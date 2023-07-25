The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 07/10:
North Bend
• 7:32 am, injured animal, 1700 block of Lincoln Street.
• 11:37 am, neighbor dispute, 1700 block of Hayes Street.
• 2:14 pm, fraud/email scam, 1300 block of Buckingham Street.
• 3:46 pm, animal complaint, 2100 block of Garfield.
• 8:05 pm, vehicle fire, Oak and State.
Coos Bay
• 12:13 am, animal complaint, 200 block of Park Avenue.
• 1:40 am, graffiti calls, N 10th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 2:04 am, located wanted subject, Woolridge and Newmark.
• 2:27 am, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:46 am, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:43 am, theft, 300 block of S Cammann Street.
• 5:30 am, located wanted subject, 300 block of LaClair Street.
• 6:23 am, 32 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on domestic harassment, 200 block of S Wall Street.
• 7:08 am, theft from vehicle, Thomas Avenue.
• 9:28 am, fraud, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:20 am, threats, 700 block of F Street.
• 12:00 pm, criminal mischief, Newmark and S Morrison.
• 12:22 pm, 34 year old male transported to Coos County jail, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 12:55 pm, animal neglect, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:30 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Norman.
• 2:59 pm, fraud, 800 block of Madison Street.
• 4:45 pm, disorderly conduct, Johnson Avenue and S 1st Street.
• 4:58 pm, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S Wall Street.
• 6:48 pm, burglary, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 7:52 pm, fraud, 500 block of 10th Avenue.
• 8:34 pm, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:46 pm, disorderly conduct, N Ackerman off Newmark.
• 9:55 pm, dispute, Ackerman and Newmark.
• 10:54 pm, disorderly conduct, 4th and Curtis.
Coquille
• 12:27 pm, family dispute, 900 block of N Collier Street.
• 4:33 pm, threats, 1500 block of N Hemlock Street.
Reedsport
• 10:11 am, domestic disturbance, 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
• 10:15 am, trespassing, 300 block of S 22nd Street.
• 2:39 pm, animal problem, Birch Avenue and 21st Street.
• 2:59 pm, animal problem, 2600 block of Greenbriar Street.
Tuesday 07/11:
North Bend
• 7:31 am, disorderly conduct, Tremont Avenue and chip pile.
• 8:11 am, ID theft, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:25 am, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Chester.
• 10:03 am, 26 year old male transported to Coos County jail on violation of restraining order, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 10:05 am, phone harassment, 3200 block of Pine Street,
• 10:23 am, juvenile problem, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 12:55 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on menacing, attempted assault II and probation violation, 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 1:55 pm, runaway juvenile, 3700 block of Spruce Street.
• 2:49 pm, fraud, 2300 block of Everett Street.
• 4:46 pm, vehicle fire, McCullough Bridge.
• 5:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:39 pm, located wanted subject, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 5:52 pm, 42 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 6:41 pm, misuse of 911, 1100 block of Lewis Street.
• 6:42 pm, juvenile problem, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 3:16 am, criminal mischief/unlawful entry into motor vehicle, Kruse and 5th.
• 6:39 am, theft, 1800 block of N 28th Court.
• 6:53 am, 48 year old male booked at Coos County jail on warrant and felon in possession of restricted weapon, 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.
• 9:38 am, fraud, 1900 block of 28th Street.
• 9:54 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:00 am, dog complaint, 1300 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 11:07 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:08 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 12:52 pm, hit and run, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:12 pm, fraud, 1900 block of Shorepines Drive.
• 2:15 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:06 pm, 25 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant and false information, 300 block of S Wasson Street.
• 3:34 pm, assault, Mingus Park.
• 3:46 pm, theft from vehicle, 500 block of S Wall Street.
• 4:35 pm, dispute, 200 block of Empire Boulevard.
• 4:57 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, resisting arrest and probation violation, N Central Boulevard and W 6th Street.
• 5:09 pm, located runaway, 500 block of S 4th Street.
• 5:14 pm, disorderly conduct, 900 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:04 pm, hit and run, 400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:50 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, S Wasson Street and Pacific Avenue.
• 8:28 pm, dispute, 100 block of N 14th Street.
• 8:43 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 8:54 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 9:26 pm, barking dog, 1800 block of Cottonwood Avenue.
• 10:21 pm, fraud, 1100 block of California Avenue.
Coquille
• 2:24 pm, 36 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass, 400 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 3:04 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 900 block of E 5th Street.
• 4:57 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, resisting arrest and probation violation, N Central Boulevard and W 6th Street.
Wednesday 07/12:
North Bend
• 8:08 am, theft, 1100 block of Newmark Street.
• 11:27 am, juvenile problem, 700 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 2:29 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3600 block of Inland Court.
• 5:36 pm, intoxicated subject, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 6:44 pm, juvenile problem, 1900 block of 19th.
Coos Bay
• 7:19 am, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Ocean and LaClair.
• 9:50 am, theft, 800 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:07 am, located stolen firearm, 100 block of N Wasson Street.
• 2:15 pm, 58 year old male cited on warrant, 400 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 2:44 pm, animal complaint, 800 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:47 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of S 4th Street.
• 3:12 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, dispute, Empire Lakes/John Topits Park.
• 4:24 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:06 pm, dispute, Fed Ex and woods.
• 9:37 pm, 58 year old female transported to Coos County jail on two warrants, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 10:24 pm, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on failure to report as a sex offender and resisting, 100 block of E Johnson Avenue.
Coquille
• 10:23 am, criminal mischief, 90 block of E 1st Street.
• 10:23 am, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 1:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 70 block of W Highway 42.
• 1:11 pm, harassment, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
• 1:11 pm, disorderly conduct, 96900 Highway 42S.
• 4:52 pm, dispute, 1200 block of W Central.
• 5:20 pm, threats, 800 block of E 10th Place.
• 7:58 pm, 47 year old male cited on warrant and drinking unlicensed premises, 300 block of W Highway 42.
• 8:40 pm, neighbor dispute, 700 block of N Birch Street.
