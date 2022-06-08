Police Blotter

Tuesday 5/31:
North Bend
• 7:41 am 1900 block of Newmark Street, burn complaint/arson. A 27 year old male was charged with arson II, criminal trespass II, escape III, resisting arrest, and PV. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 7:45 am, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II in lieu of custody.
• 12:14 pm, 500 Central Avenue, located wanted subject/warrant service. A 64 year old was cited on Coos County Sheriff Office warrant.
• 1:15 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 32 year old male was cited on Coos Bay Police Department warrant and additional charge of criminal trespass II.
• 2:04 pm, 900 block of S 1st Street, criminal trespass/warrant service. A 44 year old female was cited on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.
Coquille
• 8:38 am, 5th Street Park, graffiti.
• 9:55 pm, 100 block of E 1st Street, dog at large and out in traffic.
Reedsport
• 2:40 am, 800 block of Juniper Avenue, theft.
• 8:07 am, Les Schwab Tire Center, trespassing.
• 2:17 pm, McKay’s, criminal mischief.
• 2:46 pm, Woodland Apartments, civil dispute.
• 3:19 pm, 2700 block of Frontage Road, theft.
• 3:53 pm, 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue, juvenile problem.
• 4:11 pm, 2700 block of Frontage Road, domestic disturbance.
• 10:24 pm, Lions Park, theft.
Wednesday 6/01:
North Bend
• 12:37 am, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, suspicious circumstances in vehicle/warrant service. A 43 year old male was cited on Coos Bay Police Department warrant.
• 1:56 am, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue, warrant service. A 43 year old female was cited for Coos County Sheriff Office warrant.
Coos Bay
• 8:48 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, shoplifter/warrant service. A 39 year old male was cited on Del Norte (CA) warrant.
• 1:05 pm, Bayshore and Market, warrant service/driving while suspended. A 61 year old male was cited.
• 8:01 80 block of E Hall Avenue, theft from vehicle.
Coquille
• 7:37 am, 900 block of E 5th Street, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was charged with theft III and criminal trespass. Subject was transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• 7:40 am, Bowman Road, theft.
• 8:51 am, Laurel Avenue and Highway 101, hit and run.
• 9:21 am, Don’s Mainstreet Diner, burglary.
• 4:45 pm, 800 block of Rowe Street, civil dispute.
• 5:51 pm, E Railroad Avenue, theft.
Thursday 6/02:
North Bend
• 2:35 pm, 2200 Inland Drive, warrant service. A 23 year old male was cited on a Clackamas County warrant.
Coos Bay
• 7:44 am, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident. A 23 year old male was cited.
• 7:59 am, 500 block of S 4th Street, park violation. Vehicle parked blocking entrance into parking lot. Towed.
• 10:46 am, 200 block of SE 10th Avenue, warrant service. Hillsboro Police Department served Coos Bay Police Department warrant on a 47 year old female.
• 12:13 pm, 900 block of Central Avenue, criminal mischief. Theft of gas from vehicle. Report taken for criminal mischief.
• 2:47 pm, 1100 block of SW 3rd Avenue, warrant service. Multnomah County jail served Coquille Police Department warrant. A 33 year old male was lodged at Multnomah County jail.
• 5:13 pm, 100 block of S Broadway Street, counterfeit money.
• 6:08 900 block of S 7th Street, accident/dispute/DUII. A 24 year old male was charged with DUII.
Coquille
• 11:18 am, 200 block of N Baxter Street, warrant service. Coquille Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant. A 27 year old male was cited.
• 3:43 pm, 86900 North Bank Lane, follow up/arrest. A 64 year old female was cited for criminal trespass 2nd degree and theft of services.
• 7:50 1500 W Central Boulevard, minor in possession of liquor/consumption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In