The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 03/06:
North Bend
• 8:49 am, 40 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 2300 block of Tremont Ave.
• 9:14 am, dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:29 am, 47 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, Virginia and Hamilton.
• 11:59 am, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and probation violation detainer, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:05 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II and probation violation detainer, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, theft of cameras, 2000 block of Public Square Center.
• 5:35 pm, 36 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Harris and Washington.
• 5:47 pm, civil problem, 1700 block of Waite Street.
• 7:17 pm, dispute, 2900 block of Ash Street.
• 9:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:51 am, dispute, 900 block of E Street.
• 7:07 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:18 am, dog at large, S Broadway and Johnson Ave.
• 7:45 am, animal neglect, 200 block of Hull Street.
• 9:51 am, 33 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Anderson and 10th Street.
• 11:37 am, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 12:26 pm, Albany Police served 44 year old on Coos Bay Police warrant, 1100 block of SE Jackson Street.
• 1:22 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of W Market Street.
• 1:40 pm, disorderly conduct, Bayshore and Front.
• 2:10 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:28 pm, dog at large, 800 block of S 1st Street.
• 2:44 pm, 47 year old male transported to Reedsport jail on disorderly conduct II and probation violation detainer, 1300 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 2:54 pm, civil problem, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 3:22 pm, 43 year old female cited for theft II and criminal trespass II/57 year old male cited for theft III and criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, civil problem, 300 block of S 5th Street.
• 6:07 pm, theft of keys, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 6:48 pm, disorderly conduct, Michigan and Sunset School.
• 6:53 pm, elderly abuse, 1400 block of Highland Ave.
• 7:14 pm, theft, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 8:53 pm, Curry County Sheriff served 40 year old female on Coos Bay Police warrant, 29800 block of Ellensburg Ave.
• 10:05 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic harassment, 700 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:27 pm, loud noise, Wallace Street.
Coquille
• 1:40 pm, burglary, 60 block of W 2nd Street.
Tuesday 03/07:
North Bend
• 9:46 am, dispute, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:11 am, loud noise, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:46 pm, theft, 1700 block of Lincoln Street.
• 2:19 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 3:05 pm, ID theft, 1900 block of Channel Street.
• 3:51 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 4:32 pm, 44 year old male transported to Coos County jail for to counts criminal trespass II and probation violation, 1900 block of McPherson Ave.
Coos Bay
• 12:33 am, 61 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Morrison and Salmon.
• 4:57 am, 42 year old female cited for disorderly conduct II, S Broadway Street and Anderson Avenue.
• 6:49 am, 29 year old male and 42 year old female cited result of violation city code, Empire Lakes/John Topits Pk.
• 7:17 am, 41 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Ivy Hills.
• 12:06 pm, Bend Police arrested 44 year old male on warrant and lodged in Deschutes County jail, 500 block of NE 15th Street.
• 12:09 pm, 30 year old cited result of traffic stop, Broadway and Ingersoll.
• 1:34 pm, 27 year old male transported to Coos County jail for probation violation, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 2:05 pm, 82 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Koos Bay and Teakwood.
• 2:58 pm, 31 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 3:04 pm, burglary to storage unit, 200 block of E Lockhart.
• 3:55 pm, injured animal, Commercial and 13th.
• 5:00 29 year old male lodged in Coos County jail on a warrant, theft II, criminal trespass II and two counts of theft I, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:23 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1000 block of Newmark Ave.
• 8:38 pm, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and LaClair.
• 8:53 pm, disorderly conduct, Woodland Drive and Ocean Blvd.
Coquille
• 9:04 am, dispute, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 12:41 pm, harassment, 300 block of N Central Blvd.
• 3:59 pm, theft of bike, weedeater and cans, 1100 block of N Baxter Street.
• 5:19 pm, 18 year old transported to Coos County jail for violation of restraining order.
Reedsport
• 2:04 pm, animal problem, 2200 block of Arthur Drive.
• 3:36 pm, trespassing, Fir Grove Motel.
• 7:40 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 8:38 pm, disturbance, COHO RV Park and Marina.
Wednesday 03/08:
North Bend
• 8:08 am, disorderly conduct, South Coast Hospice Thrift Store.
• 8:44 am, 33 year old male cited result of follow up, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:16 am, harassment, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:18 pm, theft from vehicle, 3500 block of Chester Street.
• 4:15 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2300 block of Colorado Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, disorderly conduct, 2200 block of Newmark St.
Coos Bay
• 6:27 am, 46 year old female cited result of casual contact, Hemlock and Red Lion.
• 8:31 am, fraud, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:54 am, theft, 100 block of S Broadway Street.
• 11:32 am, theft, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 11:45 am, 44 year old male cited on two warrants, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 12:26 pm, located wanted subject, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 12:34 pm, male subject transported to Coos County jail on warrants, ID theft x2 felon possession restricted weapon, Ocean Boulevard and N 19th Street.
• 3:05 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, chip pile.
• 4:09 pm, 23 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest Boulevard and Minnsota.
• 4:57 pm, fraudulent use of food stamp card, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:13 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of N Bayshore Dr.
• 6:18 pm, harassment, 100 block of D Street.
• 6:38 pm, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, trespass I and theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:09 pm, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 2400 block of Woodland Drive.
• 10:56 pm, 22 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest and Minnesota.
Reedsport
• 9:54 am, animal problem, Hahn Park.
• 11:42 am, harassment, Riverside Manor.
Thursday 03/09:
North Bend
• 10:45 am, male subject transported to Coos County jail on theft I, criminal mischief II and criminal trespass, 2100 block of Staton Avenue.
• 11:18 am, recovered stolen property, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:21 pm, animal complaint, 2200 block of Meade Street.
• 3:47 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Union Avenue.
• 4:02 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:36 pm, civil problem, 2100 block of Sherman Ave.
Coos Bay
• 3:20 am, 60 year old male served on two warrants, 4th and Anderson.
• 8:51 am, theft from vehicle, 2300 block of N 19th Street.
• 9:43 am, theft, 300 block of S 2nd Street.
• 10:14 am, 29 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II and resisting arrest.
• 11:53 am, theft of bike, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 12:16 pm, located wanted subject, 1900 block of N 7th Street.
• 1:17 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 1:53 pm, family dispute, 700 block of F Street.
• 2:05 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 2:38 pm, theft, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:39 pm, 35 year old male cited on three warrants, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 4:14 pm, 35 year old male cited on theft III, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 5:40 pm, female subject transported to Coos County jail on theft II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 5:40 pm, theft from vehicle, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 11:43 pm, dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
Coquille
• 11:19 am, burglary, 400 block of W Central Blvd.
• 6:09 pm, criminal mischief, 100 block of N Birch Street.
Reedsport
• 7:22 am, stolen vehicle, 2600 block of Bowman Rd.
• 11:00 am, trespassing, Best Western.
• 1:34 pm, theft, 2200 block of Longwood.
Friday 03/10:
North Bend
• 1:58 am, criminal mischief, 900 block of Montana Ave.
• 5:35 am, theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:42 am, burglary, 1700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:51 am, theft of bike, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:13 am, dog at large, Connecticut and Sherman.
• 8:01 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Maple Street.
• 9:26 am, harassment, 2200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 11:09 am, theft, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:44 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 12:52 pm, disorderly conduct, 2500 block of Broadway Ave.
• 4:36 pm, threats, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:29 pm, minor in possession liquor, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:31 am, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Dr.
• 7:39 am, theft, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 9:20 am, burglary, 1400 block of Redwood Avenue.
• 12:48 pm, harassment, 130 block of S Cammann Street.
• 12:51 pm, Curry County served 36 year old female on Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 1:08 pm, 64 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 4th and Lockhart.
• 1:14 pm, animal neglect, 1000 block of S 4th Street.
• 4:42 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of Hall Ave.
• 4:57 pm, civil problem, 1100 block of Coos River Hwy.
• 7:44 pm, 83 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 1200 block of Ocean Blvd.
• 9:32 pm, harassment, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
Coquille
• 8:33 am, violation of restraining order, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
• 9:25 am, juvenile issue, Coquille High School.
Saturday 03/11:
North Bend
• 4:08 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Virginia Ave.
• 8:59 am, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Montana Ave.
• 9:02 am, disorderly conduct, 3200 block of Broadway Ave.
• 10:12 am, theft, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 11:55 am, 34 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Montana and Union.
• 12:01 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 3:16 pm, 20 year old male lodged in Coos County jail on warrant, resisting arrest, escape and false info, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 4:57 pm, shoplifter, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:21 pm, dog at large, Sherman and Newmark.
• 8:37 pm, 30 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Lombard and A Street.
• 9:47 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and Sherman Ave.
• 11:19 pm, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Florida.
Coos Bay
• 1:38 am, disturbance, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 2:23 am, 31 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Noble and Cammann.
• 8:43 am, located missing person, 600 block of Central Ave.
• 10:47 am, 45 year old female cited after traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
• 12:16 pm, theft from vehicle, 1000 block of S 1st St.
• 1:41 pm, fight, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:45 pm, juvenile problem, 200 block of S Schoneman.
• 3:53 pm, ID theft, 400 block of N Marple Street.
• 4:17 pm, 44 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Broadway.
• 4:45 pm, 35 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Cedar and State.
• 4:49 pm, dispute/threats, Englewood Market.
• 4:49 pm, dog at large, Bayshore and Date.
• 5:53 pm, 1600 block of Maxwell Road.
• 7:54 pm, 45 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic assault IV, 1200 block of Newmark Ave.
• 10:31 pm, 47 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1100 block of Evans Blvd.
Coquille
• 10:50 pm, dog at large, N Central and 5th.
• 12:55 pm, 47 year old female cited on warrant, 200 block of E 2nd Street.
Reedsport
• 10:13 am, animal problem, Barrone Park.
• 5:02 pm, civil dispute, 500 block of Regents Place.
• 11:22 pm, fire, 900 block of Clearlake Avenue.
Sunday 03/12:
North Bend
• 12:07 am, 25 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Michigan.
• 3:08 am, 35 year old cited for driving while suspended, 3100 block of Broadway Ave.
• 3:30 am, located wanted subject, 1900 block of Virginia Ave.
• 4:06 am, 64 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:39 am, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Virginia Ave.
• 11:42 am, dispute, 1800 block of 14th Street.
• 11:58 am, 47 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
• 2:15 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 1700 block of Newmark Street.
• 4:37 pm, criminal mischief, 1500 block of Maple Street.
• 6:02 pm, juvenile problem, Montana and Maple Leaf Ln.
• 6:56 pm, theft, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 7:09 pm, 43 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman and Union.
• 7:36 pm, 39 year old male cited result of traffic stop, Newmark and Cedar.
Coos Bay
• 12:15 am, burglary, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 6:05 am, loud noise, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 8:03 am, 50 year old male lodged Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:39 am, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Noble and S Empire Boulevard.
• 12:26 pm, domestic assault, 800 block of John Avenue.
• 2:09 pm, 48 year old male cited on warrant, 4th and Hall.
• 2:56 pm, drinking unlicensed premises, Mingus Park Skate Park.
• 2:15 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 800 block of California Ave.
• 6:19 pm, domestic harassment, 300 block of Ackerman Ave.
• 7:27 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, Cedar and Kinney.
• 11:37 pm, 45 year old female cited on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 3:41 pm, neighbor dispute, 900 block of N Dean Street.
• 5:44 pm, criminal mischief, 900 block of N Dean Street.
