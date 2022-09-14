The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 9/6/2022:
North Bend
5:08 am, Rossevelt new construction, possible theft in progress.
8:46 am, 2000 block of Broadway Avenue, possible attempted burglary to business.
10:51 am, Sheridan Avenue and Florida Street, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended and failure renew vehicle registration.
11:05 am, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, vehicle damaged and entered while parked at location.
12:06 pm, 3300 block of Sherman Avenue, recovered stolen property/theft.
12:07 pm, 2100 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident.
12:37 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, 30 year old male served on Coos Bay Police warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
12:43 pm, 2000 block of Myrtle Street, 42 year old female served on Coos Bay Police warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
1:51 pm, 2400 block of Maple Leaf Lane, 31 year old male cited on Linn County warrant.
2:08 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, theft from boat.
2:45 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, hit and run accident.
4:02 pm, Virginia and Taco Bell, 26 year old male charged with assault II. 57 year old male charged with assault I and unlawful use of weapon. Both transported to Coos County jail.
5:09 pm, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue, domestic assault.
6:51 pm, 1700 block of McPherson, possible theft.
8:24 pm, Chester and Lombard, 25 year old female cited for DUII.
9:08 pm, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, fraud.
11:59 pm, 1900 block of Union Avenue, loud noise.
Coos Bay
12:14 am, Ocean Boulevard near Highland, traffic hazard.
1:41 am, 200 block of S Wall Street, loud noise.
1:49 am, Noble and S Marple, 26 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
2:23 am, Wal Mart, 19 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
7:15 am, 100 block of S Wasson Street, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
10:15 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
10:54 am, Ocean Boulevard, theft.
11:54 am, 900 block of Fenwick Avenue, graffiti calls.
12:10 pm, 1400 block of Nutwood Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft.
2:32 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, animal neglect.
2:34 pm, Boardwalk deck, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
5:59 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, harassment.
7:32 pm, 800 block of Augustine Street, family dispute. 20 year old male cited for fail to register as sex offender.
8:35 pm, 200 block of Johnson Avenue, threats.
9:02 pm, 500 block of S 4th Street, threats.
10:16 pm, Silver Dollar, 57 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
10:28 pm, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter/counterfeit money.
11:02 pm, 800 block of S 5th Street, 35 year old male cited on two Coos Bay Police warrants.
Coquille
12:56 am, E 1st and N Adams, suspicious subject.
9:06 am, 100 block of N Birch Street, criminal trespass.
9:56 am, Highway 42 and Picture Valley Lane, 61 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
2:36 pm, Highway 42 and Garden Valley, 82 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
5:17 pm, Highway 42 mile post 15.5, 42 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
5:44 pm, 600 block of W Central Boulevard, child related.
6:54 pm, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue, family dispute.
8:03 pm, Subway, 79 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
10:27 pm, 70 block of E 1st Street, theft of gas.
Wednesday, 9/7/2022:
North Bend
3:34 am, 2100 block of Newmark Street, van with shattered window.
4:31 am, 2000 block of Monroe, prowler.
8:11 am, 3700 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of ring camera.
8:32 am, Pittam Loop, 65 year old male charged with reckless burning x 4 and transported to Coos County jail.
11:06 am, end of Colorado near airport, littering.
11:39 am, 2200 block of 16th Street, fire.
1:57 pm, 93500 Linton Lane, female subject cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant.
2:58 pm, 3000 block of Broadway Avenue, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
4:26 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, civil problem.
5:50 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, 35 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant.
6:21 pm, 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, violation of court order.
6:57 pm, Marion and 14th, dispute/warrant service. 47 year old transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
6:01 am, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard, 48 year old male cited on Albany warrant.
7:29 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, 44 year old female cited for criminal trespass.
9:42 am, 1200 block of N Front Street, stolen vehicle.
11:11 am, 200 block of Ingersoll Avenue, harassment and criminal trespass.
11:28 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue, 58 year old male charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
11:43 am, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, littering.
12:12 pm, 40 block of E Ingersoll Street, civil problem.
1:01 pm, 1600 block of N 17th Street, civil problem.
1:27 pm, 1400 block of Ocean Boulevard, theft from vehicle.
3:53 pm, 500 block of N Morrison, civil problem.
4:04 pm, 100 block of S Broadway Street, 62 year old male cited on disorderly conduct II.
6:12 pm, city lot near Chandler Building, theft of firearm from vehicle.
6:53 pm, Newmark and S Empire, line down.
6:54 pm, 100 block of Ingersoll Avenue, violation of restraining order.
6:57 pm, Newmark and S Schoneman, 48 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant and criminal trespass II.
7:38 pm, 900 block of E Street, phone harassment.
7:50 pm, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue, 44 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
Coquille
9:22 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
5:09 pm, N Folsom & E 1st, criminal trespass.
Thursday, 9/8/2022:
North Bend
6:23 am, 700 block of California Avenue, 43 year old male charged with assault IV domestic and transported to Coos County jail.
7:56 am, McPherson Avenue, traffic hazard.
8:38 am, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue, 47 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant. Additional charges of offensive littering and criminal trespass II. Subject transported to Reedsport jail.
11:15 am, 2100 block of Marion Avenue, threats.
12:50 pm, 1300 block of Bayview Avenue, dog bite.
6:00 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, shoplifter.
10:41 pm, 2600 block of Broadway, attempted theft of boat.
Coos Bay
8:20 am, Johnson and S 10th, 18 year old male cited results of traffic stop.
9:20 am, 3000 block of Tremont Street, Coquille Tribal Police served Coos Bay Police warrant. 35 year old male cited.
9:57 am, 50 Central Avenue, 28 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
10:35 am, S Broadway and Hall, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
11:00 am, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue, 62 year old male cited for disorderly conduct.
12:13 pm, 100 block of S 7th Street, juvenile problem.
12:16 pm, Highway 101 and Kruse, 30 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
12:27 pm, Highway 101 and Frontage Road, 28 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
12:58 pm, 900 block of Sanford Street, vicious dog.
1:05 pm, Troy Lane and Highway 101, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
1:25 pm, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard, 51 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
2:03 pm, 3400 block of Ocean Boulevard, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
2:12 pm, 4th Avenue and Milicoma, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
4:17 pm, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
5:22 pm, 600 block of W Central Avenue, littering.
7:20 pm, 200 block of Holland Street, 44 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
7:25 pm, 600 block of Central Avenue, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
7:46 pm, Highway 101 & Hall, threats.
8:49 pm, 4th and Goldon, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
8:59 pm, 900 block of S 2nd Street, 34 year old female cited on Curry County Sheriff warrant and PCS meth.
9:56 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Wallace, 46 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
10:00 pm, Libby and Lapping, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
10:44 pm, S Empire Boulevard and Noble, 40 year old male arrested on assault I, assault III, robbery I, robbery II, strangulation and theft I.
Coquille
2:05 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 am, 1000 block of W 11th Street, dog bark.
11:30 am, 400 block of N Central Boulevard, suspicious subject.
12:02 pm, 1700 block of N Fir Street, repossessed vehicle.
1:48 pm, 70 block of E 10th Street, neighbor dispute.
1:49 pm, Coquille area, fraud.
2:30 pm, 1200 block of W Central Boulevard, suspicious subject.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In