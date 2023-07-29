The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Thursday 07/13:
North Bend
• 7:23 am, theft, 3100 block of Pine Street.
• 8:19 am, criminal mischief, 500 block of State Street.
• 11:29 am, prowler, 2600 block of Montana Street.
• 2:02 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 5:47 pm, 51 year old male and 31 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:17 pm, counterfeit money, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:34 pm, missing person, 2500 block of 14th Street.
• 11:00 pm, intoxicated subject, 2000 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:47 am, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 9:17 am, 30 year old male cited on warrant, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 9:40 am, 38 year old male arrested on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:17 am, 43 year old female transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 10:55 am, dispute, 500 block of Schetter Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, 53 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Empire and Fulton.
• 2:25 pm, theft, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:01 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:56 pm, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, burglary I and theft I, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 5:58 pm, weapons offense, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
• 7:05 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:29 pm, harassment, 1100 block of California Avenue.
• 10:36 pm, loud noise, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 11:27 pm, dispute, 1100 block of Elrod.
• 11:50 pm, dead animal, Wasson and Newmark.
Coquille
• 12:50 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 70 block of W Highway 42.
• 11:19 am, animal abuse, 700 block of E 10th Street.
• 12:36 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of E 11th Street.
• 12:51 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and attempted unlawful entry into motor vehicle, N Alder Street.
Friday 07/14:
North Bend
• 7:36 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Virginia and McPherson.
• 9:55 am, 50 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Newmark and Lower Edgewood.
• 5:02 pm, threats, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:21 pm, fight, McPherson and Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:10 am, dispute, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
• 12:14 am, threats, 500 block of N Main.
• 12:26 am, loud noise, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 5:18 am, 33 year old female cited on DUII, 17th and Filbert.
• 7:57 am, theft of services, 1300 block of Teakwood Avenue.
• 10:17 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 11:23 am, fraud, 80 block of Hall Avenue.
• 12:35 pm, dead animal, Ocean Boulevard and Water Board.
• 12:52 pm, located runaway, 500 block of D Street.
• 1:52 pm, harassment, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 3:18 pm, 43 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:16 pm, injured animal, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 5:58 pm, neighbor dispute, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 7:55 pm, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, N Wasson Street.
• 8:09 pm, 37 year old female and 38 year old male cited result of driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and Dunn Street.
• 8:34 pm, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail on DUII and domestic assault IV, 2700 block of Kinney Road.
• 8:44 pm, fight, 200 block of S 8th Street.
• 9:47 pm, dispute, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 10:04 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:17 pm, fraud, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:57 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:52 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and disorderly conduct II, 700 block of E 5th Street.
• 12:34 pm, intoxicated subject, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 12:46 pm, theft, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 1:22 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Birch Street.
• 1:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 3:02 pm, dispute, 800 block of E 11th Street.
• 3:03 pm, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on probation violation, 200 block of W Highway 42.
• 4:26 pm, 47 year old male cited for theft III, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 7:59 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I, conspiracy and probation violation, 2nd and Folsom.
• 7:59 pm, stalking, 400 block of N Central Avenue.
Saturday 07/15:
North Bend
• 10:36 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:36 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 1:25 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 1:29 pm, burglary, 2200 block of 13th Street.
• 3:55 pm, fraud, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:15 pm, disorderly conduct, Wall Street and Myrtle.
• 6:35 pm, fraud, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Engles Furniture.
• 11:44 pm, loud noise, Newmark.
Coos Bay
• 1:31 am, dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 2:04 am, loud noise, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 7:25 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:35 am, criminal mischief, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:41 am, 29 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Empire and Fulton.
• 8:15 am, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrant, S Empire and Pacific.
• 12:27 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:42 pm, threats, 63300 block of Boat Basin Road.
• 3:38 pm, arson, 900 block of Arago Avenue.
• 4:06 pm, located wanted subject, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 4:30 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Devereux Center.
• 5:00 pm, assault, 100 block of Hall Avenue.
• 6:02 pm, injured animal, 600 block of W Central Avenue.
• 7:33 pm, 30 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark Avenue and Cammann Street.
• 9:40 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Schoneman.
Coquille
• 2:02 pm, hit and run accident, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 7:24 pm, theft of services, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 10:55 pm, harassment, N Central Boulevard.
• 11:03 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on DUII and violation of restraining order, 1200 block of N Knott Street.
Sunday 07/16:
North Bend
• 3:13 am, barking dog, 3600 block of Fir Street.
• 10:50 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on felony elude and reckless driving, 2500 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 11:10 am, drinking on unlicensed premises, 1100 block of Airport Way.
• 11:27 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:27 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 6:13 pm, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 9:41 pm, assault, 1700 block of Waite Street.
• 11:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of California Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 1:48 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:38 am, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 93500 block of Coal Bank Lane.
• 9:50 am, 58 year old male transported to Coos County jail on driving while suspended misdemeanor, Newmark and Norman.
• 10:47 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highland and Ocean.
• 10:50 am, burglary, 2500 block of Koos Bay Boulevard.
• 1:44 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:05 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on attempted murder x2, menacing x3, unlawful use of a weapon x3 and assault II, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 2:05 pm, 43 year old male cited on warrants, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 5:36 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Ferguson Avenue.
• 6:28 pm, endanger welfare/minor, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:54 pm, burglary, 600 block of H Street.
• 10:32 pm, located wanted subject, Chester and Commercial.
• 10:59 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:12 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Noble Avenue.
• 11:34 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:38 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:22 pm, shots fired, 1100 block of Grape.
Reedsport
• 11:19 am, animal problem, 7-Eleven.
• 11:44 am, animal problem, 100 block of Providence Drive.
• 1:40 pm, animal problem, Barrone Park.
• 4:51 pm, disorderly conduct, COHO RV Park and Maina.
• 6:11 pm, animal problem, 1900 block of Dogwood Avenue.
• 10:01 pm, criminal mischief, RVFD Station 1.
• 10:20 pm, noise complaint, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
