The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 6/24/2022:
North Bend
• 8:06 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, criminal mischief. Front window of business broken out. Report taken theft II, criminal mischief II.
• 11:51 am, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue, counterfeit money.
• 2:54 pm, 1800 block of Union Avenue, accident. Vehicle rolled into another vehicle.
Coos Bay
• 12:25 am, 800 block of Johnson Avenue, dog bite.
• 7:13 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of fuel.
• 11:52 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass. A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
Coquille
• 11:19 am, 100 block of E 1st Street, animal neglect. Dog locked in vehicle.
• 12:58 pm, 500 block of N Collier Street, civil problem.
Reedsport
• 3:58 am, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disorderly conduct.
• 2:02 pm, TRMF Smokes, trespassing.
• 4:59 pm, Umpqua Mobile Home Village, burglary.
• 9:38 pm, 300 block of Elm Avenue, domestic disturbance.
Saturday, 6/25/2022:
North Bend
• 3:19 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, male sleeping in driveway of parking lot. A 47 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 7:37 pm, Brussells, traffic hazard. Sinkhole in roadway/state department notified.
Coos Bay
• 2:56 pm, 500 block of Schetter Avenue, dog bite.
• 4:42 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft. A 36 year old female was cited for theft II.
• 6:25 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, menacing. A 29 year old male was charged with menacing, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, carring a concealed weapon, escape, felon in possession of a firearm and false information. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 7:27 pm, 500 block of N Cammann Street, dispute/violation of restraining order. A 43 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• 1:22 pm. Tides Inn Bar and Grill, criminal mischief.
• 4:32 pm, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, disorderly conduct.
• 5:51 pm, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, trespassing.
Sunday, 6/26/2022:
North Bend
• 1:19 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass. A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 5:17 2200 block of Newmark Street, theft of clothing from laundry.
• 8:31 pm, 800 block of Vermont Street, criminal trespass. A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 9:27 pm, 800 block of Vermont Avenue, criminal trespass. A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.
• 11:37 pm, McPherson and Vermont, dispute/criminal trespass. A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, menacing and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 12:12 am, 1800 block of N 7th Street, DUII. A 25 year old female was cited for DUII.
• 7:20 pm, 500 block of S Wasson Street, theft of garden bed.
Coquille
• 4:29 pm, 1000 block of N Collier Street, dispute.
• 7:53 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
• 10:05 pm, 200 block of W Main Street, dispute.
Reedsport
• 2:09 pm, 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, domestic disturbance.
• 5:17 pm, Chevron, disturbance.
Monday, 6/27/2022:
North Bend
• 6:44 am, Virginia Avenue and Pony Village, traffic signal malfunction.
• 10:29 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of tool box from vehicle.
• 4:09 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, dispute in parking lot.
• 5:52 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of gas from vehicle.
• 6:30 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, fraudulent use of credit card.
• 6:42 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, unattended child.
Coos Bay
• 10:05 am, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue, theft from vehicle.
• 12:11 pm, 300 block of Country Club Road, Eugene Police Department served a Coos Bay Police Department warrant. A 51 year old male is awaiting extradition from Eugene.
• 12:12 pm, 400 block of N Marple Street, rape.
• 1:35 pm, 100 block of Norman Avenue, assault.
• 4:06 pm, 100 block of E Hall Avenue, theft of services.
• 5:28 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft/criminal trespass. A 28 year old male was cited for theft III and criminal trespass II.
• 6:29 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, subject at police department to turn himself in for warrants. A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.
• 7:19 pm, 400 block of S Empire Boulevard, theft of plants.
• 7:40 pm, Madison and Maryland, juvenile on motorcycle with no helmet.
Coquille
• 5:42 am, West Main Street, criminal trespass.
• 6:01 am, 50 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass.
• 11:26 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
• 1:23 pm, 400 block of W Central Boulevard, theft.
Reedsport
• 9:09 am, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station, theft.
• 11:16 am, 200 block of Winchester Avenue, burglary.
• 11:56 am, S 22nd St and Alder Avenue, trespassing.
• 1:18 pm, Champion Park, theft.
• 8:41 pm, First Interstate Bank, disorderly conduct.
