The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
North Bend
• 12:24 am, fight, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:44 am, dispute, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 10:36 am, 24 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Fir.
• 5:05 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of Sherman Ave.
• 6:05 pm, 45 year old female cited for interfering with police, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, family dispute, 3400 block of Spruce St.
• 8:37 pm, phone harassment, 1600 block of Garfield St.
• 8:53 pm, 62 year old female cited for assault IV, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:24 pm, family dispute, 3400 block of Spruce St.
Coos Bay
• 12:11 am, 40 year old female cited on two Coos County Sheriff warrants, N Broadway Street and Commercial.
• 1:34 am, 40 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Chester.
• 2:03 am, family dispute, 100 block of N 14th Street.
• 5:18 am, family dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 7:03 am, fire, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:12 am, 28 year old male cited on four Salem Police warrants and a Marion County Sheriff warrant, Anderson and S 2nd Street.
• 10:37 am, threats, Coos Bay Boardwalk.
• 11:01 am, 47 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and W Hills Road.
• 12:10 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:00 pm, 52 year old female cited for theft III and criminal trespass I, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:05 pm, 61 year old female was transported to Coos County jail for domestic harassment, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 2:27 pm, 33 year old male was transported to Coos County jail for domestic physical harassment and criminal mischief II, 1800 block of N 6th Street.
• 2:37 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 2:52 pm, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic harassment and resisting arrest, 1100 block of Tideview Terrace.
• 6:00 pm, dog complaint, 1600 block of N 8th Street.
• 6:10 pm, threats, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 8:39 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:18 pm, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:31 am, 70 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Baxter and 6th.
• 10:26 am, 54 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 12:07 pm, civil problem, 200 block of N Dean Street.
• 12:28 pm, 54 year old female was transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Highway 42 mile post 10.
• 12:36 pm, civil problem, 800 block of N Elliott St.
Monday 01/02:
North Bend
• 8:30 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2600 block of 11th Street.
• 10:21 am, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Mill Casino.
• 10:38 am, dog at large, 2100-2200 block of Meade.
• 11:16 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:15 pm, hit and run accident, Vermont and McPherson.
• 9:13 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark St.
• 3:19 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:02 am, civil problem, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 7:03 am, burglary, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 7:15 am, runaway juvenile, 1200 block of S 10th Street.
• 8:12 am, disorderly conduct, 600 block of N Bayshore.
• 9:48 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 10:14 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 300 block of LaClair Street.
• 11:35 am, misuse of 911, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 11:59 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Newmark Ave.
• 2:59 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 1100 block of 12th Avenue.
• 5:09 pm, family dispute, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 5:33 pm, theft, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 6:25 pm, Curry County served 40 year old male on a Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 7:58 pm, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:25 pm, Roseburg Police served 45 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, 700 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 10:45 pm, 37 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, 200 block of E Johnson Ave.
Coquille
• 9:09 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 mile post 15.
• 10:14 pm, dispute, 1500 block of N Ivy.
Tuesday 01/03:
North Bend
• 5:23 am, 64 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and false information, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:21 am, burglary, 700 block of Chappell Parkway.
• 7:33 am, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway.
• 8:20 am, civil problem, Virginia.
• 8:25 am, theft, 1900 block of Union Avenue.
• 9:50 am, theft of phone, 2600 block of Tremont Ave.
• 10:02 am, burglary, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 1:42 pm, located runaway, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 2:42 pm, disorderly conduct, Broadway and 16th.
• 3:49 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:34 pm, custodial interference, 2000 block of 11th Court.
Coos Bay
• 12:46 am, 19 year old female/18 year old female/20 year old male/19 year old male and another minor cited for minor in possession of liquor, 300 block of Student Way.
• 6:24 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:59 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:00 am, disorderly conduct, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 9:14 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 9:29 am, 53 year old male cited on warrant, N 4th and Highland.
• 10:07 am, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 8:25 am, fraud, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:22 pm, menacing, Broadway and Golden.
• 3:33 pm, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:45 pm, harassment, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:08 pm, hit and run accident, 800 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:45 pm, dispute, 900 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 4:47 pm, fraud, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 4:42 pm, 38 year old male cited for criminal mischief III and theft II/24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:20 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 5:44 pm, recovered stolen property, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:53 pm, civil problem, 600 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:55 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street.
• 11:08 pm, 46 year old female cited on two Florence Police warrants, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 11:17 pm, dispute, Thomas Street.
Coquille
• 5:43 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of Birch Street.
• 7:50 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 8:45 am, runaway, 3500 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 11:05 am, civil dispute, 1800 block of Hawthorne Avenue.
• 11:25 am, civil dispute, Salmon Harbor RV Park.
• 11:48 am, trespassing, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
• 1:03 pm, domestic disturbance, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
• 1:54 pm, civil dispute, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 2:39 pm, civil dispute, 2700 block of Ridgeway Drive.
