Thursday 06/01:
North Bend
• 9:58 am, family dispute/domestic assault, 3800 block of Vista Dr.
• 10:55 am, vicious dog, 2100 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:57 am, dispute, 2000 block of Johnson St.
• 12:31 pm, neighbor dispute, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:01 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Monroe Ave.
• 3:27 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 6:26 pm, harassment/dispute, 2600 block of Liberty Street.
• 11:55 pm, dispute, McPherson and Montana.
Coos Bay
• 2:30 am, 35 year old female arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:11 am, 51 year old male cited on warrant, dead end of Fulton.
• 6:51 am, disorderly conduct, 94300 block of Highway 42.
• 7:57 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of Student Way.
• 8:40 am, dispute, 700 block of S Broadway St.
• 9:02 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Bayshore and Teakwood.
• 11:30 am, stolen vehicle, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:47 am, 29 year old male cited on warrants, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 11:58 am, neighbor dispute, 1100 block of Tideview Drive.
• 1:15 pm, 46 year old female transported to Coos County jail, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 1:49 pm, theft of mail, 600 block of Noble Ave.
• 2:04 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:09 pm, injured dog, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:47 pm, 38 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Oregon and Southwest Blvd.
• 3:53 pm, 38 year old male served on warrants, 500 block of Central Ave.
• 3:51 pm, threats, 1000 block of Anderson Ave.
• 4:25 pm, 42 year old male served on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter St.
• 6:22 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:01 pm, located wanted subject, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:01 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 8:03 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 9:34 pm, 22 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and LaClair.
• 9:52 pm, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of Tideview Terrace.
• 10:10 pm, disorderly conduct, Empire and S Wall.
Coquille
• 8:29 am, injured animal, Highway 42 and N Cedar.
• 10:04 am, disorderly conduct, 20 block of W 1st Street.
• 1:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st and Central.
• 2:11 pm, theft of skates, 100 block of N Birch St.
• 2:56 pm, theft of bicycle, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 3:24 pm, civil problem, 700 block of E 9th Street.
• 4:50 pm, dispute, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 9:28 pm, animal abuse, Central and 1st.
• 11:18 pm, 40 year old male cited for prohibited camping, 1st and Central.
Reedsport
• 3:30 am, harassment, N 21st Street and Highway 101.
• 1:18 pm, civil dispute, 900 block of Crestview Drive.
• 2:30 pm, DUI, Recreation Station.
• 2:58 pm, burglary, Best Western.
• 11:42 pm, harassment, Riverside Manor.
Friday 06/02:
North Bend
• 2:06 am, 48 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:06 am, 48 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:51 am, stabbing, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 6:16 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:47 pm, 60 year old male cited for criminal trespass, 3200 block of Pine Street.
Coos Bay
• 1:10 am, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Nancy Devereux Center.
• 2:06 am, 48 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 3:29 am, menacing/threats, Empire Lakes.
• 10:40 am, theft, 200 block of S Broadway St.
• 10:48 am, harassment, 1100 block of N 10th Ct.
• 2:57 pm, runaway juvenile, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:50 pm, assault, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 4:22 pm, 21 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:34 pm, 43 year old female cited for criminal trespass I and theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:47 pm, disorderly conduct, Ocean and Butler.
• 6:41 pm, burglary, 1300 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 8:09 pm, located runaway, N Shoneman Street and Newmark Ave.
• 8:38 pm, weapons offense, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
• 10:01 pm, threats, 100 block of Norman Ave.
• 11:59 pm, fight, 1400 block of N Bayshore Dr.
Coquille
• 12:23 am, 42 year old male cited for prohibited camping, 50 block of W Highway 42.
• 4:49 am, 40 year old male cited for prohibited camping, 1st and Central.
• 10:10 am, disorderly conduct, E 1st Street.
• 5:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 9:07 pm, disorderly conduct, E 3rd and N Baxter.
Reedsport
• 7:10 pm, assault, Champion Park.
Saturday 06/03:
North Bend
• 12:05 am, runaway juvenile, 3000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:08 am, intoxicated subject, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 1:12 am, loud noise, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 2:09 am, 21 year old female transported to Coos county jail on assault IV and disorderly conduct II, 2000 block of Meade Street.
• 11:33 am, dispute, 2000 block of Johnson St.
• 12:11 pm, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order.
• 1:44 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 2:00 pm, 69 year old male cited for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of W Hall Ave.
• 2:13 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 3:03 pm, 60 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 4:45 pm, dispute, Meade and Florida.
• 5:52 pm, theft, 2100 block of Newmark St.
• 6:50 pm, theft 2100 block of Newmark St.
• 7:13 pm, assault, 1600 block of Meade Avenue.
• 8:05 pm, 22 year old female cited on harassment and unauthorized entry into motor vehicle, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:13 pm, hit and run accident, Union Avenue and California Avenue.
• 11:00 pm, custodial interference, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:42 am, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 5:35 am, 39 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:50 am, 53 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for assault II and unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:29 am, burglary, 1100 block of S 1st St.
• 11:22 am, dock locked in house, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 12:09 pm, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1700 block of Newmark St.
• 2:15 pm, disturbance, 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:00 pm, 69 year old male cited for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of W Hall Ave.
• 7:12 pm, theft of shopping cart, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:30 pm, request cover for trooper at location, Howard Lane and Hill Road.
• 10:06 pm, loud noise, 600 block of 10th Avenue.
• 11:09 pm, 64 year old cited for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 1st and Adams.
• 11:48 am, threats, 300 block of N Baxter Street.
• 6:32 pm, 58 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for criminal trespass II and resisting arrest, N Central Blvd.
• 7:30 pm, 40 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for criminal trespass II, resisting arrest, aggravated harassment on police officer and attempted assault on police officer, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 11:11 am, juvenile problem, Henderson Park.
• 1:11 pm, animal problem, 2000 block of Dogwood Avenue.
• 8:50 pm, civil dispute, Reedsport Police Department.
• 10:52 pm, animal problem, 2000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Sunday 06/04:
North Bend
• 1:51 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, burglary, 1600 block of Monroe Ave.
• 5:19 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on escape III, resisting arrest, menacing, assault on a police officer and a warrant, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:12 pm, 37 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Ferry Road.
• 8:56 pm, dispute, Broadway and Lombard.
• 9:00 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Union Ave.
• 9:03 pm, animal complaint, 600 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 9:38 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:14 ma, harassment/dispute, Donnelly and S 5th.
• 2:19 am, 20 year old cited for minor in possession liquor, 300 block of Student Way.
• 8:09 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 11:05 am, stolen vehicle, 1500 block of Barham Terrace.
• 11:11 am, dispute, 900 block of S 11th Street.
• 12:41 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, fraud, 300 block of S 4th Street.
• 4:24 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 5:16 pm, neighbor dispute, California and Southwest.
• 6:25 pm, harassment, 500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:04 pm, menacing/juvenile problem, 900 block of Augustine Ave.
• 11:39 pm, 30 year old male served on three warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Coquille
• 6:40 pm, 20 year old cited for driving while suspended, Highway 42 and Larkie Lane.
• 7:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 10:38 pm, dispute, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 2:09 am, disturbance, 2000 block of Fir Ave.
• 7:47 am, animal problem, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 3:26 pm, animal problem, 900 block of S Hill Drive.
• 10:36 pm, domestic disturbance, 200 block of Elm Avenue.
