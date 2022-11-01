The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Sunday 10/123:
North Bend
• 12:10 am, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Grant Street.
• 12:57 am, assault, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:53 pm, 32 year old female transported to Coos County jail on North Bend Police warrant, 1900 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:24 am, threats, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:02 pm, vehicle entered and items taken/25 year old male, 1700 block of Waite Street.
Coos Bay
• 12:12 am, 48 year old male cited on Medford Police warrant, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:14 am, prowler, 1800 block of Thomas Street.
• 12:37 am, 58 year old male cited for disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 1:17 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:29 am, 45 year old female cited for driving while suspended, N Bayshore Drive and Motel 6.
• 3:37 am, disorderly conduct, Central Avenue and N 12th Street.
• 10:37 am, 56 year old male transported to Coos County jail on burglary II, theft of services, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief III and criminal trespass II, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 12:17 pm, juvenile with knife, 800 block of D Street.
• 1:40 pm, 52 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Flanagan and Madison.
• 1:54 pm, dispute, 1200 block of N Front Street.
• 2:16 pm, North Bend Police served 25 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant, Newmark and EZ Mart.
• 2:23 pm, child related, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 2:36 pm, subject shooting gel gun, Mingus Park.
• 2:59 pm, 38 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Wallace and Newmark.
• 3:43 pm, disorderly conduct, S 4th Street and Bennett Street.
• 4:16 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of Augustine Avenue.
• 4:39 pm, disturbance, Mingus Park.
• 5:09 pm, dispute, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 5:30 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 400 block of W Park Avenue.
• 6:11 pm, menacing, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 6:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 4th and Curtis.
• 6:54 pm, traffic hazard, Ocean and Highland.
• 8:57 pm, dispute, 2100 block of N 14th Street.
• 11:23 pm, loud music complaint, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:55 pm, 42 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Monday 10/24:
North Bend
• 1:26 am, dispute, 1600 block of Meade Street.
• 4:30 am, 46 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail on assault IV domestic, North Bend Police warrant and four Umatilla County Sheriff warrants, 2200 Broadway Avenue.
• 6:33 am, burglary of residence, 2100 block of McPherson.
• 8:42 am, stolen vehicle, 3200 block of Myrtle Street.
• 11:29 am, fraud, 2300 block of Clark Street.
• 11:43 am, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 14th and Everett.
• 1:48 pm, theft of gas, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:55 pm, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:22 pm, dog at large, North Bend soccer fields.
• 5:47 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 6:57 pm, criminal mischief, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:23 pm, 21 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, loud music, Newmark and Cammann.
• 1:02 am, 28 year old cited for criminal mischief II and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for DUII, 100 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 8:35 am, theft from vehicle, Park Avenue and N 2nd Street.
• 9:09 am, disorderly conduct, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:49 am, theft, 400 block of N Wall Street.
• 9:48 am, traffic hazard, 19th Street and Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:58 am, theft, 1600 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:07 am, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Morrison and Michigan.
• 10:13 am, traffic hazard, Newmark Avenue and Empire Boulevard.
• 11:21 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of S 5th St.
• 12:29 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann and Noble.
• 12:31 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 12:35 pm, theft from vehicle, 1500 block of N 19th Street.
• 1:17 pm, 26 year old male cited for theft III, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 2:18 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 200 block of Kruse Avenue.
• 4:05 pm, 50 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Salmon and Morrison.
• 4:41 pm, dead animal, Butler Road and Ocean Boulevard.
• 5:01 pm, threats, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 5:37 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 6:39 pm, 22 year old male transported to Coos County jail for assault III, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:11 pm, dispute, 1000 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, cougar sighting, 1300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 8:47 pm, 44 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, N Broadway.
• 8:47 pm, animal injured, 300 block of S 10th.
Coquille
• 11:41 am, shoplifter, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 1:39 pm, juvenile problem, 400 N Central Boulevard.
• 3:51 pm, water problem, 1100 block of N Dean Street.
• 6:21 pm, theft, 700 block of E 7th Street.
• 10:31 pm, 49 year old male cited for DUII, 900 block of N Central Boulevard.
Tuesday 10/25:
North Bend
• 1:09 am, loud noise, 2500 block of Commercial Street.
• 11:57 am, 46 year old male cited result of auto accident vs pedestrian, Broadway and Virginia.
• 12:18 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Pacific Street.
• 3:14 pm, 41 year old male released to Parole and Probation on Coos County Sheriff warrant, 3400 block of Ash Street.
• 8:30 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 8:46 pm, 39 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1900 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:50 pm, 31 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, Everett and Virginia.
Coos Bay
• 12:10 am, theft of services, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:03 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:53 am, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Radar.
• 7:10 am, theft from vehicle, 2nd Street and Central.
• 8:17 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 500 block of S Broadway Street.
• 8:21 am, narcotics investigation, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:46 am, threats, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 10:19 am, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Curtis Avenue.
• 11:30 am, family dispute, 900 block of Arago Avenue.
• 12:06 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:51 pm, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop, S Empire Boulevard and Fulton Avenue.
• 1:02 pm, 32 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 1:04 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 1:37 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
• 2:18 pm, 47 year old male cited on North Bend Police warrant, Oregon State Police.
• 3:22 pm, hit and run accident, Madison and Flanagan.
• 4:03 pm, 62 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Ocean and 34th.
• 4:14 pm, burglary, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:54 pm, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and Radar.
• 5:11 pm, 24 year old male cited con Clackamas County Sheriff warrant, 4th and Curtis.
• 6:48 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 10:34 pm, 28 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Bayshore and Anderson.
• 11:00 pm, North Bend Police served 31 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 11:05 pm, 31 year old male cited for offensive littering, 2100 block of Newmark Ave.
Coquille
• 3:57 pm, suspicious conditions, 700 block of E 7th Street.
• 3:58 pm, dog at large, N Elm and W 18th.
• 4:25 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
