Coos County jail.
3:01 pm, 2400 block of Broadway Ave, report of a vicious dog.
3:22 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, report of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident.
11:39 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Ave, report of small fire.
Coos Bay
12:02 am, Newmark and LaClair, report of intoxicated subject walking in the middle of the roadway that resulted in warrant service. A 29 year old male was cited.
3:13 pm, Bayshore and Global Inn, report of disorderly conduct. Subject riding skateboard wrong way down middle of road.
5:08 am, 400 block of Newmark Avenue, report of fraudulent use of debit/credit card.
7:27 am, 900 block of S 1st Street, caller reported theft of services.
4:00 pm, S 4th Street and Ingersoll Avenue, traffic stop that resulted in a warrant service. A 60 year old male was cited.
4:12 pm, 200 E Johnson Avenue, caller reported theft of cell phone.
Coquille
11:00 am, 1300 block of W 10th Street, caller reported theft of firearm.
12:45 pm, 600 block of E 3rd Street, report of juvenile problem.
Reedsport
1:37 pm, 600 E Alder Place, report of an animal problem.
8:02 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, report of civil dispute.
10:41 pm, 400 block of Walker Creek Road, report of missing person.
Thursday, 5/5/2022:
North Bend
8:01 am, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue, report of illegal camp which resulted in warrant service. A 35 year old male subject was cited.
10:46 am, 2500 Sherman Avenue, report of unlawful entry into motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft.
4:14 pm, Highway 101 mile post 234, report of disabled vehicle on bridge.
Coos Bay
2:10 am, 100 block of W Hall Avenue, warrant service. A 33 year old female was cited.
10:13 am, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore, report of illegal camping which resulted in warrant service. A 47 year old male was cited.
3:52 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, caller reported theft of vehicle. Stolen license plate.
4:04 pm, 1800 block of N 28th Court, report of criminal trespass. A 60 year old female was transported to Coos County jail.
8:57 pm, 1300 block of Airport Lane, warrant service. A 34 year old male was cited.
Coquille
3:48 pm, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, report of graffiti.
4:34 pm, Highway 42 mile post 13, report of traffic hazard.
Reedsport
10:40 am, 1100 block of Juniper Avenue, report of ordinance violation.
12:44 pm, 1700 Greenwood Avenue, report of a disturbance.
6:25 pm, 13000 block of Lower Smith River Road, report of natural disaster.
