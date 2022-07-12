The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 7/5/2022:
North Bend
3:00 am, 2800 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of debit card.
10:39 am, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of gas.
1:54 pm, 100 block of N 4th Street, warrant service. Reedsport Police served a warrant. A 32 year old male was arrested.
2:55 pm, 2100 block of Oak Street, theft of services.
4:12 pm, Everett and 15th, line down.
5:08 pm, 1700 block of Virginia, non-injury accident. A 51 year old female was cited.
8:56 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coos Bay
1:04 am, 2000 block of Juniper Avenue, domestic assault. A 31 year old male was charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.
2:41 am, 100 block of W 5th Avenue, Lane County jail served North Bend Police department warrant on a 51 year old male.
6:25 am, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, graffiti calls.
9:04 am, 2000 block of Thompson Road, suspicious subject/burglary. A 47 year old male was charged with burglary II and transported to Coos County jail.
11:42 am, Mingus Park, arrest. A 61 year old male was cited for theft II.
2:49 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter. A male subject was charged with ID theft, criminal trespass I, conspiracy to commit theft I and theft II. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
3:03 pm, Newmark and SWOCC, traffic signal malfunction.
5:48 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 30 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
1:10 am, 200 block of W Highway 42, misuse of 9-1-1. A 19 year old male was cited for misuse of 911.
8:11 am, 400 block of W Central Boulevard, criminal mischief.
10:10 am, 100 block of E 1st Street, narcotics investigation.
1:18 pm, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue, dispute.
1:47 pm, 800 block of N Central, criminal trespass.
4:48 pm, 1200 block of Shelley Road, criminal trespass.
Reedsport
Wednesday, 7/6/2022:
North Bend
2:15 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
2:15 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, subject standing in roadway. A 31 year old male was cited for disorderly conduct II.
8:02 pm, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue, theft from ice machine occurred Monday.
Coos Bay
7:20 am, 400 block of Golden Avenue, criminal trespass. A male subject was cited for criminal trespass II.
12:23 pm, 900 block of Flanagan Avenue, dog at large. Caused damage to fence.
3:36 pm, Coos Bay area, forged checks.
5:02 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, criminal trespass. A 65 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
9:32 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, trespass/warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited on warrant and for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
8:33 am, 400 block of W Central Boulevard, theft from vehicle.
2:19 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
4:47 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
6:08 pm, 600 block of E Highway 42, criminal trespass.
7:33 pm, 61400 block of David Slough Road, accident.
Reedsport
Thursday, 7/7/2022:
North Bend
4:17 am, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, business alarm. A 44 year old male was charged with burglary II, possession of burglary tools, attempted theft II and criminal mischief. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
2:54 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, robbery. A 37 year old male was charged with robbery III and theft III. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
4:31 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, warrant service. A 43 year old female was cited in lieu of custody.
Coos Bay
12:43 am, S 2nd Court, wanted subject/warrant service. A 30 year old male was transported to Douglas County jail in Reedsport.
5:31 pm, 200 block of E 2nd Street, warrant service. A 37 year old male was charged criminal mischief I and failure to appear I. Subject lodged at Coos County jail.
6:15 pm, 400 block of Golden Avenue, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
11:21 pm, 400 block of Golden Avenue, criminal trespass. A 62 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
11:19 pm, 900 block of Flanagan Avenue, dog has broken into their fenced year again.
Coquille
11:41 pm, 300 block of E 7th Street, juvenile problem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In