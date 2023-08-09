The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Monday 07/24:
North Bend
• 7:46 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 8:35 am, harassment, 1900 block of 14th Street.
• 8:53 am, criminal mischief, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 12:20 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 4:04 pm, theft, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 5:16 pm, criminal mischief, 2000 block of Marion Avenue.
• 4:07 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants and escape II, 800 block of California Avenue.
• 7:11 pm, intoxicated subject, 1700 Virginia Avenue.
• 9:57 pm, dispute, 700 block of Newmark Street.
Coos Bay
• 8:02 am, assault, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 9:26 am, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of S Broadway Street.
• 10:45 am, dispute, dead end of Elrod.
• 10:52 am, theft, 100 block of S Empire Boulevard.
• 11:01 am, dispute, S 2nd Street and Elrod Avenue.
• 11:09 am, 24 year old male transported to Coos County jail on theft III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 11:41 am, fraud, 2700 block of 35th Street.
• 11:59 am, 34 year old female transported to Coos County jail on warrants, 5th and Donnelly.
• 12:37 pm, theft, 400 block of W Anderson Avenue.
• 1:36 pm, 37 year old female transported to Coos County jail on disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest, 1100 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:10 pm, 31 year old male cited for driving while suspended, Southwest Boulevard and Minnesota.
• 4:07 pm, 31 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants and escape III, 1000 block of S 1st Street.
• 5:29 pm, theft of mail, S 5th Street and Bennett Street.
• 7:33 pm, theft, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:51 pm, 53 year old male cited result of hit and run accident, 100 block of S Schoneman Street.
• 8:10 pm, 21 year old cited result of non-injury accident, S Broadway Street and Johnson Avenue.
• 8:53 pm, disorderly conduct, Newmark Avenue and N Main Street.
• 10:09 pm, harassment, 700 block of S Broadway Street.
Coquille
• 12:27 pm, 39 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal trespass II, 100 block of E 1st Street.
• 1:37 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Baxter Street.
• 4:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 500 block of Cedar Street.
• 5:05 pm, misuse of 911, 900 block of E 5th Street.
• 6:15 pm, disorderly conduct, Highway 42 mile post 9.
• 9:04 pm, indecent exposure, 40 block of S Cedar Street.
Reedsport
• 9:05 am, animal problem, 600 block of E Alder Place.
• 10:11 am, fraud, Winchester Court Apartments.
• 6:03 pm, trespassing, Riverbend Mobile Department.
• 7:11 pm, domestic disturbance, 2800 block of Country Club Court.
• 7:29 pm, theft, Holiday Mobile Home Park.
Tuesday 07/25:
North Bend
• 4:45 am, family dispute, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 6:30 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3100 block of Sheridan Avenue.
• 9:39 am, threats, 400 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:26 am, dog complaint, Monroe Avenue.
• 12:19 pm, 53 year old male cited for driving while suspended, 17th and Myrtle.
• 2:15 pm, juvenile problem, 2900 block of Washington Avenue.
• 6:38 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 3400 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:20 pm, dispute, 3800 block of Vista Drive.
Coos Bay
• 5:06 am, 32 and 47 year old cited as a result of violation city code, John Topits Park.
• 8:36 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Highland and 11th.
• 9:56 am, dispute, 100 block of S 5th Street.
• 11:28 am, criminal mischief reported, 1000 block of Maryland Avenue.
• 12:06 pm, harassment, 700 block of Fenwick Street.
• 1:06 pm, probation violation, 2000 block of N 12th Street.
• 1:22 pm, family dispute, 1500 block of Barham Terrace.
• 1:52 pm, theft, 800 block of Johnson Avenue.
• 3:06 pm, theft, 1300 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 3:17 pm, domestic harassment, 800 block of Blanco Avenue.
• 4:48 pm, barking dog, N 8th Street and W Commercial Avenue.
• 6:19 pm, probation violation, 200 block of S Bayshore Drive.
• 6:59 pm, 38 year old male cited for driving while suspended near El Guadalajara.
• 7:26 pm, theft, 1900 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 8:07 pm, dog bite, 300 block of S Marple Street.
Coquille
• 11:04 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 600 block of W 17th Place.
• 4:27 pm, loud music, 200 block of W 4th Street.
Reedsport
• 7:52 am, domestic disturbance, 2700 block of Frontage Road.
Wednesday 07/26:
North Bend
• 9:14 am, burglary, 1800 block of Waite Street.
• 10:09 am, fraud, 1700 block of Virginia Avenue.
• 11:12 am, threats, 1800 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 12:31 pm, threats, 1800 block of Meade Street.
• 1:41 pm, driving while suspended, Oak and State.
• 2:00 pm, hit and run accident, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 3:28 pm, disorderly conduct, 2000 block of Inland Drive.
• 4:39 pm, hit and run accident, 3600 block of Broadway Avenue.
• 7:19 pm, theft, 1000 block of Maine Street.
• 7:50 pm, runaway juvenile, 3000 block of Sherman Avenue.
• 10:41 pm, loud music, 2600 block of Liberty Street.
Coos Bay
• 6:33 am, 43 year old male cited on theft III, 700 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:33 am, fire, dead end of Fulton.
• 7:47 am, 43 year old male transported to Coos County jail on criminal mischief II, 1200 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 7:59 am, 49 year old male transported to Coos County jail on warrants, Coalbank and Andrews.
• 8:55 am, unauthorized use of motor vehicle reported, 1300 block of Fulton Avenue.
• 9:38 am, intoxicated subject, 600 block of Bayshore Drive.
• 10:48 am, theft of fuel from vehicle, 1100 block of Flanagan Avenue.
• 12:03 pm, located stolen vehicle, 2000 block of Newmark Avenue.
• 1:34 pm, arson, Newmark and Norman.
• 1:46 pm, prowler, Lawnridge Loop.
• 2:43 pm, burglary, Lindy Lane.
Coquille
• 10:35 am, disorderly conduct, 70 block of N Birch Street.
• 10:43 am, injured deer, 600 block of E Highway 42 Street.
• 11:35 pm, disorderly conduct, 200 block of N Adams Street.
• 3:18 pm, criminal mischief, 200 block of N Central Boulevard.
• 10:05 pm, dispute. 200 block of W Highway 42.
Reedsport
• 9:35 am, civil complaints, 75300 block of US Highway 101.
• 2:33 pm, domestic disturbance, 1000 block of River Bend Road.
• 9:07 pm, disorderly conduct, 81800 block of Highway 101.
• 10:02 pm, natural CVR fire, 9900 block of Loon Lake Road.
