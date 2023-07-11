The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 06/26:
North Bend
• 12:22 am, dispute, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 9:25 am, 19 year old cited result of hit and run accident, 3600 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 12:14 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1700 block of Hamilton Avenue.
• 4:03 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2400 block of Grant Street.
• 7:18 pm, fraud, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:20 pm, disturbance, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 10:09 pm, disorderly conduct, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:38 pm, 46 year old female cited on warrant, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue
• 10:39 pm, domestic assault, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 1:57 am, 23 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:07 am, dispute, 1600 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:28 am, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on harassment, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 7:49 am, 34 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on fail to register sex offender, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:30 am, family dispute, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 8:43 am, neighbor dispute, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 9:49 am, RX fraud, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 10:57 am, located wanted subject, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 10:58 am, disorderly conduct, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
• 11:36 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Wall and Michigan.
• 1:24 pm, located wanted subject, 90800 block of Travis Lane.
• 1:37 pm, hit and run accident, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 2:20 pm, family dispute, 300 block of Ackerman Avenue.
• 3:22 pm, misuse of 911, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 3:29 pm, misuse of 911, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 3:48 pm, juvenile problem, S 1st Street and E Hall Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, criminal mischief. 800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:37 pm, 32 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 500 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 5:24 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1800 block of Thompson Road.
• 5:28 pm, 42 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 6th Avenue and E Street.
• 6:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Central Avenue.
• 7:24 pm, runaway juvenile, 100 block of Jackson Street.
• 10:31 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:13 pm, 30 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 11:35 pm, loud noise, 100 block of S 3rd Street.
Coquille
• 11:07 am, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 and N Central.
• 4:35 pm, theft, 40 block of E Main.
Reedsport
• 4:02 pm, theft, Best Western.
• 6:37 pm, trespassing, Best Western.
• 7:59 pm, juvenile problem, Barrone Park.
• 10:31 pm, disturbance, 6th Street and Elm Avenue.
Tuesday 06/27:
North Bend
• 1:40 am, theft, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:17 am, 54 year old male arrested, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11`:15 am, intoxicated subject, Oregon and Brussells.
• 11:51 am, dispute, 700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 1:03 pm, civil problem, 3500 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 1:21 pm, 41 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1900 block of Meade Street.
• 2:18 pm, hit and run accident, Newmark and Broadway Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 5:25 pm, family dispute, 1900 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 11:36 pm, shots fired, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:35 am, 72 year old female cited on violation of restraining order, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 12:35 am, harassment, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 1:33 am, 40 year old cited for DUII, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 2:35 am, loud noise, 1000 block of S 7th Street.
• 5:39 am, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:47 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 8th Terrace.
• 7:42 am, burglary, 300 block of N 8th Street.
• 7:50 am, theft, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 8:39 am, burglary, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:02 am, animal complaint, 200 block of N Schoneman.
• 11:32 am, dog bite, S 8th Street and W Anderson Avenue.
• 12:18 pm, disorderly conduct, S Broadway and Central Avenue.
• 1:01 pm, fraud, 1000 block of Pirates Court.
• 1:06 pm, 37 year old lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:31 pm, neighbor dispute, 500 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 3:33 pm, shoplifter, 100 block of N Cammann Street.
• 3:43 pm, 35 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on burglary I, theft III, and criminal mischief III, 1100 block of N 10th Street.
• 4:17 pm, injured animal, Ocean and Central.
• 7:09 pm, dispute, 1400 block of Ventana Court.
• 7:19 pm, located wanted subject, 500 block of S 2nd Street.
• 7:30 pm, menacing, 900 block of Augustine Street.
• 7:32 pm, threats, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 8:52 pm, mutual harassment, 1200 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 9:07 pm, weapons offense, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:38 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:56 pm, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle and theft III, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:40 pm, located runaway, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
Coquille
• 9:03 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of N Dean Street.
• 10:38 am, criminal mischief, 5th Street Park.
• 2:11 pm, 20 year old male cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver property damage, 900 block of Dean Street.
• 5:01 pm, 40 year old male lodged at Multnomah County on Coquille Police warrant, 12200 block of NE Glisan.
• 6:05 pm, runaway juvenile, 1600 block of N Dogwood Street.
Reedsport
• 12:28 am, noise complaint, Oregon Coast Pizzeria.
• 5:51 pm, criminal mischief, 2100 block of Elm Avenue.
• 8:16 pm, domestic disturbance, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Wednesday 06/28:
North Bend
• 6:51 am, injured animal, Tremont and Exchange.
• 7:39 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 2200 block of Tremont and Exchange.
• 8:49 am, harassment 1900 block of Meade Avenue.
• 10:45 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 1:18 pm, fire, Ohio and Oak.
• 1:48 pm, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 4:18 pm, injured animal, Tremont and chip terminal.
• 4:31 pm, fraud, 3400 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 8:30 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on domestic assault IV, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
• 8:48 pm, dispute, 2700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 9:02 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 5:28 am, 60 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts assault III and two counts menacing, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 7:32 am, barking dog, 700 block of 17th Avenue.
• 8:32 am, 37 year old female cited for driving while suspended, 4th and Johnson.
• 8:34 am, disturbance, 1600 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 8:42 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1100 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:23 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle and theft of tools, 2300 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 9:50 am, harassment, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 10:13 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 900 block of Sanford Street.
• 12:37 pm, dispute, 1700 block of Thompson Road.
• 12:39 pm, harassment, 100 block of S 7th Street.
• 1:05 pm, 47 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1500 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 1:31 pm, 72 year old female cited on criminal trespass II, 200 block of N Broadway Street.
• 1:46 pm, dispute, S Empire and Noble.
• 1:59 pm, dispute, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 2:02 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of Central Avenue.
• 2:42 pm, shoplifter, 200 block of S Broadway Street.
• 3:42 pm, dispute, tennis courts.
• 3:43 pm, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Coos River Highway.
• 4:01 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:36 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 6:00 pm, harassment, 1100 block of Tideview Terrance.
• 7:25 pm, burglary, 1800 block of Thomas Avenue.
• 7:39 pm, located stolen property, 1000 block of Evans Boulevard.
• 8:04 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 9:01 pm, located stolen property, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:33 pm, juvenile problem, 700 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 10:41 pm, 46 year old male transported to Coos County jail on four warrants, 200 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 10:50 pm, burglary, 200 block of S Schoneman Street.
Coquille
• 9:37 am, civil problem, 1700 block of N Fir Street.
• 9:50 am, dispute, 1700 block of Fir Street.
• 11:16 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 6:44 pm, threats, 1200 block of N Dean Street.
• 7:21 pm, violation of restraining order, 1700 block of N Grape Court.
Reedsport
• 11:09 am, animal problem, 1100 block of Ivy Avenue.
• 7:39 pm, juvenile problem, Frontage Road and Ranch Road.
