The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 04/10:
North Bend
• 9:15 am, recovered stolen vehicle, Oregon and Brussells.
• 12:38 pm, civil problem, 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 4:31 pm, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on six warrants, 1300 block of Crowell Lane.
• 4:39 pm, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:57 pm, disorderly conduct, Connecticut and Hamilton.
• 11:15 pm, recovered stolen gun, 1100 block of SW 2nd Avenue.
• 11:51 pm, family dispute, Ash Street and Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 7:02 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 9:00 am, theft from vehicle, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 9:29 am, recovered stolen dolly, 600 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 10:31 am, threats, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 11:24 am, harassment, 200 block of Hall Street.
• 11:31 am, harassment, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:17 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark.
• 12:49 pm, male transported to Coos County jail on felon possession of weapon, 2600 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 12:52 pm, hit and run accident, Newmark and LaClair.
• 3:22 pm, 53 year old male cited result of accident, 3500 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 3:29 pm, stolen motorhome, 300 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:57 pm, unauthorized motor vehicle, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 4:26 pm, custodial interference, 1500 block of Pine Avenue.
• 5:18 pm, 50 years old male cited on three warrants, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 6:16 pm, disorderly conduct, 80 block of E Ingersoll Street.
• 6:50 pm, fight, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:13 pm, dispute, 700 block of Madison Street.
• 10:55 pm, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:26 pm, disorderly conduct, N 8th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
Coquille
• 6:25 pm, dog at large, 1000 block of N Henry.
Reedsport
• 7:10 am, suspicious activity, Reedsport Community Charter School.
• 11:02 am, littering, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue.
• 11:13 pm, suspicious activity, 1000 block of Scott Terrace.
Tuesday, 04/11:
North Bend
• 1:48 am, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 3:10 am, dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:26 am, noise complaint, end of State Street.
• 3:28 am, 27 year old transported to Coos County jail for menacing, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful use of weapon, felon possession of firearm and pointing firearm at another person, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:51 am, burglary, 700 block of Chappell Parkway.
• 4:05 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 4:29 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3500 block of Ash Street.
• 5:00 pm, theft of bike, 3400 block of Liberty Street.
Coos Bay
• 2:29 am, 44 year old male cited on three warrants and failure to report as sex offender, Newmark and Wallace.
• 5:16 am, stolen vehicle, 800 block of 8th Terrace.
• 7:39 am, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft II, PCS meth and parole violation, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:21 am, disturbance, 1600 block of Newmark.
• 1:39 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:11 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:16 am, threats, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 3:18 pm, hit and run accident, N Adams and E 2nd.
• 4:58 pm, assault, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 8:46 pm, theft, 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 6:51 pm, trespassing, Saint Johns Way.
Wednesday, 04/12:
North Bend
• 2:55 am, dispute, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:04 am, prowler, 3700 block of Pacific Street.
• 4:45 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:18 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2600 block State Street.
• 12:11 pm, 34 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Pine and Commercial.
• 4:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:44 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 10:06 pm, 60 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Virginia and Union.
Coos Bay
• 1:30 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 800 block of Terrace.
• 7:00 am, dispute, 300 block of N Wasson Street.
• 7:30 am, theft, 900 block of E Street.
• 7:40 am, theft, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 7:56 am, 58 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Subway and Newmark Avenue.
• 8:31 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of S 2nd Street.
• 10:49 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1600 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
• 11:04 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 12:00 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, theft, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:57 pm, 41 year old female lodged at Coos County jail for assault IV domestic, 400 block of 9th Avenue.
• 1:07 pm, hit and run pedestrian accident, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 2:31 pm, stalking, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 2:46 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 3:57 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1200 block of W Thompson Road.
• 3:57 pm, ID theft, 400 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 5:57 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Cammann Street.
• 7:08 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Noble Avenue and S Wall Street.
• 10:48 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 11:02 pm, 27 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Anderson and Broadway.
Coquille
• 1:02 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of N Central Boulevard.
Reedsport
• 5:31 am, disturbance, Highland Mobile Home Park.
• 8:25 am, animal problem 300 block of S 19th Street.
• 4:34 pm, civil dispute, 200 block of Winchester Avenue.
