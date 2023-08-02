The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 07/17:
North Bend
• 6:00 am, threats, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 6:18 am, juvenile problem, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:47 am, theft, 2600 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:17 am, animal complaint, 2200 block of Pine Street.
• 10:00 am, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Virginia and Taco Bell.
• 10:47 am, 59 year old male cited on disorderly conduct, 500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:48 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft I, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 1:29 pm, disorderly conduct, 3000 block of Brussells Street.
• 1:55 pm, stalking, 2400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:45 pm, intoxicated subject, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 9:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:47 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 7:58 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 50 block of E Lockhart Avenue.
• 10:19 am, violation of restraining order, 700 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 12:07 pm, dispute, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 12:09 pm, theft, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, disorderly conduct, S 2nd and Central Avenue.
• 12:33 pm, phone scam, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:42 pm, dispute, Central and Broadway.
• 1:16 pm, animal complaint, 50 block of E Central Avenue.
• 1:28 pm, neighbor dispute, 300 block of S Wall Street.
• 2:34 pm, criminal mischief, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:02 pm, theft of mail, 92700 Anderson Avenue.
• 3:21 pm, located wanted subject, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:15 pm, custodial interference, 3300 block of Walnut Avenue.
• 5:45 pm, intoxicated subject, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 7:24 pm, family dispute, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:47 pm, missing person, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 8:20 pm, disorderly conduct, Ackerman Street.
Reedsport
• 8:40 am, civil dispute, Umpqua Mobile Home Village.
• 10:15 am, civil dispute, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
• 12:40 pm, animal problem, 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 5:01 pm, animal problem, COHO RV Park and Marina.
• 5:33 pm, disturbance, Holly Knolls Mobile Home Park.
• 5:53 pm, disturbance, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 5:57 pm, animal problem, 800 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 8:21 pm, hit and run, 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
• 11:45 pm, fire, Ork Rock Road and Salmon Harbor Drive.
Tuesday 07/18:
North Bend
• 11:11 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three warrants, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:03 pm, theft, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:01 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:30 pm, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Broadway.
• 5:55 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Virginia Court.
• 6:37 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Hayes Street.
• 7:53 pm, theft, Ross Dress 4 Less.
• 10:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:05 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 200 block of N Wasson.
• 1:43 am, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Highway 101 and Elrod.
• 2:48 am, prowler, 1600 block of Thompson road.
• 4:57 am, family dispute, 600 block of S 10th Street.
• 5:51 am, family dispute, 600 block of S 10th Street.8:40 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of N Morrison Street.
• 9:02 am, 72 year old female cited on warrant, 400 block of N 12th Street.
• 9:04 am, harassment, 600 block of S 10th Street.
• 9:13 am, dispute/dog at large, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 9:32 am, 48 year old female cited on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 9:42 am, 51 year old male cited on warrant, Coos River and TNT Market.
• 10:22 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Schoneman.
• 10:31 am, 35 year old male cited on warrants, 900 block of NE Chemewa Road.
• 10:58 am, neighbor dispute, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:11 am, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:13 pm, criminal mischief, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:40 pm, theft, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 1:51 pm, disorderly conduct, S 2nd and Anderson.
• 2:22 pm, violation of restraining order, 1000 block of Arago Avenue.
• 3:05 pm, shots fired, 2400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 5:14 pm, dispute, 7th and Anderson.
• 8:30 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and Norman.
Coquille
• 2:43 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and cited for illegal camping, Highway 42 and S Mill Lane.
• 5:38 am, deer hit by vehicle, Highway 42 and Coquille Tire.
• 9:52 am, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and menacing, Coquille Riverwalk.
Wednesday 07/19:
North Bend
• 7:11 am, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass I and criminal mischief I, 1000 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:50 am, fight, 1300 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:24 am, hit and run accident, Newmark and Sheridan.
• 6:45 pm, juvenile problem, 1700 block of Grant Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:19 am, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unlawful entry into motor vehicle, theft III, possession of burglary tools and ID theft, 600 block of S 11th.
• 1:47 am, 72 year old female transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order and criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 4:31 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Vape Junkies.
• 4:36 am, 32 year old cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and West Hills.
• 5:01 am, 32 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Kruse and 1st.
• 5:48 am, dead deer in roadway, N Bayshore and Kingwood.
• 7:58 am, ID theft, Pacific and S Cammann Street.
• 8:57 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of Idaho Avenue.
• 9:04 am, 42 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Marple Street.
• 9:34 am, burglary/theft of generator, 1200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:59 am, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Schoneman and Maryland.
• 10:13 am, theft, 500 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 12:08 pm, animal abuse, 1300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:25 pm, graffiti calls, LaClair and Newmark.
• 12:44 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:53 pm, hit and run accident, 1100 block of S 5th Street.
• 3:26 pm, fraud, 1100 block of N 8th Street.
• 5:23 pm, phone harassment, 200 block of N Marple Street.
• 6:26 pm, threats, 400 block of S Wall Street.
• 6:25 pm, harassment/civil problem, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:08 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 7:40 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Crocker Avenue.
• 9:17 pm, 65 year old female lodged Coos County jail on warrants, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:22 pm, dispute, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 2:00 am, dispute, 50 block of N Collier Street.
• 2:11 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, N Central Boulevard.
• 5:24 am, deer hit by a vehicle, Highway 42 and W Central.
• 1:05 pm, harassment, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 2:16 pm, hit and run accident, E 1st Street.
• 5:39 pm, disorderly conduct, N Baxter and 2nd Street.
• 8:21 pm, threats, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
• 10:13 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
