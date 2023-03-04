The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday 02/13:
North Bend
• 7:54 am, harassment/juvenile problem, 1500 block of 16th Street.
• 9:16 am, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Virginia.
• 10:06 am, theft from vehicle, Washington Avenue and Harrison.
• 11:52 am, Tillamook County Sheriff served 32 year old female on two North Bend Police warrants, 5900 block of Long Prairie Road.
• 12:22 pm, 44 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, Newmark and Edgewood.
• 4:00 pm, hit and run accident, Newmark and Broadway.
• 4:40 pm, criminal mischief, 2900 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 5:21 pm, fraud, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:32 pm, dispute, Thomas Street.
Coos Bay
• 5:48 am, prowler, 100 S Cammann Street.
• 7:46 am, disorderly conduct, Anderson and S 2nd Street.
• 7:53 am, dispute, N 2nd Street and Commercial.
• 8:22 am, 38 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:36 am, unlawful entry in motor vehicle, 800 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 9:29 am, 56 year old male served on a warrant, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:39 am, criminal mischief, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 10:43 am, civil problem, 200 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 12:01 pm, burglary, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 12:14 pm, hit and run accident, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 1:34 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 2:40 pm, theft of items, 600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:43 pm, burglary, 400 block of N 4th Street.
• 7:24 pm, threats, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 8:32 pm, dispute, Thomas St.
• 9:06 pm, theft of keys, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 9:11 pm, vehicle into a tree, Lakeshore and Morrison
Coquille
• 9:04 am, civil problem, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 11:31 am, dispute, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 8:56 pm, 70 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 9:59 pm, 49 year old female transported to Coos County jail for criminal trespass, resisting, attempted assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct II, 200 block of Highway 42.
Tuesday 02/14:
North Bend
• 3:28 am, 36 year old male cited on warrants, Highway 101 mile post 234.
• 4:23 pm, 24 year old male cited on two warrants, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:08 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:16 am, hit and run accident, 1700 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, theft from vehicle, 2100 block of Broadway Street.
• 4:29 pm, hit and run accident, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:40 pm, prowler, 1400 block of Union Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:49 am, 37 year old male arrested on warrant, 100 block of N 4th Street
• 2:56 am, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 3:53 am, 36 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of California Street.
• 4:54 am, 24 year old cited on two warrants, 800 block of California Street.
• 5:15 am, 30 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Newmark.
• 6:57 am, 41 year old female served on a warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:29 am, 38 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 11:23 am, theft, 600 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:19 pm, 46 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 4th and Hall.
• 1:37 pm, theft, 200 block of S 5th Street.
• 2:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 2:46 pm, threats, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:00 pm, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Lakeshore and Taylor.
• 4:06 pm, harassment, 2200 block of Woodland Drive.
• 4:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 6:33 pm, violation of restraining order, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 9:54 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:59 pm, 42 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for 181 counts violation of restraining order, 1800 block of Meade Avenue.
• 10:14 pm, 38 year old female cited on criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 11:32 pm, 41 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail for resisting arrest and interfering with police, 200 block of S 7th St.
Coquille
• 9:05 pm, minor in possession of marijuana, Alder and 3rd.
Wednesday 02/15:
North Bend
• 6:29 am, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:08 am, domestic assault, 12th Street and Marion St.
• 9:19 am, hit and run accident, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:27 am, vehicle entered/backpack taken, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:40 am, vehicle /items taken, 2600 block of 11th St.
• 11:12 am, runaway juvenile, 2100 block of State Street.
• 11:58 am, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Street.
• 12:45 pm, harassment, 2700 block of Stanton Avenue.
• 3:46 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail for 2 counts of menacing, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:46 pm, threats, 1600 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 7:53 pm, neighbor dispute, 800 block of Vermont Street.
• 9:31 pm, 45 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
• 11:48 pm, theft, Union and Washington.
Coos Bay
• 1:03 am, theft of cell phone, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 1:59 am, theft of items from porch, S 4th and Johnson.
• 2:40 am, 35 year old male cited on warrant, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:52 am, criminal mischief, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:14 am, 59 year old male transported to Coos County jail on three counts of violation restraining order, 3400 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 8:24 am, threats, 8th and Central.
• 9:40 am, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 11:20 am, assault, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 11:20 am, 23 year old female cited for criminal mischief II, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, fraud, 900 block of S 1st Street.
• 12:48 pm, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, S Empire and Fulton.
• 2:12 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:54 pm, 23 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for probation violation, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:54 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Lakeshore and Seabreeze.
• 3:58 pm, theft, 1200 block of N 8th Street.
• 4:32 pm, juvenile problem, 800 block of S Empire Blvd.
• 4:34 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann St.
• 4:57 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of W Ingersoll Ave.
• 4:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 5:03 pm, hit and run accident, 600 block of N Front Street.
• 7:42 pm, theft of bicycle, 1000 block of Anderson Ave.
• 7:50 pm, neighbor dispute, 200 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:36 pm, barking dog, 600 block of S 9th Street.
• 11:03 pm, threats, 700 block of Koos Bay Blvd.
Coquille
• 1:03 am, recovered stolen property/theft of cell phone, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 10:20 am, juvenile problem, 1300 block of N Gould St.
• 10:42 pm, violation of restraining order, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 8:26 am, juvenile problem, 100 block of Wilson Canyon Lane.
• 2:18 pm, fraud, 3100 block of Longwood Drive.
Thursday 02/16:
North Bend
• 9:08 am, theft, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road.
• 9:20 am, fraud, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:04 pm, misuse of 911, 1400 block of Airport Lane.
• 1:51 pm, threats, 93600 block of Viking Lane.
• 1:57 pm, 37 year old male transported to Coos County jail for assault IV domestic, two counts of strangulation, domestic menacing and interfering with making a report, 2200 block of Marion St.
• 7:38 pm, burglary, 900 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:42 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Broadway and Newmark.
• 8:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 9:41 pm, threats, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 11:32 pm, loud noise, 700 block of Connecticut Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:06 am, civil problem, 200 block of N Wasson Street.
• 8:57 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 2nd Street.
• 9:36 am, civil problem, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 11:22 am, minor in possession of marijuana, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:01 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:22 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail for burglary II, theft of services and possession of burglary tools/49 year old male transported to Coos County jail for burglary II, theft of services, theft II and possession of burglary tools, 1000 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 3:18 pm, unlawful possession of marijuana, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 7:41 pm, 46 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Grocery Outlet.
• 7:55 pm, fraudulent use of EBT card, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:06 pm, 36 year old male lodged at Coos County jail for robbery II, theft III and resisting arrest, 2nd and Central.
• 9:53 pm, loud noise, 1400 block of Juniper Avenue.
• 10:59 pm, 57 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest and Illinois.
• 11:57 pm, shots fired, 500 block of Fulton Avenue.
Coquille
• 9:21 am, disorderly conduct, 70 block of W 3rd Street.
• 1:19 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 2:49 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
Reedsport
• 10:36 pm, noise complaint, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Friday 02/17:
North Bend
• 1:46 am, prowler, 1500 block of Johnson Street.
• 7:15 am, 24 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Commercial.
• 7:41 am, 25 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Virginia and Meade.
• 12:03 pm, 45 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 12:24 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 2:10 pm, neighbor dispute, 2400 block of Broadway Ct.
• 5:34 pm, pursuit, Union and Virginia.
• 6:35 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 9:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 7:49 am, dispute, 500 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 9:48 am, animal abuse, Ocean and Central.
• 10:44 am, forgery on check, 200 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:47 am, drinking unlicensed premises, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:13 pm, domestic assault, 2700 block of N 15th Street.
• 1:36 pm, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:57 pm, disturbance, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 3:46 pm, stolen vehicle, 200 block of Wall Street.
• 4:21 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief I and disorderly conduct II, Lower Empire Lakes.
• 4:49 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 600 block of S 9th St.
• 7:03 pm, threats, 200 block of LaClair Street.
• 7:19 pm, disturbance, 1900 block of N 7th.
Coquille
• 2:42 pm, disturbance, 400 block of Elm Street.
Reedsport
• 1:51 am, disturbance, Reedsport Post Office.
• 8:29 am, trespassing, 7-Eleven.
• 12:42 pm, animal problem, 200 block of N 20th Street.
• 12:48 pm, civil dispute, Riverbend Mobile Resort.
Saturday 02/18:
North Bend
• 8:01 am, civil problem, 1400 block of Bay Street.
• 11:44 am, assault, 2100 block of Jackson Street.
• 1:19 pm, theft, 2300 block of 14th Street.
• 2:36 pm, 50 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two Coos Bay Police warrants and two North Bend Police warrants, Commercial and Myrtle.
• 3:05 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, dispute, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:21 pm, dog complaint, 3200 block of Tremont Ave.
• 6:56 pm, fraud, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 11:25 pm, disorderly conduct, 2300 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:50 am, civil problem, Washington Avenue.
• 7:53 am, 56 year old female, Johnson Rock and Highway 101.
• 8:51 am, criminal mischief, 800 block of S 11th Street.
• 11:39 am, 41 year old male cited result of accident, 4th and Anderson.
• 12:30 pm, hit and run accident, Curtis and Broadway.
• 12:56 pm, juvenile problem, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 1:32 pm, burglary, 400 block of N 4th Street.
• 2:34 pm, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 3:52 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:45 pm, threats, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:29 pm, threats, 200 block of Shoneman Street.
• 9:15 pm, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 300 block of D St.
• 9:43 pm, Corvallis Police served female subject on Coos Bay Police warrant, 100 block of NW 5th Street.
Coquille
• 7:56 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of N Baxter Street.
• 1:17 pm, hit and run accident, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
Reedsport
• 2:59 pm, trespassing, 2000 block of Elm Ave.
Sunday 02/19:
North Bend
• 12:54 am, 19 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Broadway.
• 1:24 am, loud noise, 700 block of Connecticut Ave.
• 2:32 am, 28 year old male and 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Hwy 101 mile post 234.
• 10:29 am, dispute, Everett and Virginia.
• 12:52 pm, burglary, 2100 block of Union Ave.
• 1:21 pm, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ohio and Sherman.
• 1:37 pm, 20 year old male cited on warrant, Union and Washington.
• 2:40 pm, dispute, Troy and Pony Creek.
• 4:26 pm, dispute, 2400 block of Sherman Ave.
• 5:18 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California St.
• 5:24 pm, disorderly conduct, 2100 block of Wall Street.
• 8:12 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Qaxas Heights.
• 10:12 pm, threats, 2200 Pony Creek Road.
• 11:21 pm, intoxicated subject, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:17 am, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:38 am, fraud, 2700 block of 34th Street.
• 11:34 am, stalking, 700 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 11:59 am, 51 year old female transported to Multnomah County jail on warrant, 1100 block of SW 2nd Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, runaway juvenile, 700 block of S Cammann Street.
• 12:48 pm, burglary, 500 block of N Johnson Ave.
• 1:59 pm, narcotics investigation, 3200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 2:59 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 3:28 pm, civil problem, 200 block of S 5th Street.
• 4:32 pm, Curry County served male subject on North Bend Police warrant, 29800 Ellensburg Avenue.
• 5:27 pm, disturbance, 400 block of S Morrison St.
• 7:56 pm, dispute, S Marple and Pacific.
• 8:15 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 9:04 pm, civil problem, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 10:57 pm, dispute, 100 block of D Street.
• 11:00 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Devereux Center.
• 11:31 pm, dispute, 800 block of S Broadway St.
Coquille
• 8:48 am, theft of trailer, 900 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 2:05 pm, civil problem, 1200 block of Shelley Rd.
• 5:32 pm, disorderly conduct, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
• 10:12 pm, dispute, 1100 block of N Folsom Street.
