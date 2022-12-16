The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Wednesday 12/07:
North Bend
• 1:08 pm, fight, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:12 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
• 9:57 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:08 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal mischief II and criminal mischief III, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:06 am, civil problem, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 11:40 am, dog at large, Sherman Avenue and Union Avenue.
• 12:49 pm, theft of package, 900 block of Montana Avenue.
• 1:27 pm, loud noise, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 1:43 pm, animal injured, OConnell Street and Chester Street.
• 3:47 pm, fraud, 1900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 4:53 pm, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Monroe Street.
• 9:27 pm, 19 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Oak Street and Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:07 am, loud noise complaint, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
• 1:59 am, 59 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant and Reedsport Police warrant, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:51 am, prowler, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 4:21 am, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Wasson and Schetter.
• 4:30 am, located wanted subject, Newmark and Norman.
• 4:39 am, 37 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:00 am, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:29 am, 24 year old male cited on Clackamas County warrant and transported to Curry County to be lodged on Curry County warrants, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:40 am, 30 year old female cited for unlawful use of vehicle and theft I, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 8:55 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 10:05 am, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:15 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 62900 Highway 101.
• 12:29 pm, dispute, 300 block of W Central Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, unlawful possession of marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 1:09 pm, dog at large, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, dispute, 4:11 pm, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 4:52 pm, located missing person, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:33 pm, shots fired, 700 block of F Street.
• 5:51 pm, theft of fuel, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:55 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:05 pm, fraud, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 6:06 pm, child related, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, 23 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 7:11 pm, stalking, 100 block of LaClair Street.
• 7:27 pm, 35 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:51 pm, 66 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Johnson and 1st.
• 9:12 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 9:28 pm, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Lockhart Avenue and S 10th Street.
• 10:46 pm, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Commercial Avenue and N 10th Street.
• 10:54 pm, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 400 block of N 12th Street.
• 11:44 pm, 65 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 9:23 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Central.
Reedsport
• 7:57 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Ranch Road.
• 3:13 pm, fraud, 3000 block of Longwood Drive.
• 4:47 pm, drug violation, Reedsport Community Charter School.
Thursday 12/08:
North Bend
• 8:08 am, injured animal, 2100 block of Ohio Avenue.
• 8:43 am, traffic hazard, Tremont Avenue.
• 10:50 am, 62 year old male cited on two warrants, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 2:23 pm, civil problem, 2900 block of A Street.
• 4:44 pm, juvenile problem, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, water problem, 400 block of Simpson Avenue.
• 8:32 pm, prowler, 2300 block of Fir Street.
Coos Bay
• 4:40 am, 36 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Wasson Street and Harris Avenue.
• 7:41 am, traffic light malfunction, N 10th and Hemlock .
• 8:53 am, 31 year old male cited for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, criminal trespass II and criminal mischief II, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:40 am, criminal mischief 300 block of LaClair Street.
• 11:42 am, counterfeit money, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:11 pm, 45 year old male cited for disorderly conduct, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 5:00 pm, theft, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:28 pm, disorderly conduct, Schoneman Street and Newmark Avenue.
• 5:39 pm, unlawful entry into moto vehicle, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 6:13 pm, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 6:26 pm, 58 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and Vine.
• 8:32 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:49 pm, 53 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:25 pm, burglary, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:32 pm, theft of services, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:17 pm, 53 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Ivy Hills.
Coquille
• 12:18 pm, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 42 and W Central Boulevard.
• 2:45 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 2:49 pm, phone harassment, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 1:58 pm, water problem, 300 block S Henry Street.
• 11:51 pm, civil problem, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
Reedsport
• 1:47 pm, road hazard, Highway 101 and mile post 215.
• 1:52 pm, disturbance, 300 block of N 4th Street.
• 5:50 pm, trespassing, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 10:01 pm, trespassing 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Friday 12/09:
North Bend
• 1:29 am, family dispute, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 5:22 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 8:39 am, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Marion Avenue.
• 9:24 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway Street.
• 1:44 pm, civil problem, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
• 7:30 pm, 63 year old male cited on warrant, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:51 pm, prowler, 1100 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:26 pm, 34 year old male cited on warrant, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:15 am, 38 year old cited for DUII, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 6:56 am, dog bite, 1600 block of N 8th Street.
• 8:27 am, theft, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:34 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:59 am, dog complaint, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 3:04 pm, phone harassment, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 3:50 pm, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 3:37 pm, 49 year old female cited on warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 3:42 pm, dispute, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 4?25 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Bayshore and Central.
• 5:35 pm, disorderly conduct, S Wasson Street and Newmark Avenue.
• 6:34 pm, fight, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 7:08 pm, dispute, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:08 pm, dispute, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
Coquille
• 5:24 am, loud music, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 4:26 pm, runaway juvenile, 800 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 9:04 am, trespassing, Leona’s Restaurant.
• 3:07 pm, trespassing, McDonald’s.
Saturday 12/10:
North Bend
• 12:31 am, barking dog, 1900 block of Johnson Street.
• 12:46 pm, stalking, 2400 block of Montana Street.
• 2:29 pm, vicious dog, 1600 block of Hayes Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:20 am, 44 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 300 block of S 6th Street.
• 8:57 am, 40 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Chester.
• 9:38 am, phone harassment, 700 block of Fenwick Avenue.
• 1:24 pm, violation of restraining order, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 1:50 pm, threats, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:06 pm, 29 year old female cited on warrant, 1000 block of Maryland.
• 8:50 pm, illegal fireworks, S 8th and Johnson.
• 9:33 pm, family dispute, 200 block of N Main Street.
• 11:24 pm, prowler, 1100 block of N 10th Court.
Coquille
• 10:39 am, criminal mischief, 700 block of N Central Boulevard.
