The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday, 04/17:
North Bend
• 11:10 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1500 block of Maple Street.
• 11:44 am, disorderly conduct, Sherman Avenue and World Pawn.
• 12:11 pm, civil problem, 1600 block of Monroe Avenue.
• 12:33 dispute, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, criminal mischief, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:48 pm, dispute, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 4:06 pm, 31 year old male lodged at Reedsport jail for parole violation, 2100 block of McPherson Avenue.
• 4:24 pm, burglary, 2100 block of Hamilton Drive.
Coos Bay
• 4:12 am, 44 year old male cited on warrant, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:14 am, theft from vehicle/criminal mischief, 3100 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 10:32 am, 19 year old female transported to Coos County jail for theft III, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:43 am, criminal mischief, S Empire and Michigan.
• 12:19 pm, missing person, 700 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 2:21 pm, dispute, 600 block of S Marple.
• 2:30 pm, fraud, 600 block of Shorepines Avenue.
• 2:36 pm, civil problem, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:19 pm, 47 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 200 block of Holland Street.
• 5:29 pm, 22 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 6:00 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of S Marple Street.
• 10:27 pm, 41 year old male cited on warrant, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 10:35 pm, tires slashed on vehicle, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 11:21 pm, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of Ocean Boulevard.
Coquille
• 6:55 am, criminal mischief, 1200 block of N Collier Street.
• 9:05 am, counterfeit money, 200 block of N Adams Street.
• 12:03 pm, threats, 800 block of N Folsom Street.
Reedsport
• 5:31 pm, domestic disturbance, 2400 block of Gardens Avenue.
• 6:01 pm, fraud, 2100 block of Fir Avenue.
Tuesday, 04/18:
North Bend
• 12:13 am, 38 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two counts theft III, three counts of criminal trespass II, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:42 am, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Monroe Street.
• 8:04 am, civil problem, 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
• 9:39 am, hit and run accident, 1200 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 10:52 am, civil problem, 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 12:54 pm, neighbor dispute, 1800 block of Garfield Street.
• 4:43 pm, dispute, 1500 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 5:29 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2100 block of Lewis Street.
• 8:13 pm, theft of wallet, 1900 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:45 am, civil problem, 1200 block of N Elliott Street.
• 2:35 pm, theft, 400 block of W Central Boulevard.
• 7:59 pm, theft, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 7:33 am, disturbance, Safeway.
• 8:33 am, trespassing, McKay’s.
• 8:49 am, animal problem, 2500 block of Ridgeway Court.
Wednesday, 04/19:
North Bend
• 9:11 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1900 block of Maple Street.
• 12:06 pm, theft, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:45 pm, 37 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:46 pm, civil problem, 1900 block of Garfield Street.
• 4:12 pm, theft of meds, 1700 block of Hayes Street.
• 7:19 pm, prowler, 3800 block of Union Avenue.
• 8:47 pm, missing person, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 8:15 am, graffiti calls, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:44 am, 53 year old male served on warrant, 1300 block of Airport Lane.
• 10:34 am, dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 11:42 am, 39 year old male arrested, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 11:40 am, subjects with five shopping carts loitering next door, 100 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:30 pm, fraud, 400 block of Hall Avenue.
• 1:32 pm, theft, 600 block of Pacific Avenue.
• 4:01 pm, hit and run accident, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 4:11 pm, family dispute, 900 block of N 9th Street.
• 4:24 pm, fraud, 500 block of S Wasson Street.
• 6:06 pm, threats, 100 block of S Wasson Street.
• 6:34 pm, 41 year old male transported to Coos County jail for interfering with making report, disorderly conduct II, escape III, resisting arrest and harassment, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue.
• 7:56 pm, disorderly conduct, 800 block of 6th Avenue.
• 8:27 pm, dispute, 700 block of Madison Street.
• 8:36 pm, burglary, 500 block of N Main Street.
• 8:57 pm, 25 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrant, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:20 pm, 35 year old male transported to Coos County jail on two warrants.
• 11:37 pm, fight, 1000 block of Newmark Avenue.
Coquille
• 1:04 pm, theft, 96900 block of Highway 42S.
Reedsport
• 12:02 pm, theft, 100 block of Swain Court.
