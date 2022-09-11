The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Friday, 9/2/2022:
North Bend
• 1:35 am, 800 block of Vermont Avenue, loud noise and other disorderly behavior.
• 3:27 am, Virginia and Hamilton, subject trying to fist fight a semi/warrant service. 27 year old male cited on two Florence Police warrants.
• 5:06 am, 3600 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of services.
• 6:26 am, 1000 block of Wall Street, theft of mail.
• 7:21 am, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, fraud.
• 10:15 am, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, burglary.
• 11:08 am, 1400 block of N Bayshore Drive, 36 year old male charged with unlawful entry into motor vehicle, theft I, felon possession restricted weapon and felon possession firearm. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 12:43 pm, 700 block of Virginia Avenue, theft.
• 2:05 pm, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, fraud.
• 2:18 pm, 2000 block of 11th Court, 36 year old female charged with custodial interference and resist arrest. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:20 pm, 2300 block of Sherman Avenue, theft.
• 3:59 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 5:32 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 6:34 pm, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue, stalking.
• 6:39 pm, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road, assault.
• 7:12 pm, 1900 block of Channel Street, juvenile problem.
• 7:13 pm, 1600 block of Monroe Street, 45 year old male cited for criminal mischief III.
Coos Bay
• 3:57 am, off the end of Elrod, fight. 42 year old male cited for failure to register as sex offender/update address.
• 6:18 am, 400 block of Golden Avenue, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 6:41 am, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, multiple unlawful entry into motor vehicles.
• 11:57 am, Central Avenue and 9th Street, accident. 30 year old female cited.
• 3:09 pm, Newmark Avenue and Y Marina, hit and run accident.
• 5:00 pm, 500 block of N Main Street, threats.
• 6:09 pm, 700 block of S 4th Street, fraud.
• 6:11 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, burglary.
• 6:38 pm, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 6:54 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, 24 year old male cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, escape III, disorderly conduct II, interference, criminal trespass II and resisting arrest.
• 7:34 pm, 700 block of S Broadway Street, 44 year old male cited for theft II.
• 9:43 pm, 800 block of Augustine, 20 year old male charged with aggravated harassment and transported to Coos County jail.
• 10:20 pm, 100 block of S Cammann Street, stolen vehicle.
Coquille
• 2:57 pm, Baxter and 8th, child related.
• 10:49 pm, 1700 block of Shelley Road, injured deer.
Saturday, 9/3/2022:
North Bend
• 1:41 am, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue, 47 year old male served North Bend Police warrant and Coos County Sheriff warrant.
• 11:40 am, Lombard and Ash, 32 year old female served Coos Bay Police warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
• 6:33 pm, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue, theft of cell phone. Recovered and returned.
• 9:23 pm, Virginia and Marion, 18 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 9:43 pm, Broadway and Community Center, 18 year old male and two 18 year old females cited result of traffic stop.
• 10:08 pm, North Bend Police Station, threats.
• 10:33 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, male subject served warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
• 9:38 am, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue, 30 year old female cited on Coos Bay Police warrant, disorderly conduct II and criminal mischief II.
• 11:17 am, S Empire and Fulton, assault.
• 12:34 pm, 1100 block of Augustine, 40 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 3:03 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 58 year old male cited on Coos County Sheriff warrant, theft II and criminal trespass I.
• 3:28 pm, N 2nd and Park, accident. 28 year old male cited on Reedsport Police warrant. 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
• 3:30 pm, 2100 block of Newmark Street, 75 year old female was cited result of traffic stop.
• 3:28 pm, 1000 block of N Bayshore Drive, hit and run accident. 28 year old male was cited.
• 11:40 am, 800 block of California Avenue, 32 year old female was served Coos Bay Police warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
• 5:40 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 43 year old male was cited for theft II.
• 5:55 pm, 1200 block of S 2nd Street, threats.
• 5:58 pm, Hall and 2nd, 37 year old male cited for theft II.
• 7:39 pm, 100 block of N 4th Street, 24 year old female was served two Coos Bay warrants.
• 7:39 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, theft.
• 8:13 pm, 800 block of Elk Drive, Brookings Police served 44 year old male on Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 10:33 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, 43 year old male served warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
Coquille
• 5:15 am, 200 block of N Elliott Street, dispute.
• 7:34 am, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, dispute.
• 8:21 am, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
Sunday, 9/4/2022:
North Bend
• 11:06 am, 1900 block of Sheridan Avenue, phone harassment.
• 11:22 am, 2200 block of Pony Creek Road, theft of wallet.
• 12:58 pm, 1500 block of Virginia Avenue, harassment.
• 2:14 pm, 1500 block of 16th Street, harassment.
• 4:28 pm, 1800 block of Meade Avenue, 49 year old male cited on a North Bend Police and a Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 5:56 pm, 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, theft of services.
• 7:24 pm, 2600 block of Broadway Avenue, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 7:50 pm, 2100 block of Madrona Street, theft of patio heater.
• 8:05 pm, 2000 block of Marion, 20 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 8:33 pm, 2000 block of 11th Court, threats and phone harassment.
• 10:32 pm, Sherman and Simpson, 34 year old cited result of traffic stop.
Coos Bay
• 6:44 am, 2600 block of N 16th Court, unlawful entry into motor vehicle.
• 7:05 am, E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 1:03 pm, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue, threats.
• 3:01 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, traffic hazard.
• 4:28 pm, 500 Central Avenue, 49 year old male cited on a North Bend Police warrant and a Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 5:10 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, hit and run accident.
• 5:37 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 5:49 pm, 1000 block of S 1st Street, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 7:10 pm, 500 block of Shorepines Place, loud noise complaint.
• 7:24 pm, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue, Curry County Sheriff served Coos Bay Police warrant on 40 year old male.
• 7:26 pm, 100 block of Norman Avenue, phone harassment.
• 8:08 pm, Oregon and Southwest Boulevard, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 9:24 pm, N 10th Street and Commercial Avenue, 39 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 9:32 pm, 100 block of Johnson Avenue, harassment.
• 10:10 pm, 900 block of Newmark Avenue, 25 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 10:11 pm, Coos County Sheriff Office, Coos County Sheriff arrested 54 year old female on a Coos Bay Police warrant.
• 10:36 pm, S Morrison and Noble, 63 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 10:37 pm, Highway 101 and Lighthouse School, 35 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 11:03 pm, Ocean Boulevard and Butler Road, 58 year old male cited for driving while suspended.
• 11:05 pm, 600 block of Pacific Avenue, loud music.
• 11:41 pm, 1000 block of S Broadway Street, 48 year old male cited on Curry County Sheriff warrant.
Coquille
• 11:03 am, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, assault.
• 1:24 pm, 1000 block of N Cedar Point Road, criminal trespass.
• 6:46 pm, 54300 Old Highway 42, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended and reckless driving.
• 9:15 pm, Highway 42 and Fishtrap Road, criminal trespass.
• 9:39 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, criminal trespass.
Reedsport
• 1:22 am, Highway 101 and mile post 211, suspicious activity.
• 1:35 pm, Riverbend Mobile Resort, theft.
• 2:36 pm, Timber Ridge Retirement Center, harassment.
• 7:27 pm, Westwood Court, suspicious activity.
• 8:26 pm, Riverside U Pull It, suspicious activity.
• 10:54 pm, 200 block of Riverfront Way, domestic disturbance.
Monday, 9/5/2022:
North Bend
• 7:17 am, 3000 block of Sheridan Avenue, attempted fraud.
• 9:59 am, 2000 block of 11th Court, threats.
• 10:22 am, 2100 block of Broadway Avenue, threats.
• 10:40 am, 3400 block of Sherman Avenue, theft of license plate.
• 11:28 am, 2900 block of Sherman Avenue, 43 year old female cited on a Coos Bay Police warrant, a North Bend Police warrant and a Coos County Sheriff warrant.
• 11:52 am, 3400 block of Pine Street, loud noise.
• 12:24 pm, 3700 block of Buccanneer Lane, animal complaint.
• 1:10 pm, 1800 block of Newmark Street, theft.
• 6:16 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, 32 year old female cited for driving while suspended.
• 7:19 pm, Ash Street and Lombard Street, fight.
• 7:23 pm, 2100 block of Virginia Avenue, theft. Caught subject in garage.
• 9:07 pm, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue, 35 year old female cited result of traffic stop.
• 9:38 pm, 400 block of Wall Street, recovered stolen vehicle.
Coos Bay
• 12:15 am, 100 block of Norman Avenue, phone harassment.
• 7:00 am, Boardwalk, 48 year old male cited on a Jackson County warrant and additional charge of violation of prohibited camping.
• 7:00 am, Boardwalk, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and violation – unlawful camping in park.
• 10:08 am, 1200 block of Central Avenue, theft of item from garage.
• 12:18 pm, 500 block of Central Avenue, female subject served on two Coos Bay Police warrants.
• 1:23 pm, Boardwalk, 62 year old male cited for criminal trespass II and unlawful camping.
• 2:50 pm, 100 block of Norman Avenue, phone harassment.
• 3:12 pm, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue, 45 year old male served warrant and transported to Coos County jail.
• 3:33 pm, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue, 48 year old cited on criminal trespass II.
• 5:07 pm, 200 block of E Johnson Avenue, 58 year old male cited for criminal trespass II.
• 6:55 pm, 700 block of N Broadway Street, 41 year old female cited for criminal trespass I. 44 year old male cited for criminal trespass I and lodged at Coos County jail.
• 10:40 pm, 200 block of Holland Street, 31 year old female cited on North Bend and Coos Bay warrant.
• 11:40 pm, Fulton and S Wall, 24 year old male cited for DUII and reckless driving.
Coquille
• 2:38 am, 1000 block of W 8th Street, criminal trespass.
• 3:13 am, 29800 block of Ellensburg Avenue, Curry County Sheriff served Coquille Police warrant on 25 year old female.
• 6:49 am, 900 block of E 5th Street, criminal trespass.
• 3:54 pm, Highway 42 and Finley Loop, 73 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 4:33 pm, 800 block of W 15th Street, civil problem.
• 5:38 pm, 96900 block of Highway 42 S, theft of services.
• 7:24 pm, Highway 42 S mile post 11.5, 26 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 8:07 pm, Highway 42 and Fat Elk, 70 year old male cited result of traffic stop.
• 9:02 pm, 50 block of W Highway 42, fight. 28 year old male charged with resisting arrest, domestic harassment and disorderly conduct. Subject transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
• 12:22 am, 900 block of Rowe Street, domestic disturbance.
• 3:20 pm, Timber Ridge Retirement Center, stalking.
• 5:26 pm, Highway Avenue N 13th, animal problem.
