The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 11/27:
North Bend
• 3:50 am, disorderly conduct, Broadway and Inland.
• 4:11 am, disorderly conduct, Inland and Broadway.
• 5:48 am, disorderly conduct, Virginia and Christmas tree lot.
• 6:09 am, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Newmark Street.
• 8:29 am, barking dog, 3700 block of Spruce Street.
• 1:12 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 3:41 pm, 36 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 2200 block of Newmark Street.
• 10:18 pm, misuse of 911, Commercial and Pine.
Coos Bay
• 12:00 am, fight, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:28 am, theft, 1100 block of 1st Street.
• 3:26 am, civil problem, 200 block of N 2nd Court.
• 7:16 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 8:33 am, threats, 1100 block of Crocker Street.
• 9:46 am, threats, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:28 am, line down, Coos River Highway and 12th Avenue.
• 12:50 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Benton County Sheriff.
• 1:43 pm, 40 year old male transported to Reedsport jail for probation violation, 400 block of S 4th Street.
• 2:33 pm, animal complaint, Empire Lakes John Topits Park.
• 3:51 pm, criminal mischief to vehicle, 900 block of Montgomery Avenue.
• 4:27 pm, dispute, 1200 block of Yew Street.
• 4:31 pm, Curry County Sheriff served 40 year old male on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue.
• 4:50 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, Catching Slough Road.
• 5:18 pm, disturbance, 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 6:22 pm, animal abuse, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:29 pm, hit and run accident, 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive.
• 6:30 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and S Schoneman.
• 6:37 pm, dispute, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 6:42 pm, Reedsport Police served 24 year old female on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 100 block of N 4th Street.
• 10:14 pm, 31 year old male cited for driving while suspended, N Bayshore and Birch.
• 10:15 pm, 33 year old female cited result of traffic stop, 400 block of Madison Street.
• 10:31 pm, dispute, 500 block of N Marple Street.
• 11:37 pm, threats/noise complaint, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
Coquille
• 12:21 am, 58 year old male cited for DUII, 3rd and Baxter.
• 10:50 am, traffic hazard, Highway 42 mile post 13.
• 6:55 pm, violation of restraining order, 1000 block of W 12th Street.
Reedsport
• 8:40 am, trespassing, 200 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 9:05 am, trespassing, Safeway.
Monday 11/28:
North Bend
• 3:53 am, 20 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Michigan and Sherman.
• 5:18 am, water problem, 3700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 7:34 am, dog at large/vicious dog, 2100 block of Everett Avenue.
• 7:43 am, dispute, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 8:22 am, civil problem, 1600 block of Arthur Street.
• 9:03 am, 32 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 2800 block of Oak Street.
• 1:23 pm, burglary, 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 1:26 pm, theft of fuel, 3400 block of Oak Street.
• 1:30 pm, civil problem, 2500 block of 13th Street.
• 2:35 pm, dispute, Cedar and KFC.
• 2:49 pm, located runaway juvenile, Broadway Street.
• 3:53 pm, theft of propane tanks, 2600 block of Cedar Street.
• 4:31 pm, elderly abuse, 2400 block of Stephanie Lane.
• 6:14 pm, traffic hazard, 1700 block of Hamilton.
• 6:53 pm, criminal mischief, Oak Street Park.
• 7:53 pm, harassment, 2100 block of Harrison Street.
• 8:28 pm, dispute, 2200 block of Everett Avenue.
• 9:49 pm, loud noise, 3600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Coos Bay
• 2:13 am, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Oneills and H Street.
• 2:32 am, 33 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 93700 block of Newport Lane.
• 7:30 am, dead deer, 2800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 8:09 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1800 block of N 6th Street.
• 8:40 am, 48 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:20 am, theft of bike, 700 block of N 14th Street.
• 10:43 am, dispute, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:46 am, dog at large, Minnesota and Dakota.
• 12:20 pm, criminal mischief/theft of fuel, 400 block of N Broadway Street.
• 12:37 pm, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Newmark and Morrison.
• 12:58 pm, 31 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 1:41 pm, 54 year old female cited for harassment, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:15 pm, civil problem, 200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 3:32 pm, violation of restraining order, 800 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 3:43 pm, Douglas County served 35 year old male on two Coos Bay Police warrants, 1000 block of SE Douglas Avenue.
• 4:29 pm, harassment, 300 block of Harbor View Drive.
• 5:33 pm, 35 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, Lockhart Avenue and Pacific Power.
• 6:47 pm, runaway juvenile, 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue.
• 7:33 pm, runaway juvenile, 900 block of S 7th Street.
• 7:47 pm, shoplifter, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:28 pm, 22 year old male cited result of traffic stop, N Bayshore Drive and Front Street.
• 10:35 pm, 60 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant and North Bend Police warrant, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
Coquille
• 3:35 am, family dispute, 1200 block of Shelley Road.
• 4:23 am, stolen vehicle, N Irving and 2nd.
• 6:29 am, 38 year old male arrested and transported to Coos County jail result of follow up, E 1st Street.
• 1:15 pm, harassment, 100 block of N Dean Street.
• 6:02 pm, 35 year old female cited result of non-injury accident, 700 block of E Highway 42.
• 8:48 pm, civil issue, 100 block of N Dean Street.
Reedsport
• 5:05 pm, theft, Sunrise Shop N Save.
Tuesday 11/29:
North Bend
• 12:42 am, traffic hazard, Tremont Avenue.
• 4:30 pm, fight, 1400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 5:08 am, 23 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Sherman Avenue and Commercial Street.
• 8:07 am, harassment/dispute, 1600 block of Arthur Street.
• 8:31 am, violation of restraining order, 1800 block of Monroe Street.
• 8:42 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3200 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 9:13 am, harassment/dispute 2200 block of Meade Avenue.
• 9:47 am, dispute, Newmark and Pine.
• 11:26 am, fraud, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:15 pm, theft from vehicle, 1500 block of E Airport Way.
• 3:18 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Everett Avenue.
• 5:11 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Broadway.
• 5:49 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 11:11 pm, located wanted subject, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 2:47 am, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on probation violation detainer for Coos County Parole and Probation, 1000 block of S 10th Street.
• 4:48 am, 48 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Flanagan Avenue and Madison Street.
• 7:15 am, 24 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, 800 block of S 4th Street.
• 7:18 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:30 am, runaway juvenile, 800 block of Date Street.
• 9:24 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 11:07 am, missing person, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:40 am, theft, 200 block of S Marple Street.
• 1:04 pm, juvenile problem, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 2:38 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S 10th.
• 2:54 pm, minor in possession marijuana, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:32 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order, Anderson and 4th Street.
• 4:19 pm, shoplifter, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 4:25 pm, theft, 700 block of Marshall Avenue.
• 4:40 pm, phone harassment, 400 block of N Empire Boulevard.
• 6:24 pm, intoxicated subject, 2700 block of N 15th Court.
• 7:41 pm, prowler, 2900 block of Knott Terrace.
• 9:27 pm, assault, 1200 block of S 2nd Street.
• 10:00 pm, family dispute, 2700 block of N 15th Court.
Coquille
• 11:26 am, theft, E 1st Street.
• 12:02 pm, disturbance, 800 block of SE 1st Avenue.
• 5:06 pm, dog at large, 900 block of E 5th Street.
Reedsport
• 1:28 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Winchester Avenue.
• 10:05 am, theft, Sunrise Shop N Save.
• 10:16 am, animal problem, Shear Design.
• 3:41 pm, phone harassment, Fullhart Insurance.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In