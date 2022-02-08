The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
Tuesday, 2/1/2022:
North Bend
· At 10:33 am, police responded to the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue after report of a hit and run accident.
· At 3:28 pm, police responded to the location of Sheridan and Lockhart after caller reported theft of car battery.
Coos Bay
· At 3:15 am, police responded to the location of E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive after report of criminal trespass. A 38 year old male was cited.
· At 11:16 am, police responded to the 700 block of Donnelly Avenue after caller reported theft of delivered package from the grocery store.
· At 11:33 am, police responded to the 2000 block of Newmark Avenue after caller reported theft of license plates.
· At 1:35 pm, police responded to the location of E Anderson Avenue and S Bayshore Drive after report of criminal trespass. A 38 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
· At 3:22 pm, police responded to the 800 block of Elrod Avenue after caller reported theft of checkbook.
· At 3:33 pm, police responded to the 100 block of N Cammann Street after caller reported shoplifting. A 42 year old male was cited.
Coquille
· At 12:08 am, police responded to the 1100 block of N Grape Street after caller reported a prowler.
· At 3:25 pm, police responded to the location of N 3rd and Baxter after report of disorderly conduct. A 38 year old male was transported to Coos County jail.
· At 5:04 pm, police responded to the location of 2nd Street and N Adams Street after report of disorderly conduct. A 38 year old male was lodged at Coos County jail.
· At 9:16 pm, police responded to the 600 block of W Central Boulevard after caller reported assault as result of a dispute. A 56 year old male was arrested and transported to Coos County jail.
Reedsport
· At 11:57 am, police responded to the 400 block of N 20th Street after caller reported an animal problem.
· At 8:43 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of Greenwood Avenue after caller reported an animal problem.
· At 11:11 pm, police responded to the location of Cedar Avenue and S 20th Street after report of domestic disturbance.
Wednesday, 2/2/2022:
North Bend
· At 5:02 pm, police responded to the location of Highway 101 milepost 234 after report of vehicle stalled on the McCullough Bridge. Officer assisted with traffic control.
· At 5:37 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Lewis Street after caller reported theft of mail.
· At 10:46 pm, police responded to the 3900 block of Sheridan Avenue after report of assault. A 34 year old male was charged and transported to Coos County jail.
Coos Bay
· At 12:40 am, police recovered a stolen vehicle in the location of Quail Lane and E Bay Road.
· At 1:50 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of S 1st Street after caller reported attempted theft of bike.
· At 4:07 pm, police recovered a stolen vehicle in the Myrtle Point area.
Coquille
· At 8:08 am, police responded to the 50 block of W 5th Street after caller reported a stolen vehicle.
· At 9:05 am, police responded to the 600 block of W Central Boulevard after caller reported theft.
· At 11:07 pm, police conducted a warrant service at the 500 block of N Alder Street. A 32 year old male was cited.
Reedsport
· At 11:31 am, police responded to Safeway after caller reported a hit and run.
Thursday, 2/3/2022:
North Bend
· At 9:23 am, police responded to the location of 12th and Broadway after report of a two vehicle non-injury accident.
· At 2:00 pm, police responded to the 1000 block of Oregon Street after report of burglary.
Coos Bay
· At 4:14 am, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of N Broadway Street and Highland Avenue. Driver was cited.
· At 8:58 am, police responded to the 800 block of Augustine Street after caller reported vehicle window broken out.
· At 11:48 am, police responded to the location of Ocean Boulevard and 28th Street after report of an accident. A 32 year old male was cited.
· At 5:46 pm, police responded to the 500 block of S 12th Street after caller reported a subject breaking out windows of house.
· At 7:13 pm, police responded to the 1700 block of S 22nd Street after caller reported possible theft of mail.
Coquille
· At 12:51 am, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of Highway 42 and Rink Creek Lane. Driver was cited.
· At 6:48 am, police responded to the 400 block of Central Boulevard after caller reported a shoplifter being combative with staff. A 27 year old male was cited.
· At 6:50 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the 300 block of W Main Street. Driver was cited.
· At 10:48 pm, police conducted a traffic stop at the location of N Central and Highway 42. Driver was cited.
Reedsport
· At 9:18 am, police responded to McKay’s after caller reported theft.
· At 6:15 pm, police responded to the 2200 block of Longwood Drive after report of trespassing.
