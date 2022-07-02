Police Blotter

The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies.  All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty.  The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

Friday, 6/24/2022:

North Bend

  8:06 am, 2200 block of Newmark Street, criminal mischief.  Front window of business broken out.  Report taken theft II, criminal mischief II.

  11:51 am, 2400 block of Tremont Avenue, counterfeit money.

  2:54 pm, 1800 block of Union Avenue, accident.  Vehicle rolled into another vehicle.

Coos Bay

  12:25 am, 800 block of Johnson Avenue, dog bite.

  7:13 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, theft of fuel.

  11:52 am, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 27 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

Coquille

  11:19 am, 100 block of E 1st Street, animal neglect.  Dog locked in vehicle.

  12:58 pm, 500 block of N Collier Street, civil problem.

Reedsport

  3:58 am, 1900 block of Cedar Avenue, disorderly conduct.

  2:02 pm, TRMF Smokes, trespassing.

  4:59 pm, Umpqua Mobile Home Village, burglary.

  9:38 pm, 300 block of Elm Avenue, domestic disturbance.

Saturday, 6/25/2022:

North Bend

  3:19 pm, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue, male sleeping in driveway of parking lot.  A 47 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  7:37 pm, Brussells, traffic hazard.  Sinkhole in roadway/state department notified.

Coos Bay

  2:56 pm, 500 block of Schetter Avenue, dog bite.

  4:42 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.  A 36 year old female was cited for theft II.

  6:25 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, menacing.  A 29 year old male was charged with menacing, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, carring a concealed weapon, escape, felon in possession of a firearm and false information.  Subject transported to Coos County jail.

  7:27 pm, 500 block of N Cammann Street, dispute/violation of restraining order.  A 43 year old male was charged with violation of restraining order and transported to Coos County jail. 

Reedsport

  1:22 pm. Tides Inn Bar and Grill, criminal mischief.

  4:32 pm, 900 block of Greenwood Avenue, disorderly conduct.

  5:51 pm, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, trespassing.

Sunday, 6/26/2022:

North Bend

  1:19 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 31 year old male was cited for criminal trespass II.

  5:17 2200 block of Newmark Street, theft of clothing from laundry.

  8:31 pm, 800 block of Vermont Street, criminal trespass.  A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

  9:27 pm, 800 block of Vermont Avenue, criminal trespass.  A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II.

  11:37 pm, McPherson and Vermont, dispute/criminal trespass.  A 33 year old female was cited for criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II, menacing and transported to Coos County jail.

Coos Bay

  12:12 am, 1800 block of N 7th Street, DUII.  A 25 year old female was cited for DUII.

  7:20 pm, 500 block of S Wasson Street, theft of garden bed.

Coquille

  4:29 pm, 1000 block of N Collier Street, dispute.

  7:53 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.

  10:05 pm, 200 block of W Main Street, dispute.

Reedsport

  2:09 pm, 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, domestic disturbance.

  5:17 pm, Chevron, disturbance.

Monday, 6/27/2022:

North Bend

  6:44 am, Virginia Avenue and Pony Village, traffic signal malfunction.

  10:29 am, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of tool box from vehicle.

  4:09 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, dispute in parking lot.

  5:52 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of gas from vehicle.

  6:30 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, fraudulent use of credit card.

  6:42 pm, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue, unattended child.

Coos Bay

  10:05 am, 1700 block of Newmark Avenue, theft from vehicle.

  12:11 pm, 300 block of Country Club Road, Eugene Police Department served a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.  A 51 year old male is awaiting extradition from Eugene.

  12:12 pm, 400 block of N Marple Street, rape.

  1:35 pm, 100 block of Norman Avenue, assault.

  4:06 pm, 100 block of E Hall Avenue, theft of services.

  5:28 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft/criminal trespass.  A 28 year old male was cited for theft III and criminal trespass II.

  6:29 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, subject at police department to turn himself in for warrants.  A 34 year old male was cited in lieu of custody.

  7:19 pm, 400 block of S Empire Boulevard, theft of plants.

  7:40 pm, Madison and Maryland, juvenile on motorcycle with no helmet.

Coquille

  5:42 am, West Main Street, criminal trespass.

  6:01 am, 50 block of W Highway 42, criminal trespass.

  11:26 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.

  1:23 pm, 400 block of W Central Boulevard, theft.

Reedsport

  9:09 am, RVFD Station 2 Turner Station, theft.

  11:16 am, 200 block of Winchester Avenue, burglary.

  11:56 am, S 22nd St and Alder Avenue, trespassing.

  1:18 pm, Champion Park, theft.

  8:41 pm, First Interstate Bank, disorderly conduct.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you support the Supreme Court decision last week overturning Roe vs Wade?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments