The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 3/4/2022:
North Bend
· At 8:01 am, police responded to the 1800 block of Sherman Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 30 year old male was cited.
· At 11:11 am, police responded to the 700 block of Tower Street after report of mail theft.
· At 4:26 pm, police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of theft of medication.
Coos Bay
· At 6:16 am, police responded to the location of S 7th Street and Curtis Ave after report of criminal trespassing. A 46 year old female was cited.
· At 10:42 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Ave after report of fraudulent use of a credit card.
· At 11:30 am, police responded to the location of S 5th Street and Hall Ave after report of criminal mischief. A 45 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 6:15 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after report of theft from vehicle. Theft of license plate.
Coquille
· At 8:15 pm, police responded to the 900 block of E 5th Street after report of disorderly conduct. Combative patient.
Reedsport
· At 1:29 pm, police responded to the Best Western after report of disorderly conduct.
· At 9:33 pm, police responded to the 2400 block of Arthur Drive after report of theft.
Saturday, 3/5/2022:
North Bend
· At 5:35 pm, police responded to the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue after report of minor in position of liquor.
· At 3:47 pm, police responded to the 3200 block of Sherman Avenue after report of mail theft.
Coos Bay
· At 1:12 pm, police responded to 700 block S Empire Boulevard after report of disorderly conduct. Subject in the roadway.
· At 11:34 am, police conducted a warrant service to the 1000 block of Newmark. A 32 year old male was cited.
· At 1:36 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of shoplifter. A 48 year old male was cited.
· At 2:13 pm, police responded to the 200 block of S Schoneman Street after report of bike theft.
· At 4:37 pm, police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue. A 30 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
· At 3:14 pm, police conducted a traffic stop in the 40 block of E Main. A 67 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 3:58 pm, police responded to the 600 block of N Collier Street after report of mail theft.
Reedsport
· At 2:40 am, police responded to the 1000 block of Scott Terrace after report of rape.
Sunday, 3/6/2022:
North Bend
· At 4:04 am, police conducted a warrant service in the location of Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue. A 30 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
· At 12:21 pm, police responded to Pony Village after report of road rage.
· At 10:33 pm, police recovered a stolen vehicle in the location of Kadora Lane and Highway 101. A 63 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
· At 6:06 am, police responded to the 700 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 24 year old male was cited.
· At 12:28 pm, police conducted a warrant service to the wooded area behind Wal Mart. A 29 year old female was cited.
· At 2:29 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 23 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 4:47 pm, police responded to the 500 block of S 4th Street after report of theft. A 47 year old male was cited.
· At 6:32 pm, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after report of criminal trespassing. A 30 year old male was cited.
Coquille
· At 7:21 pm, police conducted a warrant service in the 600 block of N Collier Street. A 55 year old female was cited.
Reedsport
· At 10:54 am, police responded to the Ace Hardware after report of theft.
· At 12:15 pm, police responded to the 7-Eleven after report of trespassing.
· At 8:15 pm, police responded to the 2700 block of Frontage Road after report of harassing phone calls.
Monday, 3/7/2022:
Reedsport
· At 10:26 am, police responded to the Safeway after report of animal problem.
· At 1:58 pm, police responded to the 7-Eleven after report of suspicious activity.
· At 3:19 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Arthur Drive after report of animal problem.
· At 5:36 pm, police responded to the Lower Umpqua Hospital after report of animal problem.
· At 10:20 pm, police responded to the Edgewood Apartments after report of harassment.
