The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 9/23/2022:
North Bend
• 7:15 am, subjects trespassing on property, 3100 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:05 am, belligerent subject, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:22 am, parking complaint, Sheridan Avenue and Wall Street.
• 10:29 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Monroe.
• 12:22 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:59 pm, disorderly conduct, Lucky Star and Tremont Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, dog at large, 2600 block of Virginia.
• 3:33 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 4:23 pm, threats, Marion Avenue.
• 5:35 pm, ID theft, 1800 block of Roosevelt Street.
• 6:03 pm, theft, 2000 block of Monroe Street.
• 6:08 pm, burglary, 2200 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 6:54 pm, juvenile problem, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:34 pm, 49 year old male cited on Lane County warrant, charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:56 pm, juvenile problem, 2800 block of D Street.
• 10:52 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Marion Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:32 am, disorderly conduct, E Johnson and Front.
• 5:40 am, dispute, 4th and Commercial.
• 8:02 am, theft from vehicle, 900 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:21 am, 58 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S 4th Street and Hall Avenue.
• 8:29 am, minor in possession of marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 9:26 am, 77 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Elrod.
• 9:45 am, stalking, 900 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 9:57 am, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 10:07 am, traffic hazard, Highway 42 mile post 8.5.
• 10:15 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:31 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 11:25 am, disorderly conduct, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:58 am, 36 year old male cited for fail to register as a sex offender and driving while suspended, N 2nd Street and Park Avenue.
• 11:59 am, repossessed vehicle, 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:59 am, threats, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 1:24 pm, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:35 pm, 42 year old male cited for unlawful entry motor vehicle and criminal mischief II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:53 pm, hit and run accident/vehicle vs pole, 1800 block of California Avenue.
• 2:50 pm, threats, 1000 block of Oakway Drive.
• 3:10 pm, traffic hazard/glass in the roadway, 200 block of Hall Avenue.
• 4:25 pm, 23 year old female cited for theft II, 1000 block of 1st Street.
• 5:09 pm, 40 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 6:24 pm, dispute, 200 block of Market Street.
• 6:34 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:43 pm, shot heard/illegal fireworks, N 10th Street and W Commercial.
• 9:52 pm, fire, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard behind Frito Lays.
• 10:14 pm, loud noise complaint, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 10:44 pm, fight, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:51 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of S Wasson Street.
• 11:03 pm, 48 year old male cited on three Coos Bay Police warrants, S Schoneman and Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:57 am, traffic hazard, Highway 42.
• 12:14 pm, harassment, 1700 block of N fir Street.
• 1:20 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of N Birch Street.
• 5:37 pm, criminal mischief to laptop, 1000 block of N Cedar Point.
• 6:54 pm, fraud, 300 block of W Central Boulevard.
Saturday, 9/24/2022:
North Bend
• 1:27 am, 20 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Sherman and Washington.
• 10:08 am, 43 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, theft II and criminal mischief III, Florida and Union.
• 12:12 pm, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:17 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2000 block of Broadway Street.
• 1:19 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 1:47 pm, child related, Newmark Street and Brussels Street.
• 4:44 pm, traffic hazard, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:23 pm, criminal mischief/fire, 3000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:46 pm, prowler, 2100 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 9:05 pm, theft, 2400 block of Marion Avenue.
• 10:09 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 11:55 pm, hit and run accident, 1800 block of Grant Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:26 am, 50 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Bassett Hyland.
• 1:13 am, harassment, 1800 block of Thomas Street.
• 3:33 am, theft, (00 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:10 am, arson/fire, N 10th Street and West Commercial Avenue.
• 5:13 am, criminal mischief, 100 block of Cammann Street.
• 10:29 am, 71 year old female cited result of traffic stop, S Broadway Street and Golden Avenue.
• 10:49 am, 37 year old cited for driving while suspended, S 2nd Street and Kruse.
• 11:18 am, 36 year old male charged with arson I and transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
• 12:52 pm, hit and run accident, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:17 pm, subject chasing subject with an ax, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:04 pm, shoplifter, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, 26 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:08 pm, child related, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 3:19 pm, family dispute, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue.
• 4:00 pm, 10 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Koos Bay Boulevard and Yew.
• 4:05 pm, juvenile problem, 600 block of N Broadway Street.
• 4:20 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:27 pm, 66 year old female cited for criminal mischief, 1900 block of 28th Street.
• 5:17 pm, 66 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ocean Boulevard and West Coast.
• 5:55 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:29 pm, civil dispute, 1800 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
• 7:42 pm, 55 year old female cited for DUII result of an accident, N Main Street and Taylor Avenue.
• 9:06 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:22 pm, 24 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:32 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:13 pm, dispute, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 10:20 pm, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Flanagan.
• 10:47 pm, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Chester Street and Clark.
• 11:07 pm, shots fired, 800 block of S Marple Street.
• 11:51 pm, loud music, 1300 block of Myrtle Avenue.
Coquille
• 8:51 am, civil problem, 700 block of N Cedar Street.
• 1:33 pm, cow at large, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 2:09 pm, 37 year old female cited result of traffic stop, N Collier Street.
• 2:55 pm, animal neglect, 300 block of W 5th Street.
• 5:20 pm, burglary to storage unit, 1300 block of N Oak Street.
• 8:06 pm, loud noise, 100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:22 pm, phone harassment, 600 block of W Central.
• 11:21 pm, overdose, N Central Boulevard.
Sunday, 9/25/2022:
North Bend
• 2:05 am, threats, 1700 block of Grant Street.
• 5:20 am, missing person, 2500 block of Clark Street.
• 9:02 am dispute, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 9:11 am, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:21 am, threats, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 1:31 pm, theft of services, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:13 pm, juvenile problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
Coos Bay
• 2:26 am, fight, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:13 am, phone harassment, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:03 am, hit and run accident, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:36 am, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:20 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of S Wall Street, 10:47 am, neighbor dispute, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 10:50 am, 38 year old female cited for theft II – 32 year old male cited for resisting arrest, escape III, false information to police and theft II. Also transported to Reedsport on a Reedsport Police warrant, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:00 am, threats, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 12:40 pm, disorderly conduct, Mingus Park.
• 12:54 pm, 59 year old female served by Eugene Police on a North Bend Police warrant and lodged at Lane County jail.
• 1:01 pm, water problem, 600 block of Ivy Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, cougar sighting, Nutwood and 11th Street.
• 3:44 pm, civil problem, 800 block of Kentucky Avenue.
• 4:14 pm, theft, 300 block of N Marple Street.
• 4:31 pm, panhandling, S 1st Street and E Johnson.
• 4:39 pm, 47 year old male charged with assault II and strangulation – lodged at Coos County jail, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
• 5:50 pm, phone harassment, 700 block of Fenwick Avenue.
• 6:08 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:35 pm, 56 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:16 pm, juvenile problem, 1500 block of N 20th Court.
• 7:43 pm, menacing, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 9:18 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of Anderson Avenue.
Monday, 9/26/2022:
North Bend
• 12:01 am, burglary, 900 block of Lewis Street.
• 9:10 am, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:01 am, fraud, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Arthur Street.
• 2:23 pm, non-injury accident, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 3:01 pm, 31 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:49 pm, domestic assault, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 6:16 pm, burglary, 1700 block of Meade Avenue.
• 6:43 pm, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:54 pm, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of Pine Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:01 am, 67 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 10th and Elrod.
• 12:49 am, civil problems, 200 block of 1st Avenue.
• 3:08 am, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Pacific Pride.
• 4:55 am, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 5:58 am, disturbance, 500 block of Puerto Vista Drive.
• 6:34 am, seized property, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 7:34 am, neighbor dispute, 100 block of S Wasson Street.
• 7:45 am, hit and run accident, 1900 block of Thompson.
• 7:54 am, theft, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 8:02 am, 44 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1100 block of 1st Street.
• 8:17 am, 26 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 8:59 am, 41 year old male cited for criminal mischief II, 300 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:43 am, threats, 1900 block of Timberline Drive.
• 9:57 am, 33 year old male cited for theft III, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 10:52 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:11 am, 34 year old male charged with violation restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
• 11:36 am, threats, John Topits Park.
• 12:03 pm, dispute, 700 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 12:07 pm, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:53 pm, threats, 200 block of 2nd Avenue.
• 1:07 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, 42 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and theft II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:35 pm, phone harassment, 1000 block of Crocker Street.
• 4:06 pm, 46 year old female charged with disorderly conduct II, theft II x3, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer – transported to Coos County jail.
• 4:39 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:57 pm, threats, 4th and Commercial.
• 5:33 pm, geese and chickens in driveway, 500 block of S 12th Street.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In