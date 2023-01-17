The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change. Sunday 01/01:
Sunday 01/08:
North Bend
• 12:57 pm, dispute, 2800 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 2:14 pm, assault, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 3:27 pm, civil problem, Colorado Avenue.
• 3:38 pm, dog at large, 1600 block of Arthur Street.
• 3:44 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark and Cedar.
• 9:05 pm, dispute, Ash and Lombard.
Coos Bay
• 8:16 am, 39 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Cammann and Newmark.
• 9:55 am, 36 year old female cited for driving while suspended. 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 10:14 am, 62 year old male cited for DUII, 3200 block of Juniper and 14th.
• 2:26 pm, 29 year old female cited for criminal trespass, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:26 pm, 22 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:41 pm, dispute, 200 block of N Wall Street.
• 3:47 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 800 block of S 11th Street.
• 4:11 pm, dispute, 300 block of Anderson Avenue.
• 6:09 pm, theft, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 7:51 pm, civil problem, 900 block of S 8th Street.
• 8:05 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 600 block of S Cammann Street.
Monday 01/09:
North Bend
• 12:08 am, dog complaint, 900 block of Montana.
• 12:50 am, dispute, 1800 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:37 am, criminal mischief, 3200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:47 am, 64 year old female cited result of traffic stop, Highway 101 and Fawn’s Diesel.
• 8:09 am, disturbance, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 10:26 am, neighbor dispute, 2700 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 3:03 pm, misuse of 911, Virginia and Hamilton.
• 3:44 pm, criminal mischief, 2300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 4:15 pm, 28 year old male transported to Coos County jail for elude, two counts felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering another person, reckless driving and two counts criminal trespass I, Broadway and Lombard.
• 5:10 pm, civil problem, 800 block of California Street.
• 5:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 3300 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:49 pm, 35 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Brussells and Commercial.
• 7:43 pm, animal neglect/barking dog, 1500 block of Johnson Street.
• 9:02 pm, harassment, 1500 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:49 pm, 23 year old male transported to Coos County jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 4:14 am, 60 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 3400 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 7:30 am, disorderly conduct, 700 block of S 7th Street.
• 8:10 am, 19 year old female lodged at Coos County jail for interfering with police and resisting arrest, 2200 block of N 10th Street.
• 6:15 am, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Schoneman Street.
• 9:10 am, criminal mischief, 1500 block of N Bayshore Drive.
• 10:45 am, 46 year old male cited result of suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Norman Avenue.
• 11:47 am, neighbor dispute, 700 block of S Wasson Street.
• 12:21 pm, 36 year old male cited on warrant, 800 block of Central Avenue.
• 12:33 pm, fraud, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 1:20 pm, burglary, 1400 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:44 pm, dispute, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:54 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:20 pm, shoplifter, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 2:36 pm, 54 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 1200 block of Ocean Boulevard.
• 4:26 pm, theft from vehicle, 300 block of Ackerman Street.
• 4:35 pm, harassment, 900 block of W Ingersoll Avenue.
• 5:45 pm, theft, 1300 block of Seagate Avenue.
• 6:07 pm, 36 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 600 block of Bayshore Drive.
• 8:48 pm, dispute, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 9:34 pm, harassment, westbound on Newmark.
• 11:17 pm, 40 year old male cited for DUII, Ocean Boulevard and Hills Drive.
Coquille
• 5:11 am, 50 year old male cited for offensive littering, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 6:34 am, disorderly conduct, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 2:06 pm, barking dog, 1100 block of N Elliott Street.
Tuesday 01/10:
North Bend
• 9:14 am, criminal mischief to vehicle, 2400 block of Everett Avenue.
• 12:17 pm, criminal mischief, 2200 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 1:33 pm, hit and run accident, 2100 block of Marion Avenue.
• 3:57 pm, 35 year old male cited for criminal trespass II, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:22 pm, 44 year old male lodged at Coos County jail on warrant, 3200 block of Tremont Avenue.
• 8:12 pm, disorderly conduct, Sherman and Maryland Avenue.
• 8:48 pm, menacing/harassment, Newmark entering North Bend.
• 9:20 pm, shots fired, Sherman Avenue and Colorado Avenue.
Coos Bay
• 12:08 am, 25 year old male cited on warrant, Washington County.
• 1:31 am, family dispute, 900 block of Michigan Avenue.
• 2:23 am, family dispute, 1300 block of Dakota Avenue.
• 4:44 am, 40 year old male transported to Coos County jail for domestic assault IV, 1100 block of S 10th Street.
• 8:24 am, fire, 700 block of S 4th Street.
• 9:27 am, recovered stolen vehicle, 400 block of N Broadway Street.
• 9:59 am, dog at large, 400 block of N Cammann Street.
• 10:43 am, 33 year old female cited for driving while suspended, Michigan and Cammann.
• 11:52 am, 33 year old male cited result of traffic stop, 900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 11:57 am, 32 year old male cited on warrant, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 12:36 pm, 51 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 1:23 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:47 pm, burglary, 800 block of Seagate Avenue.
• 2:52 pm, theft from vehicle, 200 block of N 3rd Court.
• 3:387 pm, Salem Police served male subject on North Bend Police warrant, 500 block of Liberty Street.
• 4:39 pm, misuse of 911, 1900 block of Woodland Drive.
• 5:01 pm, disorderly conduct, N 6th and Pine.
• 5:11 pm, 53 year old male cited on warrant, 1600 block of Lakeshore.
• 5:21 pm, 51 year old female cited for criminal trespass II, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 6:54 pm, restraining order violation, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
• 6:57 pm, disorderly conduct, S Broadway Street.
• 7:52 pm, theft/threat/civil problem, 100 block of Norman Avenue.
• 9:42 pm, Florence Police served 24 year old female on two Coos Bay warrants, 900 block of Greenwood Street.
• 10:33 pm, violation of restraining order, 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Coquille
• 7:51 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1200 block of Folsom Court.
• 12:24 pm, 21 year old female transported to Coos County jail for assault IV domestic and menacing, 700 block of E 10th Street.
• 1:46 pm, phone harassment, 1500 block of N Ivy Street.
• 2:44 pm, criminal mischief, 300 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 7:01 pm, disturbance, 11th and Collier.
• 7:41 pm, juvenile problem, 100 block of N Birch Street.
